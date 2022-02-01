Terran Orbital Showcases Key Programs at 2024 Space Symposium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announces its space-related technologies and programs for the 2024 39th Space Symposium (April 8-11, Broadmoor Hotel, Colorado Springs, CO).









Visit us at Booth #1072 to meet our dedicated team of experts and explore our comprehensive suite of end-to-end mission support services including the industry’s first suite of standard space vehicle platforms, designed to deliver speed, affordability, performance, and unmatched configurability for a wide range of mission profiles.

Interview Opportunity:

Schedule an interview with Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, to learn more about Terran Orbital’s vision for the future of space. Email: PR@terranorbital.com or call 949-508-6404.

Meeting:

We’re excited to showcase our latest advancements and share valuable insights with the space community. Interested in learning more? Schedule a meeting with our leadership team at 2024 Space Symposium April 9-11, 2024. Email meetings@terranorbital.com to schedule a meeting now.

Happy Hour:

Join Terran Orbital and Advanced Space for a Happy Hour at the Space Symposium to celebrate 500+ days of the CAPSTONE mission in lunar orbit! Terran Orbital booth (#1072), Northrop Grumman Exhibit Center – North Hall (Bartolin Hall). Tuesday, April 9th, 3:00 PM-5:00 PM. Enjoy an afternoon IPA and a unique networking opportunity.

Immersive AR experiences:

Interact with our Ambassador and Enterprise SmallSat platforms, including a GEO variant, through cutting-edge augmented reality. Click here to schedule a time.

Proven Space Technology In-Booth:

Terran Orbital's entry into the SmallSat GEO™ market: Learn more about our groundbreaking SmallSat GEO™ solution, offering adaptable payloads, high performance, and significant cost advantages.

Full-size Nebula platform: Witness the technology powering the SDA's Tranche 0 constellation.

Full- size CAPSTONE platform: See the "little satellite that could" that is currently orbiting the moon, over 450 days strong.

Full-size RUNNER platform: Utilized by Chile's national space program and Israel's Image Sat International with capabilities perfect for infrastructure monitoring, natural disasters, security, and climate change.

End-to-End support: Learn about our comprehensive suite of end-to-end mission support services

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

