TerraMaster Spring Sale Upgraded: Up to 30% Off More NAS/DAS Products, Including New Flagship Deals

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As a global leader in innovative storage solutions, TerraMaster is committed to designing products around real-world user scenarios, delivering stable, user-friendly, and high-performance storage solutions for home users, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals alike.

Following the successful first round of its European Spring Sale, TerraMaster is now launching the second wave of its 2026 Global Spring Sale. This phase covers both Europe and the North America, with the North American promotion serving as the primary sales window. The campaign runs from March 25 through March 31, with limited-time offers across the full lineup of NAS and DAS products, featuring discounts of up to 30%.

The popular 2-bay NAS model F2-425 features an Intel quad-core processor and a high-speed 2.5GbE interface, delivering an excellent balance of performance and value—making it an ideal choice for entry-level users. It is available with a 15% discount.

The upgraded and popular 4-bay NAS model F4-425 Plus is powered by the latest Intel N150 processor and features dual 5GbE ports, optimized for 8K streaming and multitasking performance. It comes with a 15% discount during this promotion.

The 6-bay high-performance NAS F6-424 Max is equipped with a 10-core Intel Core i5 processor, along with versatile expansion options and stable TRAID support. It is perfectly suited for small to medium-sized business environments and professional data management needs. Don’t miss this limited-time offer, with a 15% discount.

The 8-bay all-flash flagship NAS F8 SSD Plus features an Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a high-speed 10GbE port, delivering blazing-fast read/write speeds of up to 1020MB/s—making it a powerful solution for virtualization, databases, and 4K post-production workflows. Now available with a 15% discount, it is the ideal choice for professionals seeking ultimate speed and reliable storage.

In addition to the NAS lineup, TerraMaster’s DAS storage expansion series is also featured with significant discounts. As an ideal expansion companion for both NAS and PCs, it requires no complex network setup—simply connect directly to enable high-speed local backups and efficient editing workflows.

The popular 4-bay D4-320 DAS is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) high-speed interface, delivering fast data transfers and effortless storage expansion. Now available with a 20% discount, it’s widely regarded as a “must-have expansion solution for NAS and Mini PCs.”

This promotion comes packed with highlights — the flagship new portable SSD enclosure D1 SSD Pro is joining the sale for the first time, bringing an exclusive debut offer. Featuring an 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 interface and a dual-chip controller architecture, it delivers nearly double the speed of Thunderbolt 4 products. Built with aerospace-grade CNC-machined aluminum and a fanless passive cooling design, it ensures silent operation while remaining compact and portable. It is available with a 20% discount.

The D1 SSD Plus is another SSD enclosure designed for professional use, with broader appeal for mainstream users as a reliable everyday solution. Equipped with a USB4 interface offering up to 40Gbps bandwidth, it easily handles large file transfers and demanding workloads. The device also supports the TerraMaster TDAS app, enabling one-click backup of photos and videos from mobile devices. With a 30% discount during this promotion, it is considered a high-value, high-speed storage solution. Paired with devices like the Mac mini, it provides an easy way to expand storage and boost performance.

Limited-Time Offer: During the Spring Sale from March 25 to March 31, 2026, enjoy up to 30% off across the entire product lineup! Upgrade your data storage experience at exceptional value.

For more details, please visit

https://www.terra-master.com/pages/terramaster-promotion

For more details, please visit:

Official Store, Amazon US, Amazon UK, Amazon DE, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon JP, Amazon CA, Amazon AU, Amazon NL, Amazon PL, Amazon SE, AliExpress, Newegg, Walmart, B&H

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About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user-friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

Media Contact:

Sofia Li

18219163261

410964@email4pr.com

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SOURCE TerraMaster