TerraMaster Offers up to 25% Off on Selected NAS & DAS – Gear Up for Summer Trips

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TerraMaster, a leading global innovator in storage solutions, today announced its 2026 Summer Limited-Time Promotion, running from now through July 31. The sale is designed to help users effortlessly shoot and preserve their vacation memories. Multiple NAS and DAS products are included, with discounts ranging from 20% to 25%.

Personal & Family Users: F2-425 (20% OFF)

A 2-bay entry-level NAS with an Intel quad-core processor and 2.5GbE network port. Ideal for personal and family data storage and home entertainment. Promotional price: $239.99.

Photography Enthusiasts / Home Creators: F2-425 Plus and F4-425 Plus (20% OFF) Equipped with Intel quad-core processors (N95), dual 5GbE ports, and 3x M.2 SSD slots. They support hardware 4K decoding and flexible TRAID array management. Promotional prices: $375.99 and $479.99 respectively.

Full-Time Creators & Professional Editors: F4-425 Pro (20% OFF)

A 4-bay performance flagship NAS powered by an Intel 8-core processor (N305), dual 5GbE ports, and hybrid HDD + M.2 SSD storage. It supports hardware 4K/8K decoding and T-RAID flexible array management, perfect for real-time multi-track video editing. Promotional price: $559.99.

All-Flash NAS: F4 SSD and F8 SSD Plus (20% OFF)

4-bay and 8-bay all-flash NAS units with 5GbE and 10GbE high-speed ports respectively. They support Docker, virtualization, snapshots, and multiple backup options. Operating noise is under 19dB, delivering high performance with quiet operation. Promotional prices: $399.99 and $719.99.

Business & Team Users: F4-424 Pro (20% OFF)

The 4-bay F4-424 Pro features an Intel Core i3 processor and 32GB DDR5 memory. It is built for multi-user collaboration and high-workload environments. Promotional price: $687.99.

Featured DAS Products

DAS (Direct Attached Storage) focuses on high-speed, high-capacity local media archiving. Unlike NAS, it prioritizes local access without remote sharing features. All models are plug-and-play with no complex configuration, offering an affordable way to expand local storage with excellent transfer speeds — ideal for video editing, RAW photo archiving, and other local creative workflows.

All-Flash DAS: D1 SSD, D1 SSD Plus, and D1 SSD Pro (25% OFF / 20% OFF / 20% OFF)

These 10Gbps (D1 SSD), 40Gbps (D1 SSD Plus), and 80Gbps (D1 SSD Pro) models form TerraMaster’s complete all-flash DAS lineup. All feature aerospace-grade aluminum construction with waterproof, dustproof, and 1.2-ton crush resistance. They cater to everyday high-speed backups, professional video editing, and high-end creative workflows, delivering performance from 1020MB/s up to 7061MB/s. They support USB4 and Thunderbolt 5 interfaces. Promotional prices: D1 SSD: $29.99, D1 SSD Plus: $87.99, D1 SSD Pro: $199.99.

High-Capacity HDD Expansion: D2-320, D4-320, D8 Hybrid 2 (20% OFF)

The 3 best-selling DAS products, easy for beginners to use, no special installation required, plug and play, boasting excellent value for money.

The three models cover a full capacity range from 44TB to 152TB:

60TB for lightweight personal backups, 120TB for family media libraries, 152TB ultra-high-capacity version for professional creators’ complete archives and high-density enterprise data storage

All models feature high-speed USB interfaces and support flexible multi-drive expansion for stable and smooth data transfers. Whether you’re a short-video creator working with 4K/8K footage, a photographer managing massive RAW image libraries, or a studio/family needing reliable long-term local backups, these DAS units deliver a secure and efficient high-capacity storage solution.

During this limited-time Summer Sale, all three models are 20% off, with promotional prices as follows: D2-320: $103.99, D4-320: $151.99, D8 Hybrid 2: $239.99.

This 2026 Summer Sale runs from July 21 to July 31. Let TerraMaster preserve your precious travel memories all summer long.

For more info, Please visit the official website:

https://www.terra-master.com/pages/deal

Also available at other official channels:

Official Store, Amazon US, Amazon UK, Amazon DE, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon JP, Amazon CA, Amazon AU, Amazon NL, Amazon PL, Amazon SE, AliExpress, Newegg, Walmart, B&H

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerraMasterofficial

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-master

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerraMasterGlobal/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@TerraMaster_official

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand specializing in innovative storage solutions for home, business and enterprise users. Focused on performance, reliability and user experience, we provide state-of-the-art NAS and DAS products to cater to a wide range of storage requirements.

Contact:

Sofia Li

15298128186

419126@email4pr.com

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SOURCE TerraMaster