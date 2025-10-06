TerraMaster October Prime Day 2025 Sale: Up to 30% Off All-Flash Storage Solutions & More

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TerraMaster, a global leader in innovative storage solutions, announced exclusive Prime Day 2025 deals, offering up to 30% off its entire line of NAS and DAS devices. This limited-time promotion, running during Amazon Prime Day in October, provides home users, creative professionals, and small and medium-sized businesses with an excellent opportunity to increase their storage capabilities at a great price.

Top Product Recommendations

TerraMaster’s products are renowned for their cost-effectiveness and robust features. The following 10 models are among the top highlights of this sale.

For Home and Individual Users

：



F2-424 NAS 2-Bay

: Intel N95 quad-core processor, 8GB DDR5, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching, support for GPU hardware transcoding, making it ideal for PLEX and HD video playback. (30% off)

: Intel N95 quad-core processor, 8GB DDR5, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching, support for GPU hardware transcoding, making it ideal for PLEX and HD video playback. (30% off)

F4 SSD NAS 4-Bay

: All-flash NAS, Delivers 5GbE transfer speeds, and robust 4K streaming—perfect for home multimedia and AI-powered photo management with the TNAS Mobile App. (20% off)

: All-flash NAS, Delivers 5GbE transfer speeds, and robust 4K streaming—perfect for home multimedia and AI-powered photo management with the TNAS Mobile App. (20% off)

D1 SSD Plus

: Designed for creators, USB 4, 40Gbps, speeds up to 3853 MB/s, suitable for 4K/8K video editing and cross-platform applications. TDAS Mobile App supports one-click backup of phone photos and videos. (20% off)

: Designed for creators, USB 4, 40Gbps, speeds up to 3853 MB/s, suitable for 4K/8K video editing and cross-platform applications. TDAS Mobile App supports one-click backup of phone photos and videos. (20% off)

D4-320 USB Enclosure 4-Bay

: USB 3.2 Gen 2 DAS, speeds up to 1030MB/s. Ideal for large-capacity storage, 4K video editing. (20% off)

For SMB and Developers

：



F4-424 Pro NAS 4-Bay

: Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 32GB DDR5, and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, speeds up to 283MB/s. (25% off)

: Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 32GB DDR5, and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, speeds up to 283MB/s. (25% off)

F4-424 Max NAS 4-Bay

: Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR5, dual 10GbE, this 4-bay NAS delivers 4K decoding and multi-protocol performance. (30% off )

: Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR5, dual 10GbE, this 4-bay NAS delivers 4K decoding and multi-protocol performance. (30% off )

F6-424 Max NAS 6-Bay

: Intel Core i5-1235U processor NAS, 8GB DDR5, and dual 10GbE Ethernet ports. (20% off)

For Creative and Media Professionals: (20% off)



F8 SSD Plus NAS 8-Bay

: All-flash NAS creactors.Intel core i3-N305 processor, 16GB DDR5, and 10GbE, it targets 4K/8K video editing, virtualization, and large-scale projects.

: All-flash NAS creactors.Intel core i3-N305 processor, 16GB DDR5, and 10GbE, it targets 4K/8K video editing, virtualization, and large-scale projects.

D4 SSD 40Gbps NVMe SSD Enclosure 4-Bay

: USB 4 up to 40Gbps . In RAID 0, speeds up to 3257MB/s, ideal for 8K video editing and cross-platform applications.

For more details, please visit:

https://www.terra-master.com/global/press/index/view/id/2282/

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

X: https://www.x.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-master

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerraMasterGlobal/

Contact:

Mike Yang

18219163261

401865@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terramaster-october-prime-day-2025-sale-up-to-30-off-all-flash-storage-solutions–more-302574778.html

SOURCE TerraMaster