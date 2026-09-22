TerraMaster Launches 725 Series Xeon Rackmount NAS to Deliver Enterprise Unified Storage for the AI Era

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As AI applications and digital business continue to accelerate, enterprises are facing growing demands for data capacity, concurrent access, and data management. To meet the need for high-performance, reliable, and scalable storage infrastructure, TerraMaster today officially launches its new 725 Series enterprise rackmount NAS, comprising four models: U8-725, U12-725, U12-725 Plus, and U16-725 Plus.

The 725 Series features Intel Xeon D-series enterprise processors and 16GB of ECC memory across the lineup. The standard models feature 4-core Xeon processors, while the Plus models upgrade to 8-core Xeon processors. Combined with high-speed networking, NVMe SSD support, and PCIe expansion capabilities, the 725 Series provides a high-performance unified storage platform for demanding enterprise workloads.

One Platform for Multiple Enterprise Workloads

The 725 Series is designed to go beyond traditional file storage and backup, supporting multiple workloads on a single platform, including:

Enterprise file storage and collaboration

Data backup and disaster recovery

4K/8K media production and content collaboration

AI training dataset storage and high-speed data access

Video surveillance storage and archiving

Virtualization and enterprise applications

By consolidating different workloads onto a unified storage platform, enterprises can reduce the need for multiple standalone storage systems, simplify IT infrastructure, and lower overall procurement and management complexity.

Xeon Performance and High-Speed Networking for Demanding Workloads

The U12-725, for example, features an Intel Xeon D-2712T 4-core processor and 16GB of ECC memory, along with four 10GbE SFP+ ports and two 5GbE network ports. It also supports PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and PCIe expansion, providing high-speed data access for concurrent users and data-intensive workloads.

Under TerraMaster laboratory testing conditions, the U12-725 achieves sequential read speeds of up to 6,250 MB/s, sequential write speeds of up to 3,480 MB/s, and up to 945,063 IOPS in 4K random read performance. Actual performance may vary depending on hardware configuration, RAID mode, network environment, and specific workload.

Four Models for Different Enterprise Storage Requirements

The four 725 Series models provide a clear product hierarchy spanning storage capacity and computing performance:

Model Drive Bays Processor Positioning U8-725 8-bay 4-core Xeon Enterprise file storage, backup, and virtualization U12-725 12-bay 4-core Xeon High-performance unified storage, media, AI data, and surveillance U12-725 Plus 12-bay 8-core Xeon High-concurrency, AI, virtualization, and professional media U16-725 Plus 16-bay 8-core Xeon Large-scale enterprise data and demanding workloads

From enterprise file storage, backup, and virtualization to media production, AI data, and video surveillance, partners can select the appropriate model based on customers’ data volumes, workload requirements, and future expansion plans.

TOS 7: A Data Foundation for the AI Era

The 725 Series runs TOS 7, TerraMaster’s AI-Native operating system, with enhanced capabilities for large-scale data search, indexing, and intelligent management, bringing AI-driven capabilities to enterprise storage infrastructure.

For AI development teams, the 725 Series can serve as a centralized storage platform for training datasets and related data assets. For enterprises exploring private AI, it can also provide a reliable local data foundation for knowledge bases, intelligent applications, and data analytics.

Expanding Enterprise Storage Opportunities for Partners

The 725 Series further strengthens TerraMaster’s enterprise storage portfolio while creating new opportunities for distributors, resellers, system integrators, IT service providers, and security integrators.

With Xeon-based enterprise hardware, TOS 7, data protection, backup, virtualization, high-speed networking, and AI data capabilities, partners can build comprehensive storage solutions for enterprise IT, media production, AI, surveillance, and data protection applications.

TerraMaster 725 Series — Xeon-powered. AI-ready. Enterprise storage.

The 725 Series will officially launch on September 22, 2026.

For more information about TerraMaster enterprise NAS solutions and the Partner Program, please visit the TerraMaster official website: https://www.terra-master.com/ .

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About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand specializing in innovative storage solutions for home, business and enterprise users. Focused on performance, reliability and user experience, we provide state-of-the-art NAS and DAS products to cater to a wide range of storage requirements.

Contact:

Sofia Li

15298128186

423107@email4pr.com

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SOURCE TerraMaster