Terphane is Awarded GREAT PLACE TO WORK “Best Place to Work – Industry” in Brazil For Fourth Consecutive Year

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terphane, a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG), has been awarded by Great Place to Work (“GPTW” – www.gptw.com.br) “Best Place to Work – Industry” in Brazil for the fourth consecutive year. This award represents the second GPTW recognition of 2023. The first was in October, when Terphane was in the ranking of the 30 companies for “Best Place to Work in Pernambuco” for the sixth consecutive year.









“ This recognition demonstrates Terphane’s commitment to promoting a solid organizational culture and strengthening our ESG initiatives. Our daily commitment is to create a stimulating environment to the team, boosting the engagement of the employees towards our purpose,” stated José Bosco Silveira Jr., President of Terphane Group. He added, “ The confirmation that we are on the right path comes from awards like the GPTW. Our continuous efforts translate into exceptional results for our customers and create a workplace where talents thrive in a challenging environment. This powerful combination has been truly a triumph for us.”

Magdala Moraes, Terphane´s Director of Human Resources, explained that, “ The company’s guiding principles of Ownership, Collaboration and Customer Orientation allow us to face various market challenges with strength and improve the experiences of our customers and end-use consumers with our products. We do more and better because we work in a healthy environment, where people feel like they own the business and are valued.”

Great Place To Work is a global leader in workplace culture, helping organizations create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience. Great Place to Work offers recognition and tools to help leaders and organizations elevate their employer brands, capture and understand employee experiences, build cultures that retain talent, and unlock the potential of every employee.

About Terphane

Since its founding in 1976, Terphane has developed technologies and processes to produce specialty bioriented polyester films (BOPET). With experience and technical knowledge in film production, coating, and metallization, the company is recognized for its vertical integration, from resin to specialty films. Terphane is a global leader in specialty PET films and a key company in Latin America. Terphane is a subsidiary of U.S.-based Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG).

Contacts

Press information:

Liliam Benzi

ldbcom@uol.com.br

+ 55 (11) 99989-1597