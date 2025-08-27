Tencent Games Ignited gamescom 2025 with World Premieres, Iconic Franchises and Bold Originals

Over hundreds of thousands of visitors experienced the action across more than a dozen titles, marking Tencent Games’ most expansive presence yet at gamescom

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Games, a leading global platform for game development, publishing and operations, shined in its biggest-ever presence at gamescom 2025, welcoming hundreds and thousands of visitors to its booths and capturing global attention with premieres at Opening Night Live (“ONL”). Fans joined in hands-on demo sessions and explored new features and immersive experiences across more than a dozen titles from Tencent Games’ owned and partner studios and publishing divisions. In addition to the games highlighted below, many other Tencent Games family studios from around the world also participated at gamescom—showcasing our global footprint and ecosystem.

World Premieres and Exciting Trailers at Opening Night Live

This year at gamescom ONL hosted by Geoff Keighley, Tencent Games revealed several eagerly anticipated new game titles, including Fate Trigger, Honor of Kings: World and Project Spectrum to the global stage.

Delta Force (Team Jade) — The ultimate free-to-play, team-based FPS premiered its console launch trailer at Opening Night Live. Now officially available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game lets console and PC players squad up anytime for truly unlimited warfare. With cross-platform data sync, progress carries over seamlessly—register once, play everywhere. To celebrate the launch, the free Black Hawk Down DLC is also available on console.

Fate Trigger (Saroasis Studios) – Premiering a brand-new trailer at ONL, Fate Trigger brings a unique twist to the shooter genre by blending anime-inspired heroes with modern tactical shooter game mechanics, carefully designed for a global audience. It took the stage at gamescom show floor with cosplay performance and head-to-head live competitions with streamers, as Fate Trigger is not only a cross-platform game, but a living universe built for anime-lovers. The game has just announced a successful PC Closed Beta Test in July, along with new characters, new weapons and vehicles to elevate the thrilling journey for Awakeners. Riding on the wave of interests, Fate Trigger will launch first-person point-of-view for selected game modes and Early Access is set to be released for 2026 Q1.

Honor of Kings: World (TiMi Studio Group) – During ONL, fans were surprised with a brand-new trailer of the eastern fantasy multiplayer adventure action RPG, showcasing breathtaking landscape of Primaera and unique mythological worlds set in the Honor of Kings universe. The hands-on PC demo featuring cooperative boss battles was open to overseas players for the first time ever, providing fans with a glimpse of the fast-paced, style-switching combat design, co-op mechanics as well as the immersive in-game environment. Fans can also experience a special co-op challenge against the newly revealed boss Bi Fang on the stage, giving them even more reasons to be excited for the game.

Project Spectrum (Team Jade) – Developed by Team Jade, Project Spectrum has made its global debut at ONL. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, this flagship title fuses tactical, squad-based FPS action and asymmetric combat, set within an immersive, mystery-laden world. The three-minute trailer plunges viewers into a tense post-mission debrief, where a senior officer interrogates a shaken member about their ill-fated venture. Project Spectrum is coming to PC with its release date yet to be announced.

Playable, Immersive Experiences

The show floor buzzed with energy as fans jumped into hands-on demos and interactive experiences.

Interstellar Utopia (Pixel Software) – Fans of space travel and survival games were also able to try out Interstellar Utopia at gamescom. This brand new cross-platform sandbox adventure allows players to play as Cyborgs, transporting them through vast and boundless galaxies where they can navigate through sprawling star systems, experiment with creative construction, and explore endless possibilities in an immersive cosmic sci-fi universe. A major highlight of the booth was the Consciousness Upload Station—a specially designed interactive installation that became the check-in spot for gaming and sci-fi enthusiasts.

PUBG MOBILE (Co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.) – Continuing to redefine the battle royale genre, PUBG MOBILE unveiled ghost-themed gameplay and UNFAIL, the all-new asymmetric PvP mode featuring a thrilling chase between the powerful Predator and Survivors. It was part of PUBG MOBILE‘s “Beyond Battle Royale” product experience at gamescom. Fans were also given a sneak peek for its version 4.0’s Spooky Soiree theme with a variety of ghost abilities and mechanics coming soon, onsite creation and play experiences in the World of Wonder, as well as the interactive activities with PUBG MOBILE content creators.

Rust Mobile (Officially licensed by Facepunch Studios) – Staying true to the original, Rust Mobile officially made its presence at gamescom with its first-ever global hands-on demos experience, signalling a major platform expansion to the critically acclaimed and beloved Rust franchise. Now, players can brave the unforgiving open-world of Rust, face intense survival challenges, strategic base-building and adrenaline-pumping PvP combat – all in the palm of their hands.

Terminull Brigade (PewPew Games) – Terminull Brigade plunges a team of players into an immersive world that features fast-paced co-op rogue-like shooter action within a collapsing virtual-reality construct known as the Nullverse. The game is now officially launched globally and available for free on Steam and the Epic Store!

Across all booths, hands-on demos and engaging experiences created an immersive environment where attendees could preview each game’s key features, driving excitement for what’s to come.

A Spotlight on Innovation and Industry Leadership

Beyond the show floor, Tencent Games demonstrated its global leadership in innovation and developer collaboration. At the gamescom congress, Tencent Games demonstrated its commitment to playing a leading role in shaping a sustainable future for the gaming industry. Rick Li, Producer of PUBG MOBILE, joined industry peers from Ubisoft, Unity, and Xbox on the Playing for the Planet panel, sharing tips on how to reduce upstream emissions in development while engaging players to inspire meaningful change.

Rick Li, Producer of PUBG MOBILE said, “We must make good use of games as a medium and leverage their natural influence. Players have a strong interest in content that promotes positive action on climate change. We all have a responsibility to bring players together and work together to drive positive change.” Recently, PUBG MOBILE launched its Play For Green campaign, as part of the Green Game Jam organised by Playing For The Planet and support by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to create immersive content to educate and engage a global audience in the fight to protect the planet.

Additionally, at devcom, Tencent Games debuted VISVISE, its AI-powered game creation solution. Featuring tools like GoSkinning and MotionBlink, which automates character rigging and skinning, and bolsters 3D animation production while maintain high fidelity, VISVISE enables developers to work smarter, focusing on creativity and innovation. Principal AI Researcher Zijiao Zeng offered a first look at how the solution revolutionizes current 3D game animation pipelines during the session AI Redefining Animation Production – End-to-end Innovation in Character Animation.

Building on its showcase of developer-focused innovations, the session The Invisible War Against Mobile Game Cheats – A Global Defense Perspective by Yue Wang, Director of Anti-Cheat Operations, showcased specialized countermeasures and defence strategies against targeted cheats, while Merle Chen, Audio Lead, Shuai Zhen, Sound Designer and Luke Wang, Audio Designer at Tencent Games revealed how sound design was used in recreating the intensity and emotion of the battlefields in Smoke and Echoes: Sound Narrative in Delta Force: Black Hawk Down.

Tencent Games’ presence at gamescom 2025 celebrated the power of play in connecting creators, players and communities worldwide, bringing to life a vision for a more creative and connected future of global gaming.

