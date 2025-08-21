Tencent Games Debuts AI Creation Tool, VISVISE, Redefining Game Art Production

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Games at gamescom 2025 announced the global debut of VISVISE, an end-to-end AI game creation suite, which can dramatically cut down game art design time from days or even months, down to minutes. With capabilities spanning animation and modeling to the creation of intelligent NPCs, or managing digital assets, VISVISE provides game developers and designers with a complete AIGC-powered toolset to accelerate workflows.

Unlocking the Power of AI-Enabled Productivity for Game Art Design

Debuting internationally today and being demonstrated for the first time at gamescom 2025, VISVISE’s platform rapidly streamlines the game art design workflow across the entire art creation pipeline, enabling developers to rapidly skin and animate characters within just minutes.

In fact, according to industry averages, rigging and skinning a single game character will take designers between 1 and 3.5 days, while a skeletal animation might normally require between 3 and 7 days. However, this process can be reduced to just 10 seconds with VISVISE. This results in an eightfold improvement in character skinning throughput and transforms animation into a fully automated process of “keyframe generation + intelligent in-betweening.”

VISVISE’s AI-Driven 3D Character Animation: From Challenges to Scaled Deployment

Revealing the mechanics of VISVISE during the Devcom Game Developer Conference, held alongside gamescom in Cologne, Tencent Games VISVISE expert Zijiao Zeng, delivered a keynote titled AI Redefining 3D Animation Production — End-to-End Innovation in Character Animation.”

During the presentation, Zeng revealed two key core technologies, VISVISE GoSkinning and VISVISE MotionBlink, which collectively make up VISVISE’s tools for game art developers.

VISVISE GoSkinning – leverages a universal AI model to automatically adapt to different skeletal structures. Achieving around 85% automation, GoSkinning uses a two-step process of bone chain prediction and weight refinement, while its proprietary “Skirt AI” addresses complex garment deformation issues.

leverages a universal AI model to automatically adapt to different skeletal structures. Achieving around 85% automation, GoSkinning uses a two-step process of bone chain prediction and weight refinement, while its proprietary “Skirt AI” addresses complex garment deformation issues. VISVISE MotionBlink – Part of the animation production pipeline, VISVISE MotionBlink uses a self-regressive diffusion architecture to rapidly generate keyframes. Combined with a pre-trained CVAE and contrastive learning to produce smooth motion transitions that rival optical motion capture, common issues such as foot sliding and jitter are eliminated.

Notably, these AIGC tools’ mark on game development pipelines is clear and undeniable. GoSkinning reduces full outfit skinning to minutes, a process that traditionally requires days, while MotionBlink generates 10 seconds of animations in seconds, compressing production timelines significantly.

Validated by Research, VISVISE is Leaving its Mark on Future of Game Art Production

With more than 20 papers accepted at conferences like the prestigious SIGGRAPH, VISVISE’s research foundations and peer recognition has been validated at premier academic institutions and underscores its technical rigor and global applicability.

And its mark is indelible even at gamescom, where developers lauded VISVISE’s plug-in architecture, enabling AI tools to be integrated into existing pipelines without workflow disruption. This seamless compatibility directly answers the industry’s need for both high-quality assets and rapid iteration.

“VISVISE fundamentally reshapes how we approach animation,” observed a German game artist after testing the MotionBlink system at gamescom. “It liberates us from technical execution to focus purely on creative vision.“

Not surprisingly, VISVISE’s tools have already been adopted for games including PUBG MOBILE, and Wuthering Waves, while GoSkinning has already been implemented in the development of more than 90 games.

VISVISE channels Tencent’s more than 20 years of game expertise into an industrial-grade pipeline. With new AI tools rolling out progressively to global studios, developers gain an optimized framework for creative innovation.

