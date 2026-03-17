Ten School Finalists Named in New Prize Recognizing Innovative Approaches to Career Exploration for Middle and High School Students
Future Forward Schools initiative from Building Hope and Britebound recognizes innovative schools connecting student learning to careers
WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Building Hope, a national nonprofit that supports the growth and success of innovative schools, today announced the ten finalists for the Future Forward Schools Prize, a national initiative recognizing middle and high schools that are helping students explore and prepare for future careers beginning as early as middle school.
Launched in partnership with Britebound, the Future Forward Schools Prize is a three-year national initiative that highlights schools creating innovative, scalable models for career exploration and career-connected learning. Each year, $250,000 in prizes will be awarded to five schools across the country that are ensuring students — particularly those from under-resourced communities — have access to experiences that help them understand their strengths, interests, and potential career pathways.
“Career exploration shouldn’t begin in the final years of high school — it should start much earlier, when students are beginning to understand their interests and imagine what’s possible for their futures,” said Amy Bevilacqua, President of the Building Hope Impact Fund. “These finalists — both middle and high schools — represent forward-thinking schools that are helping students connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities and build the skills and confidence needed for success after graduation.”
The Future Forward Schools Prize is open to all K–12 public, charter, and private schools that have been in operation for at least two years and offer a career exploration and discovery program serving middle and/or high school students. In addition, schools must serve a student population that is at least 50% under-resourced or underrepresented — including students from low-income backgrounds, students of color, and students with special needs.
Winning schools will also join the Future Forward Schools Fellowship, which provides retreats, pro bono advisory support, and a national community of practice to help scale successful models serving students from under-resourced communities.
The finalists announced today represent the first cohort of schools selected through the competitive national application process. Later this year, five winning schools will be announced and awarded prize funding as part of the inaugural round of the Future Forward Schools Prize.
Eight charter schools, one private school, and one public school have been named Future Forward Schools Prize finalists for 2026:
- Comp Sci High (Bronx, NY): This charter high school prepares students for economic independence through rigorous, real-world training in computer science, AI, app development, media, and cybersecurity — with a focus on developing marketable skills and career readiness before graduation.
- UP Academy Dorchester (Boston, MA): Through its Imagine Your Future (IYF) program, UP Academy connects middle school students with leading Boston companies for hands-on career exploration, site visits, mentorship, and project-based learning that builds durable skills and actionable pathways to high-demand careers.
- Utica Shale Academy of Ohio (Salineville, OH): The Appalachian Applied Skills Training Project gives students hands-on technical training — including Wheel Service and Alignment Certification and preventive vehicle maintenance — equipping them with transferable, in-demand skills and the flexibility to explore additional career pathways.
- Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy (Baton Rouge, LA): This tuition-free, open-enrollment charter school immerses middle school students in coding, robotics, science research, and STEM pathways, with students earning advanced coursework credits while building college and career readiness.
- Midview Local School District (Grafton, OH): Midview has built a K–12 continuum where career-connected learning is embedded into school culture, ensuring students graduate with the skills, industry credentials, and career clarity needed to thrive in college, the military, or the workforce.
- Old Brook High School Parma Campus (Parma, OH): Old Brook’s student-centered model empowers students to simultaneously earn a high school diploma and industry-recognized credentials, combining individualized support with real-world experience to prepare students for careers and life after graduation.
- New Mexico School for the Arts (Santa Fe, NM): NMSA’s Film & Cinematic Storytelling Department offers students hands-on training across production, documentary filmmaking, animation, and immersive media — preparing graduates to enter existing and emerging careers in the media and entertainment industries.
- New Orleans Marine & Maritime Academy — NOMMA (New Orleans, LA): NOMMA’s Jumpstart program integrates Marine Corps leadership with technical training in maritime and STEM fields, boasting a 95% graduation rate and strong certification attainment that prepares cadets for high-demand careers.
- Solid Rock Community School (Tarpon Springs, FL): Solid Rock delivers career-connected learning through its CHE framework, including a S.A.V.E. veterinary pathway and plant-based culinary arts program, giving students hands-on experience, industry certifications, and mentorship across high-growth fields.
- Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy (Lehigh Acres, FL): Designed as a second-chance school, Beasley Technical Academy offers a smaller, supportive environment where students learn at their own pace and choose from college, military, or trade pathways that lead to career independence and long-term success.
For more information about the Future Forward Schools Prize, visit buildinghope.org/futureforwardschools.
About Building Hope
Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with schools and communities by providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 22-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $2 billion in charter school projects. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.
About Britebound
Britebound is a national nonprofit changing the way young people learn about careers and prepare for their futures. Through digital experiences, partnerships, and philanthropic investments, Britebound helps middle and high school students understand their strengths, explore career possibilities, and make informed decisions about their education and career pathways. For more information, visit www.britebound.org.
Contact:
Karen Swan
kswan@bhope.org
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SOURCE Building Hope