Ten School Finalists Named in New Prize Recognizing Innovative Approaches to Career Exploration for Middle and High School Students

Future Forward Schools initiative from Building Hope and Britebound recognizes innovative schools connecting student learning to careers

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Building Hope, a national nonprofit that supports the growth and success of innovative schools, today announced the ten finalists for the Future Forward Schools Prize, a national initiative recognizing middle and high schools that are helping students explore and prepare for future careers beginning as early as middle school.

Launched in partnership with Britebound, the Future Forward Schools Prize is a three-year national initiative that highlights schools creating innovative, scalable models for career exploration and career-connected learning. Each year, $250,000 in prizes will be awarded to five schools across the country that are ensuring students — particularly those from under-resourced communities — have access to experiences that help them understand their strengths, interests, and potential career pathways.

“Career exploration shouldn’t begin in the final years of high school — it should start much earlier, when students are beginning to understand their interests and imagine what’s possible for their futures,” said Amy Bevilacqua, President of the Building Hope Impact Fund. “These finalists — both middle and high schools — represent forward-thinking schools that are helping students connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities and build the skills and confidence needed for success after graduation.”

The Future Forward Schools Prize is open to all K–12 public, charter, and private schools that have been in operation for at least two years and offer a career exploration and discovery program serving middle and/or high school students. In addition, schools must serve a student population that is at least 50% under-resourced or underrepresented — including students from low-income backgrounds, students of color, and students with special needs.

Winning schools will also join the Future Forward Schools Fellowship, which provides retreats, pro bono advisory support, and a national community of practice to help scale successful models serving students from under-resourced communities.

The finalists announced today represent the first cohort of schools selected through the competitive national application process. Later this year, five winning schools will be announced and awarded prize funding as part of the inaugural round of the Future Forward Schools Prize.

Eight charter schools, one private school, and one public school have been named Future Forward Schools Prize finalists for 2026:

For more information about the Future Forward Schools Prize, visit buildinghope.org/futureforwardschools.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with schools and communities by providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 22-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $2 billion in charter school projects. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

About Britebound

Britebound is a national nonprofit changing the way young people learn about careers and prepare for their futures. Through digital experiences, partnerships, and philanthropic investments, Britebound helps middle and high school students understand their strengths, explore career possibilities, and make informed decisions about their education and career pathways. For more information, visit www.britebound.org.

Contact:

Karen Swan

kswan@bhope.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ten-school-finalists-named-in-new-prize-recognizing-innovative-approaches-to-career-exploration-for-middle-and-high-school-students-302716091.html

SOURCE Building Hope