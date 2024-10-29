Temera and Zakeke Announce New Partnership to Drive Innovation with Advanced Visual Commerce and Traceability Technology

The partnership combines Zakeke‘s AI-powered Visual Commerce platform with Temera‘s advanced IoT and traceability solutions, enhancing innovation for fashion and luxury brands

FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Temera, a Beontag company, a leading provider of IoT solutions for the fashion, luxury, and retail sectors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Zakeke.

This partnership further enhances and expands Temera‘s digital product passport solutions by integrating Zakeke‘s cutting-edge AI Visual Commerce platform. Temera‘s clients will benefit from comprehensive, end-to-end digitalization and product traceability solutions while delivering an immersive customer journey and innovative experience for luxury brands.

Through this partnership, Temera further reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation across the full life cycle of products in the fashion and luxury industries, while Zakeke strengthens its position as a leading Visual Commerce solution within these sectors.

The integration of Zakeke‘s hyper-realistic 3D and real-time customization tools with Temera‘s Digital Product Passport and traceability solutions allows customers to visualize and engage with products in new, immersive ways, elevating the consumer experience. By integrating Zakeke‘s advanced 3D and customization tools with Temera‘s traceability solutions, fashion brands can now offer fully immersive product experiences while maintaining control over every stage of the product life cycle, from raw material sourcing to after-sales services.

Commenting on the announcement, Cristiano Basile, Board Member and Planning and Controlling Director at Temera said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Zakeke. This collaboration is a natural progression of Temera‘s ongoing commitment to innovation, and will integrate seamlessly into our Stylewhere platform. By combining Zakeke‘s 3D technology with Temera‘s holistic suite of traceability and digital product solutions, we aim to offer brands and consumers even more ways to interact with products, including virtual try-on experiences, AR Viewer, 3D Configuration, as well as enhanced sustainability tracking.”

“At Zakeke, we strive to collaborate with the best companies across various sectors, and I’m thrilled to partner with Temera, a proven leader in the luxury industry with its impressive track record, talented team, and outstanding results,” says Angelo Coletta, CEO of Zakeke. “By combining Zakeke‘s platform specializing in AI-powered solutions that empower brands to launch customizable product lines, create hyper-realistic 3D catalogs, and offer immersive AR and Virtual Try-On experiences. With Temera‘s leadership and vision in this segment, we’re confident in achieving remarkable success together. Zakeke will seamlessly integrate as a new piece of innovation within Temera‘s forward-thinking approach, which truly resonates with our own.”

About Temera:

Temera, a Beontag company, has grown to become one of the world’s leading product traceability and serialization companies for the fashion and luxury markets. By leveraging a range of IoT and blockchain technologies, Temera‘s range of DPP-related solutions help to trace all information and data related to the full product life cycle – including raw material sourcing, production, logistics and distribution, inventory management, sales, after-sales, and upcycling or end-of-life processes.

Temera was founded in Italy in 2009 and became part of Beontag in 2022. Beontag is a global business enabler that serves as one of the world’s leading providers of IoT solutions and graphic and label materials. With operations in more than 15 countries and a footprint in over 40 markets, the multinational company offers end-to-end product capabilities for a range of industries and businesses, driving seamless communication between companies, products, and people.

About Zakeke:

Founded in 2017, Zakeke is a cloud-based Visual AI-Commerce Platform born to empower e-commerce and retailers with advanced tech tools like live product customization, advanced 3D visualization, immersive Augmented Reality and Virtual Try-On.

Zakeke’s comprehensive suite seamlessly integrates with any e-commerce platform or brand’s back- end, enhancing the shopping experience and boosting conversions, while streamlining operations. Zakeke serves over 10,000 global customers across more than 400 sectors in over 100 countries.

