Telltale is back! The Expanse: A Telltale Series launches today

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–‘Archer’s Paradox’, the first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, has been released.





This is the first new game from leading narrative game developer and publisher Telltale, renowned for titles such as The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Telltale Series, and The Walking Dead, since its reformation in 2019.

“After four long years, we are all so excited to be here launching our first new game and we cannot wait for fans to play it. We felt great responsibility to honor the legacy – through great storytelling with compelling characters, and difficult but meaningful choices,” said Jamie Ottilie, Telltale CEO. “We’ve also worked to raise expectations from a Telltale game with more action, bigger environments and new mechanics like Zero-G.”

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set prior to the events of Alcon Television Group’s award-winning television series which streams on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes. Players take on the role of Camina Drummer – played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series, the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew.

“The Deck Nine team put so much of themselves into this game because we are huge Expanse fans,” said Stephan Frost, Game Director at Deck Nine. “We wanted to make a game that felt like playing an episode of the TV show with a character we love. Working with Cara Gee, Telltale, and Alcon has been an amazing experience and we hope you come to love these characters as you walk in Drummer’s magboots throughout the game.

The following four episodes will be released every two weeks, so players don’t have long to wait before experiencing the rest of the gripping story.

Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will also receive the ‘Archangel’ bonus episode, starring Shohreh Aghdashloo, reprising her role as Chrisjen Avasarala, Secretary-General of the United Nations in The Expanse.

“This is just the beginning, continued Ottilie. “We have ambitious plans over the next few years and we look forward to sharing them with our current and new fans!”

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is available today as a Standard Edition ($39.99 USD) and a Deluxe Edition ($44.99 USD) for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and for PC on the Epic Games Store.

About Deck Nine Games

Deck Nine is an independent game developer dedicated to forging stores and gameplay into transformative entertainment experiences, Based in Westminster, Colorado, Deck Nine is best known for its work on the recent games in the award-winning Life is Strange series, published by Square Enix. This includes Life is Strange: True Colors, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. Deck Nine’s talented team of developers have won awards for their work in films, TV, and videogames. For more information on Deck Nine, visit www.DeckNineGames.com.

About Telltale Games

Telltale is an independent developer and publisher of both original and licensed IP games for every major interactive platform and is a pioneer of narrative games and episodic delivery. The Telltale brand, assets, and various IP are now owned by LCG Entertainment, operating and marketing games under the Telltale name. LCG Entertainment is a privately held company, headquartered in Malibu with offices in Corte Madera, California. For more information, please visit www.telltale.com. Follow Telltale on Twitter (@TelltaleGames), YouTube (@TelltaleGames), Facebook (@TelltaleGames), and Instagram (@telltalegames).

About Alcon Entertainment

Co-founder and co-CEO’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson founded Alcon Entertainment in 1997 with partner Frederick W. Smith, the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx.

Alcon has financed and produced or co-financed and co-produced 34 films to date including the Academy Award Best Picture nominee The Blind Side which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress; the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford which won two Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects and received an additional three nominations; The Book of Eli starring Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman; Christopher Nolan’s Insomnia starring Al Pacino, Robin Williams, and Hilary Swank among others.

Alcon’s upcoming projects include an animated film adaptation of the beloved cartoon strip Garfield from director Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove) with Chris Pratt voicing Garfield and Samuel Jackson voicing a new character, Vic who is Garfield’s father.

In 2015, Alcon created the subdivision Alcon Television Group, their projects include hit sci-fi series The Expanse, a critically acclaimed space thriller which boasts a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes; and the animated children’s series Pete the Cat, a co-production with Amazon Studios based on the best-selling children’s book series. Alcon Television recently announced a live-action series Blade Runner 2099 with Amazon Prime.

