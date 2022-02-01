Telltale Acquires Flavourworks

TouchVideo™ Interactive Video Streaming Technology to Help Narrative Studio Bring Cinematic Stories to More Platforms

LONDON & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telltale, the leading narrative game development studio and publisher, announced today that the company has acquired London-based interactive video technology company Flavourworks for an undisclosed amount. This follows last week’s launch of Telltale’s first new game since the company’s resurrection, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, and is in line with its commitment to bringing great narrative games to new audiences and platforms. Both Telltale and Flavourworks are backed by HIRO Capital, the leading Games and Metaverse Venture fund.





Flavourworks is a mobile-first, next-generation studio that develops and produces technology for cinematic interactive stories. Most notably, the company is the inventor and proprietor of TouchVideo™ – a methodology and software for highly responsive interaction with video. Flavourworks’ interactive streaming technology and games engine for video unlocks graphically rich, immersive gameplay on touchscreens and SmartTVs, as well as PC and consoles.

“Fans today want to interact with their favorite IPs more deeply, and interactive narratives are a really immersive way to do that,” said Jamie Ottilie, Telltale CEO. “At the same time, people want to access their games from wherever they are, regardless of device or platform. Flavourworks’ technology and interactive video expertise will enable us to efficiently create story-based games and reach more people through streaming and new platforms. We’re excited about what it could mean for our portfolio of games.”

Ottilie has previously stated that Telltale will work with strategically-aligned studios and technologies, either through partnership or acquisition, to create the most compelling narrative experiences and help others tell great interactive stories. The acquisition of Flavourworks speaks to the companies’ shared understanding of the convergence of the film and game sectors, and positions both teams to better capitalize on the rapidly changing media landscape.

“The Flavourworks’ team, technology, and creative expertise is a perfect fit for Telltale,” said Sir Ian Livingstone (CBE), co-Founding Partner of Hiro Capital, which led Telltale’s Series A funding earlier this year. “Following Telltale’s successful launch of The Expanse, with its strong reviews and excellent player feedback, I look forward to seeing what gameplay innovations a collaboration with Flavourworks will bring in building best-in-class narrative games.”

Flavourworks has previously created several cinematic game titles including ERICA, available on PlayStation, Steam, and iOS; and Hush—Crane, and Cuttlefish, both for mobile. Flavourworks’ current CEO, Zachary Slatter, will join the Telltale management team as managing director, Europe.

“Telltale is the perfect partner to maximize the value of our proprietary TouchVideo games engine,” added Zack Slatter, Flavourworks CEO. “They are the iconic narrative gaming brand, and we look forward to powering distribution of their games on new platforms, as well as tapping their creative and publishing resources to elevate our own original IP development.”

About Flavourworks

Founded in 2015 by Jack Attridge and Pavle Mihailovic, Flavourworks is a mobile-first, next-generation studio that develops and produces technology for cinematic interactive stories. Flavourworks is the inventor and proprietor of TouchVideo – a methodology and software for highly responsive interaction with video. Flavourworks’ first game, ERICA, was funded by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is available on PlayStation, Steam, and iOS. Other titles including Hush–Crane and Cuttlefish are available on App Store and Google Play.

About Telltale Games

Telltale is an independent developer and publisher of both original and licensed IP games for every major interactive platform and is a pioneer of narrative games and episodic delivery. The Telltale brand, assets, and various IP are now owned by LCG Entertainment, operating and marketing games under the Telltale name. LCG Entertainment is a privately held company, headquartered in Malibu with offices in Corte Madera, California. For more information, please visit www.telltale.com. Follow Telltale on Twitter (@TelltaleGames), YouTube (@TelltaleGames), Facebook (@TelltaleGames), and Instagram (@telltalegames).

About Hiro Capital

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg Technology Venture Capital fund that invests globally in Games, IP, and Metaverse Technologies. Hiro Capital invests at Seed through Series A and B stages. We back experienced entrepreneurial teams, building innovative technologies and content with a strongly differentiated proposition and with the scaling opportunity to become very large. We are Games and Metaverse investors who are also Games and Metaverse entrepreneurs. We are entrepreneurs who back entrepreneurs. Our core belief is that Videogames, Metaverse Technologies, Creator Platforms, and Gamified Fitness will be a central pillar of Entertainment, Economic, and Social Life in the mid-21st century. We invest in the innovators who are building that future. https://hiro.capital/

