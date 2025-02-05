Television Market to Grow by USD 73.1 Billion by 2029, Product Innovation, Portfolio Extension, and Premiumization Boost Market, AI-Driven Report – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with market evolution powered by AI – The global television market size is estimated to grow by USD 73.1 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.2% during the forecast period. Product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of 8k uhd televisions. However, lack of 4k content poses a challenge. Key market players include Apple Inc., Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Industries Holdings Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp., and Xiaomi Inc..

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Television Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 73.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, Germany, UK, Japan, Canada, France, and Italy Key companies profiled Apple Inc., Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Industries Holdings Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.

Market Driver

The Pay TV market is thriving, with a valuation of over USD200 billion. Cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) continue to dominate, but Fiber optic services are gaining ground. Consumer appetite for high-definition content and smart TV capabilities fuels growth. Over-the-top platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are disrupting traditional Pay TV models, offering premium content at affordable prices. Ultra-high-definition services, content security systems, and viewer preferences shape the future market landscapes. Residential sectors, particularly housing units, are the largest consumer base. Companies like Spotv are innovating with TV-as-a-Service (TVaaS) models, postpaid and prepaid services. Commercial sectors offer potential for acquisitions and partnerships. Technological segments include cable, satellite, and internet protocol. The Pay TV industry caters to both residential and commercial sectors, providing entertainment programs, data programs, and product types like LCD, LED, and OLED screens. Consumer electronics evolution, gaming, and console compatibility enhance the user experience. technologies, eco-friendly designs, and emerging economies are shaping the Pay TV industry’s future. The ecosystem includes territories, technological segments, cable, satellite, internet protocol, residential sector, commercial sector, and more.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, 8K resolution televisions were introduced, offering a higher resolution standard than current UHD or 4K televisions. With approximately 8,000 horizontal pixels, 8K quadruples the total number of pixels in 4K. The demand for high-resolution display devices and enhanced content creation is driving the growth of 8K televisions. Major vendors, including LG, Samsung, and Sony, have unveiled 8K television series, although these are currently not consumer versions. The 8K televisions showcased at CES served as proof-of-concepts for the higher resolution technology.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Pay TV market encompasses various segments like Cable TV, Direct-to-Home, and Fiber optic services. Valuation of this industry relies on consumer appetite for high-definition content and smart TV capabilities. Over-the-top platforms challenge traditional Pay TV models with their flexibility and affordability. UHD services and content security systems are key trends. Residential sectors, particularly housing units, are significant markets, while commercial sectors cater to businesses and potential investors. Spotv, viewer preferences, and Pay TV models shape the industry’s future landscape. Acquisitions and TV-as-a-Service (TVaaS) models are emerging, with postpaid and prepaid services catering to diverse consumer needs. The commercial sector targets businesses, while technological segments include cable, satellite, and internet protocol. The Pay TV industry evolves with television, visual image, and sound transmission system advancements. Smart TVs, digital television, and internet-connected screens offer diverse product types. Consumer electronics, including LCD, LED, and OLED, enhance the viewing experience. Gaming and console compatibility are essential features, along with technologies and eco-friendly designs. Future market landscapes include curved and foldable displays, content integration, and disposable incomes in emerging economies. Technological advancements and territorial expansions shape the ecosystem. Premium content, UHD, and territories define the competitive technological segments.

The adoption of Ultra High Definition (UHD) televisions is hindered by the limited availability of 4K content. Broadcasters have yet to produce sufficient 4K programming, and the proprietary nature of 4K media poses challenges for consumers. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Sky, BT, Amazon, and Netflix are working on adding 4K content, but access is restricted due to premium costs. The primary issues with 4K and 8K resolutions are in-home capabilities and content distribution. Many UHD device owners cannot access 4K content due to the lack of broadcaster-produced material.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This television market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology

UHD



HD

Display Size

Upto 43 Inches



55-64 Inches



48-50 Inches



Greater Than 65 Inches

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Type

Smart TV



LCD, Plasma, And LED TVs



Cathode-Ray Tube (CRT) And Rear-Projection TVs

1.1 UHD- UHD televisions, also known as 4K televisions, feature a screen resolution of 3,840 pixels x 2,160 lines, offering a significant improvement over standard HD televisions. The popularity of 4K televisions is due to their high resolution of 8.3 megapixels and the increasing demand for high-definition viewing experiences. Vendors have also introduced 8K resolution televisions, which offer a horizontal resolution of 7,680 pixels and a total image dimension of 4,320 pixels. The demand for 8K televisions is expected to grow rapidly due to the need for higher resolution television sets and the increasing availability of enhanced content. The global 8K UHD resolution television market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, particularly in countries such as China, Australia, and the US, where the average television size has increased to 55 inches and 65 inches, respectively. The advances in technology will continue to drive the growth of the global UHD television market, with both 4K and 8K resolutions becoming more accessible to consumers.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Pay TV market continues to evolve, with various technological segments including Cable TV, Direct-to-Home, Fiber optic services, and Over-the-top platforms, catering to the insatiable consumer appetite for high-definition content. Smart TV capabilities, Ultra-High-Definition services, and Premium content are driving the market’s growth. Technologies like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are also gaining traction. Eco-friendly initiatives, Home office integration, and the integration of OLED displays, Bezel-less and Frameless designs, TVs as art, Curved displays, and Foldable displays are other trends shaping the industry. Territories and technological advancements in Ultra-High-Definition content, Internet Protocol, and the Residential and Commercial sectors are key factors influencing the market’s valuation.

Market Research Overview

The Pay TV market encompasses various segments, including Cable TV, Direct-to-Home, and Fiber Optic services. The valuation of this industry continues to grow, fueled by the consumer appetite for high-definition content and advanced Smart TV capabilities. Over-the-top platforms have disrupted traditional Pay TV models, offering flexible subscription plans and UHD content. Content security systems ensure protection for premium offerings. Residential sectors, particularly housing units, are significant contributors to the Pay TV market. Viewer preferences dictate the demand for postpaid and prepaid services. Commercial sectors, including potential investors, also play a crucial role in shaping the future market landscapes. Technological segments such as Ultra-High-Definition services, Internet Protocol TV, and territorial expansions are driving innovation in the Pay TV industry. The ecosystem includes various product types, from LCD, LED, and OLED screens to storage-aware computers and gaming consoles. Smart TV enhancements, technologies, and eco-friendly designs are shaping the evolution of consumer electronics. Curved displays, foldable screens, and bezel-less designs are transforming the visual image of television. The Pay TV industry continues to adapt, offering a blend of entertainment programs, data services, and innovative technologies to cater to evolving consumer needs and disposable incomes in emerging economies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Technology

UHD



HD

Display Size

Upto 43 Inches



55-64 Inches



48-50 Inches



Greater Than 65 Inches

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Type

Smart TV



LCD, Plasma, And LED TVs



Cathode-Ray Tube (CRT) And Rear-Projection TVs

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/television-market-to-grow-by-usd-73-1-billion-by-2029–product-innovation-portfolio-extension-and-premiumization-boost-market-ai-driven-report—technavio-302368491.html

SOURCE Technavio