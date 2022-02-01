Televideo Appoints James Poole To Its Management Team

The Sheffield-based Outside Broadcast company will capitalise on James Poole’s extensive experience and contacts to expand its presence in the live broadcast industry.

Sheffield, UK. November 23rd 2022: Outside Broadcast company Televideo has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of James Poole to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

With over 15 years’ experience in the Outside Broadcast industry, Poole joins Televideo from Timeline TV where he worked first an OB Unit Manager and then Senior Commercial Manager, responsible for sales and new business development.

During his tenure at Timeline, Poole won numerous contracts including The BBC Proms, National Theatre Live, Glyndebourne Opera, The Rugby League World Cup Host Broadcast, BBC Women’s Six Nations and Summer & Winter on the Farm as well as a range of other projects. His appointment to the Televideo management team will allow the company to develop fresh commercial and operational strategies and explore new areas of growth.

Televideo’s Managing Director Paul Scivill said: “We are thrilled to welcome James to the ever-growing Televideo team. His experience and enthusiasm will strengthen our existing offering across the board to all our clients. As we continue to expand our fleet, personnel and our client experience, James is an integral part of this process. We look forward to the opportunities we can create now he is part of the Televideo team.”

Commenting on his appointment, James Poole says: “I am delighted to be joining Televideo’s extremely talented team, especially during such an exciting period of change for the broadcast industry. As an independent UK-based company with a global outlook, Televideo is well placed to capitalise on a range of new growth opportunities and I am really looking forward to our journey over the next 6-18 months.

“My main goal is very simple: I want to ensure our focus stays on providing exceptional technical delivery and excellent customer service across everything we do. I am particularly looking forward to broadening the selection of OB work we undertake and to working with our customers that continually challenge us to innovate.”

Based in Sheffield, Televideo was established in 1976 and provides and operates a fleet of seven Outside Broadcast trucks and two satellite uplink trucks. As the longest running, independently owned Outside Broadcast company in the UK, Televideo is well known for it’s experience across a wide range of live events covering genres such as Sports, Light Entertainment, News, Political Debates, and Brand Projects. It’s long-term clients include Sky Sports, the BBC, BT Sport, Channel 4, Eurosport, Channel 5 and Viaplay, and it also acts as host broadcaster on a range of major world sporting events, music festivals and light entertainment projects for a global audience.

About Televideo:

Televideo provides Outside Broadcast services to an international client base that includes broadcasters such as Sky Sports, the BBC, Channel 5, BT Sport, Viaplay, Eurosport and Netflix. With over 45 years’ experience, Televideo’s success is driven by its dedicated and talented staff and its determination to offer the very best technical facilities across its range of Outside Broadcast and satellite uplink trucks.

