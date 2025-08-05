Telestream Unveils Vantage AI Media Workflow Intelligence

New AI capabilities drive smarter automation, enriched metadata, and enhanced QC across live and file-based workflows

Telestream, a global leader in media workflow technologies, today unveiled Vantage AI, a platform-wide evolution of artificial intelligence capabilities that enable smarter, faster, and more adaptive media workflows from ingest to delivery. Building on Vantage’s DNA of automating complex operations, the AI expansion significantly broadens the scope of what can be automated, unlocking immediate and practical efficiencies. This launch marks just the beginning of AI’s potential as a force multiplier for modern media operations.

“Many AI tools overwhelm teams with raw transcripts and labels that require manual interpretation before they’re useful,” said Charlie Dunn, Executive Vice President of Products at Telestream. “Vantage AI takes a fundamentally different approach. We deliver context-aware metadata that’s embedded into workflows and ready to trigger real actions, whether automating subtitles, accelerating search, or enabling smarter decisions. It is practical AI that enables our customers to improve their operations and businesses.”

Telestream’s unified approach to AI empowers customers to streamline operations, enrich metadata, and enhance QC, while maintaining full control over content, infrastructure, and cost predictability. Highlights include:

AI-Caption generates accurate, multilingual subtitles from audio with options for human-refined or fully automated delivery, preserving timing, readability, and cultural nuance.

AI-Speech creates rich, searchable metadata through transcription, content summarization, and sensitive language detection. This significantly accelerates content discovery across news, sports, and post workflows.

AI-Qualify detects lip sync issues, subtitle overlap, and spoken language mismatches, problems often missed by rule-based QC systems. Automating these checkpoints with AI eliminates manual checks and improves accuracy across multiple formats and platforms.

AI-Vision detects logos, scene changes, and ad break opportunities to automate segmentation and streamline content repackaging. This also helps ensure compliance by identifying visual elements that may require masking or replacement.

AI-Workflow uses natural language prompts to create media processing workflows, significantly accelerating production cycles while reducing errors. The intelligent automation makes media operations more streamlined and dynamic.

Vantage AI also enriches content in Telestream DIVA, automatically generating captions, transcripts, summaries, and visual metadata that accelerate archive discovery and automation, without the need for third-party tools or siloed processing.

“Security is paramount for our customers. Vantage AI operates securely on-prem or in controlled environments, keeping media assets within the customer’s domain. No customer content is used for training the model,” added Dunn. “This ensures compliance, auditability, and cost control, especially important for broadcasters and live event producers operating at scale.”

Vantage AI is available for deployment today across a range of media workflows, including live production, 24/7 broadcast operations, content repackaging, and other high-volume environments.

See Telestream at IBC2025

Telestream will showcase Vantage AI and its intelligent media workflow platform at IBC2025, Stand 7.B21. To schedule a meeting or request a demonstration, visit https://www.telestream.net/ibc2025/#schedule-a-meeting-section.

About Telestream

Ingest. Enhance. Deliver.

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world’s most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.net.

