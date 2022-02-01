Telestream to Showcase Latest Solutions at NAB New York from Production Through Distribution

At NAB New York, Telestream (Booth 1125), a global leader in digital media, both file-based and live, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of solutions that empower production and post production teams, operations personnel, and engineers, ensuring the highest quality customer experience while providing maximum business value. This includes a range of products and services for media processing and workflow automation, test and synchronization, production and live streaming, content management, and video quality monitoring and analytics.

Attendees will learn about the company’s newly expanded cloud-native services offering due to the recent acquisition of Encoding.com. The cloud native automation and scale of Encoding.com, coupled with the industry-leading broadcast media tools of Telestream, delivers an unparalleled set of capabilities for customers of all sizes and requirements.

“We’re bringing more solutions to NAB NY than ever before,” says Jon Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Telestream. “Having completed our 13th acquisition with Encoding.com, we now deliver the most complete and comprehensive cloud media processing service in the market. With our comprehensive set of on-premises solutions, wherever you are on your journey to increased cloud-utilization for your business, we can meet you there.”

Also at NAB NY:

The award-winning centralized video quality monitoring and analytics solution, ARGUS, that enables automated surveillance of each video transition in the delivery chain, with deep dive analytics data from monitoring points.

The brand new SPG9000 timing and reference system offers a broad range of powerful features and capabilities designed to solve the complex signal timing and synchronization challenges impacting today’s hybrid SDI/IP and IP-based video facilities around the world.

Significant updates for Lightspeed Live Capture such as ST 2110 with NMOS, and a brand new four-channel server, the C2+. Lightspeed Live Capture is used by broadcasters all over the world to ingest media into Vantage workflows and into Avid systems.

The multiple award-winning, fully-configured, live video production and streaming system, Wirecast Gear 3, will be shown at NAB NY for the first time. Plus, the latest version of Wirecast professional video production and live streaming software.

The latest version of ContentAgent, along with the new ContentAgent server, for automating local and remote ingest and workflow management from camera card to post-production.

The Vantage Media Processing Platform featuring the latest enhancements in media processing and workflow automation with new HDR capabilities.

The latest version of the PRISM waveform monitor family features fast IP switching and enhanced post production format support, including DCI 4096×2160 4K sources and more.

The latest versions of DIVA and Kumulate content management solutions will be on display with a new user interface for DIVA that makes searching much easier. There will also be experts on hand to discuss a brand-new content management server that makes it easier to deploy DIVA and Kumulate.

Sherpa Stream, a secure and highly customizable live video streaming and content management platform, trusted by media and entertainment organizations, Fortune 500 enterprises, financial institutions, and more will also be shown.

“We’re focused on automating more workflows in content creation, media processing and distribution than ever before,” says Wilson. “These broader capabilities, combined with our market-leading cloud presence, positions Telestream to address our customers’ most complex business challenges. We look forward to seeing you in New York!”