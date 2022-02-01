Telestream Introduces PRISM MPP: Purpose-built for Post-Production and Remote Workflows

Nevada City, California, March 14, 2023 – Telestream®, the global leader in workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, and test and synchronization solutions for the production and distribution of video, is introducing PRISM™ MPP, a new line of multi-format rasterizers purpose-built for post-production.

The three new models, MPP 100, MPP 200 and MPP 300, extend the PRISM family of software-defined monitoring instruments to address post-production users requiring high-end production video formats like 12-bit RGB for 4K/UHD applications in both SDI and IP. These instruments include measurement tools for colorists with HDR requirements, a complete set of QC tools for objective evaluation of high-end video and audio content, and a remotely accessible user interface. Purpose-built for post-production, they’re exceedingly quiet, support a wide range of formats, provide new functionality designed to make color gamut assessment and compliance easier than ever, and offer loop-through for reference monitors and analog audio out for edit suite configurations.

“It has been our vision to continually expand the PRISM platform from the day we created this family of solutions,” said Charlie Dunn, Telestream SVP, Video Test, Synchronization and Quality Assurance. “These instruments are the next evolution, supporting the specific needs of post-production, and we will we continue to lead the way in engineering analysis to support creative applications like sports and event production.”

The MPP models support local, remote, and post-production applications up to 8K. They enable color grading in SDR and HDR formats including wide-color gamut, surround sound audio production up to 7.1.4, high-end post-production video formats including 4:4:4 and 12-bit RGB for 4k/UHD applications, dual display support, and all the operational SDI monitoring and outstanding IP analysis the PRISM family is known for.

The MPP software also includes a unique feature that makes it incredibly powerful for post-production colorists. Telestream has been offering the ability to apply a false color overlay to the picture display to indicate areas of an image that are outside of a specified color gamut. With the new software being released as part of the MPP instruments, it is now possible to determine

how far from the Rec-709 or DCI-P3 boundaries an out-of-gamut color is. The picture display is monochromatic for all colors that are within the gamut. The false color overlay indicates colors that are near, but beyond, the Rec.709 or DCI-P3 boundary in one color and those close to the Rec-2020 boundary in another. Colorists can adjust the necessary colors until the colored highlights are eliminated, with the peace of mind to be confident that their entire image is compliant to the desired color space.

WebRTC remote connectivity provides access through a web browser with the same level of performance and functionality (including audio) as sitting in front of the instrument. As they can be mounted in an equipment room and accessed via KVM or WebRTC network connectivity, the MPP models are also ideal for live and remote production operations.

As with the rest of the PRISM family, the MPP line provides a “no penalty” software upgrade path to add additional features as required and as new developments take place.

Telestream will demonstrate the PRISM MPP line for the first time at NAB 2023, booth W1501, where visitors will see the company’s solutions for content creation and production, distribution and monetization. The PRISM MPP line is planned for worldwide availability in Spring 2023.

For more information about Telestream’s NAB 2023 showcase please visit: https://www.telestream.net/company/events/nab/NAB-2023.htm

About Telestream

Since 1998 Telestream® has delivered innovations that drive the digital video industry forward. The company’s solutions span the entire digital media lifecycle, from media processing and workflow automation to production and live streaming, video quality monitoring and analytics, virtual events and video hosting, content management, and video test and synchronization — available on-premises and in the cloud. Top broadcasters, media companies, enterprises, and millions of consumers worldwide rely on Telestream to help them communicate in the powerful and increasingly ubiquitous language of video. Telestream is privately held with headquarters in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

