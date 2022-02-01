Telehealth Leader Caregility Appoints Kedar Ganta as Chief Product and Engineering Officer

Ganta, who previously held senior leadership positions with Cisco, GE Healthcare, and Microsoft, will oversee Product Development for the company’s award-winning Caregility Cloud™ platform.

EATONTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hybridcare—Caregility, an enterprise telehealth leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere, is pleased to announce Kedar Ganta as the company’s Chief Product and Engineering Officer. In the newly created role, Ganta is responsible for Caregility software products, managing product lifecycle and strategy, technical vision, and product roadmap for the Caregility Cloud™ platform.





Ganta brings twenty years of senior leadership experience in enterprise-scale and cloud-native applications to his role at Caregility. Previously he served as Head of Product for Global Growth Verticals at Cisco Systems, where he was responsible for driving expansion in healthcare and other industry verticals and oversaw the development of Augmented Reality (AR) solutions for frontline workers. Prior to that, Ganta shaped digital product strategy in technical leadership roles at athenahealth, GE Healthcare, and Microsoft.

Ganta has also held roles as Co-Chair, Advisory Council member, and Steering Committee member of the HIMSS EHR Association Standards and Interoperability trade guild, the HL7® FHIR® Argonaut Project, the Sequoia Project, and Carequality to support the adoption of interoperability standards in healthcare. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.

“The deep expertise that Kedar brings to this new role will help us continue to drive initiatives and development efforts to keep pace with the incredible growth in adoption we are seeing across existing and new customers,” said Caregility President and COO Mike Brandofino. “Our commitment to continually advancing our platform to meet our customers’ expectations and evolving needs has been a key factor in Caregility’s Best in KLAS recognition for the past three years. We see Kedar playing a pivotal role in carrying that mission forward by ensuring we meet high-quality standards to maintain Caregility’s position as the leading virtual care platform.”

Healthcare organizations are increasingly opting for hybrid care models that bring virtual workflows to bedside care to improve patient safety and engagement as well as reduce pressure on clinical teams. Ganta’s appointment as Chief Product and Engineering Officer amplifies Caregility’s focus on application versatility and reliability as customers look to operationalize telehealth to support clinical use cases across the enterprise.

“Caregility has been a trailblazer in developing clinically driven virtual care solutions that health systems can trust and build on,” said Ganta. “They are the only enterprise telehealth platform that offers a full suite of products and services that meet the needs of the entire care continuum. I look forward to expanding our global footprint while maintaining focus on delivering on the vision of providing scalable, reliable, flexible, and innovative solutions that health systems can depend on for all their virtual care programs.”

Learn more about the Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform at www.caregility.com.

About Caregility



Caregility Corporation is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Awarded the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA-compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Today Caregility supports more than 1,000 hospitals across over 75 health systems with over five million virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-at-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

