TEKVOX Offers Higher Education Drop-In AV Solutions That Meet Increasing Budget Challenges

As schools nationwide begin a new year, they face more challenges than ever in meeting the audiovisual needs of today’s HyFlex classrooms and funding these increasingly complex spaces.

“One of the realities of higher education is funding uncertainties. With the loss of federal funding and the enrollment curve hitting, budgets have been slashed and schools are asked to do a lot more with a lot less,” says Dr. Josiah Way, Co-founder of HETMA. The Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) is an advocacy organization focused on growing the influence and elevating the profile of the higher education audiovisual vertical.

“Longevity, total cost of ownership and life-cycle support are starting to take priorities in purchasing decisions. Schools are looking for technologies that integrate better with less pieces and are supported with faster and easier replacement. They’re making choices that will withstand the long run.”

Higher education also faces a long buying cycle with budget plans beginning in the fall for a fiscal year commencing the following July, a span of time over which conditions can change drastically.

TEKVOX is committed to assisting higher education with its unique business model. Drop-In pricing across its core product lines – Scholaris, Concurro and Etalto – is engineered to give institutions rock-solid cost clarity and streamlined installs without custom-coding chaos.

“Budgeting shouldn’t feel like a moving target,” says Jim Reinhart, CEO of TEKVOX, a supporting partner of HETMA. “We’ve taken the guesswork out of AV. Our drop-in solutions are pre-configured, priced up front, tested and ready to deploy. No surprises, no scope creep. Schools can price out whole classrooms now for a 2026 install and know that we will hold that pricing for their spring P.O. with no need for a new quote.”

“TEKVOX is positioned very, very well for today’s higher education marketplace,” notes Dr. Way. “Their ability to offer a classroom-in-a-box, scaled to the size of the space and number of screens needed, means schools can standardize AV technology across their campus. People have come to trust the TEKVOX brand and know it works, and now they have the additional security of pricing guarantees.”

By eliminating the back-and-forth and offering clear, scalable solutions for classrooms, hybrid spaces, and learning labs, TEKVOX enables schools to forecast accurately – and implement quickly – while staying within scope and on schedule.

“HETMA is leading a movement, one that prioritizes access, usability, and repeatable success across campuses of every size and budget,” says Reinhart. “At TEKVOX, we’re not chasing complexity – we’re engineering clarity. From single classrooms to full-scale lecture halls, our systems are designed to deploy fast, support diverse users, and deliver value right away. Institutions don’t need more shiny objects. They need AV that shows up, sets up, and stays up. That’s what we build.”

TEKVOX has announced an exclusive 2026 price guarantee for its three product lines serving the higher education vertical. Customers are assured that when they budget to invest in TEKVOX systems the prices they see now will stay the same through install. Additionally, a try-before-you-buy plan enables schools to get a 30- to 90-day trial of full classroom systems with either purchase or return options at the end of the process.

With HETMA raising the bar on behalf of AV teams that do the real work, TEKVOX is proud to be a manufacturer that gets it – and builds like it.