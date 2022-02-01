TEKVOX Named A/V Technology Partner for the Texas Community College Teachers Association in the Lead Up to TCCTA’s 77th Annual Convention

TEKVOX has been named the A/V technology partner for the Texas Community College Teachers Association (TCCTA) and will be exhibiting at the organization’s 77th Annual Convention, February 29 to March 2 in Frisco, Texas. The gathering will showcase the best classroom pedagogy and technology, an exclusive group of exhibitors, and nationally-known speakers for several hundred attendees.

TCCTA is by far the largest organization of postsecondary educators in Texas. Its members are educators, counselors, librarians and administrators from all public and independent two-year colleges in the state. TCCTA not only advocates for faculty concerns and interests across the state but also promotes professional development and networking and represents members before the Texas legislature and other governmental agencies.

“We’re excited about returning to TCCTA’s annual convention, this year as their partner for A/V technology,” says TEKVOX Vice President of Sales, Joshua Joseph. “As one of an exclusive group of exhibitors showcasing products targeted to the educational marketplace, we’ll be giving attendees a close-up, hands-on look at our easy-to-use, affordable Drop-In A/V systems, which have proved very popular with educators.”

Thousands of TEKVOX systems are deployed in classrooms across Texas, including multiple Lone Star College campuses. Lone Star College began implementing TEKVOX A/V products in 2009 and recently upgraded to streamlined and efficient HyFlex solutions for hybrid flexible learning at Lone Star’s seven locations.

“TEKVOX empowers educators with intuitive, reliable plug-and-play tools for every budget,” Joseph notes. “Our Drop-In A/V systems are tailored to meet the daily needs of end users engaged in next-generation teaching with the ease of use and flexibility they demand. We can create peer-to-peer user groups to test systems and will provide on-site training to ensure educators of successful outcomes.

“As a Texas-based manufacturer, we feel a special connection to TCCTA and its members,” Joseph adds. “We look forward to showing them the benefits that TEKVOX solutions offer to their community colleges.”