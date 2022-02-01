TEKVOX and CORE Partner on New HyFlex Conference Center for TSAOG Orthopaedic & Spine in San Antonio

TEKVOX partnered with CORE Office Interiors to provide a custom drop-in AV solution for a new conference center at TSAOG Orthopaedic & Spine, the largest orthopaedic practice in San Antonio and South Texas.

TSAOG wanted to create a high-end, extremely flexible conference center that not only facilitated internal meetings but also could be commercially leased. The center was envisioned as a three-partition divisible space that could be used as a boardroom and two large conference rooms with a capacity of about 200 occupants per room. Or the rooms could be combined into one or two even larger spaces. They would provide BYOM capabilities and each offer a projector, electronic screen and camera, mic, and audio systems. A high aesthetic look and extensive automated functionality would ensure a clean, uncluttered environment for training sessions that might involve hundreds of doctors, professional development opportunities, meetings and collaboration with remote colleagues.

“TSAOG is known for being innovative and forward-thinking, and their conference center exemplifies that,” says John Trump, CORE’s Director of Technology and AV Sales. “The space isn’t a traditional divisible room since it’s three rooms with multiple points of connectivity. It’s very powerful and has the ability to do a lot of different things. It’s a state-of-the-art way of providing multi-purpose space, one of the most cutting edge in their industry.”

TEKVOX and CORE have proved to be a winning combination when they teamed on previous projects. “TEKVOX is known as the go-to AV solutions company for HyFlex combined spaces such as TSAOG’s Tier 3 conference center,” says TEKVOX Vice President of Sales Joshua Joseph. “With CORE as our partner, we offered a comprehensive approach to the project and extensive experience in building out robust spaces that work for every contingency.”

The completed conference center is outfitted with premium audio and video systems and gives users the ability to host web meetings on their personal devices. “TEKVOX was the right fit because of the flexibility their systems provide,” says Trump. “CORE didn’t have to totally reinvent the wheel, and it was easy to future-proof the system, make changes, and add additional things as needed. And, as the world still struggles with supply chain issues, TEKVOX always has equipment available and is stocked with parts.”

The TEKVOX Drop-In AV solution for the triple-divisible space includes a TEKVOX 1201-MV Universal Switcher, the key component delivering BYOM capabilities. A TekFlex-16 Flexible Matrix Switcher acts as the master switcher of the system sending any of six different sources to any of four displays. This permits users to stream or record content and to choose which camera or video source they send to it regardless of what device they’re using in the room.

To achieve the streamlined room aesthetics TSAOG had in mind the conference center’s projectors retract into the architectural wood ceilings. All of CORE’s furniture matches the color of the ceiling. CORE built custom-size projector screens with electronic screen lifts, and there is electronic control of blackout screens and shades.

TEKVOX provided control of the projector lifts, shades and lights via a single TCX10 Touchscreen Controller. “It’s quite unusual to have all the electronics and shade controls on one panel,” Joseph notes. “The single user interface device really simplifies operation.” An administrator has a separate control panel to configure the conference center for its intended use.

“TSAOG is an example of how CORE is a legitimate AV integration player in the industry,” notes Trump. “It shows how CORE and TEKVOX working together are able to accommodate any project.”

In addition to the San Antonio conference center, TEKVOX also upgraded space in TSAOG’s Ridgewood, Texas medical center to offer HyFlex conferencing capabilities.