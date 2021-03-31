TEKVOX 1201-MV Universal Switcher Delivers True BYOD Video Conferencing

TEKVOX raises the bar for distance engagement in both the educational and corporate markets with its groundbreaking 1201-MV Universal Switcher. The latest in TEKVOX’s prestigious line of switchers delivers true Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) video conferencing by eliminating the need for a conventional in-room PC to drive the conference’s technical components.

“Laptops today are powerful, and a lot of video conference participants would really prefer to present from them,” notes TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “But they’d have to connect the laptop to the eyes and ears—cameras, mics, speakers—of the conference room and play out the content. Before, that meant running a lot of cables to the conference table or using a separate PC. Now, they can use the 1201-MV and its built-in USB 3.0 hub to gain immediate access to far-end USB mics and cameras. The full infrastructure of a modern conference room has become plug-and-play.”

The 1201-MV is not just another switcher; it features a two-way USB hub at the far end, which allows any connected laptop to host meetings from the conference room using the installed technology. This groundbreaking capability does away with the need for a dedicated conferencing PC, and removes the security risks and overall annoyance associated with the old use model.

The introduction of the 1201-MV demonstrates TEKVOX’s continued commitment to increase product functionality and reduce the amount of hardware required for successful video conferencing.

The 1201-MV utilizes 6-Play HDBase-T to transport 4K video, digital audio, PoC, RS232, LAN, and USB over a single cable. It also includes a native USB-C input with up to 60W of power charging for a tablet or laptop. It features 12 flexible multiview modes for viewing up to four sources at once without additional hardware, something that was not possible with previous 1201 switchers. Finally, the 1201-MV features auto-switching—a useful function for collaboration & conferencing—and a breakaway HDMI output.

The 1201-MV is available now with an MSRP of $2,998. The switcher is shipped fully functional, pre-programmed, and rigorously tested.

About TEKVOX

TEKVOX (https://www.tekvox.com) is a private Texas company offering unique A/V control technology that brings unprecedented affordability, capability and reliability to audio/visual applications in teaching, training, meeting and interactive collaboration. Applying state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) and enterprise management (EMS) technologies, TEKVOX’s distributed, networked solutions dramatically change the cost of acquiring and operating A/V-rich facilities.