Tectonic Metals Drills 272 Metres of 0.50 g/t Au and 277 Metres of 0.49 g/t Au; Confirms Bulk-Tonnage Potential at Heap-Leachable Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Unconstrained Growth Potential: 3.3 km Drilled Mineralized Strike x 700 m Width x 300 m Vertical Depth and Remaining Open in All Directions

100% Drill Success Continues: 191 of 191 Drill Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced final assay results from the 2025 drill program at Chicken Mountain. Today’s results delivered thick, at or near-surface intercepts that reinforce Chicken Mountain as a bulk-tonnage, heap leachable Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (“RIRGS”) within the Company’s flagship 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project (“Flat”) in Southwest Alaska.

The 2025 drilling program has successfully advanced Chicken Mountain from an exploration target into a kilometre-scale resource growth opportunity, expanding the continuously mineralized footprint and delineating higher-grade corridors that may support potential starter-pit development scenarios.

Tectonic plans to resume drilling in early May 2026, and additional metallurgical test work is now underway, including 2-inch crush heap-leach column tests to investigate the viability of run-of-mine (“ROM”) gold processing. A more detailed news release outlining the Company’s 2026 plans and objectives is expected to be announced in the coming months.

CEO Commentary

“Chicken Mountain demonstrates a combination of scale, continuity and favorable metallurgy in a bulk-tonnage gold system. Unlike narrow vein deposits that rely on selective mining, this style of mineralization has the potential to support simpler, straightforward open-pit development, with broad, continuous zones that begin at surface and remain open in all directions.”

What differentiates Chicken Mountain is the convergence of three key value drivers. First, scale: we’ve defined approximately 3.3 kilometres of mineralized strike to date, with widths approaching 700 metres, while drill testing only a fraction of the mapped intrusive complex. Second, predictability: a 100% drill success rate across 191 holes demonstrates a fertile and strong mineralizing system that can be targeted effectively. Third, metallurgy: previously reported heap-leach recoveries of up to 96%, together with ongoing work evaluating run-of-mine potential, point to a processing profile with meaningful capital and operating advantages.”

“Within this large mineralized, envelope, we’ve identified multiple higher-grade corridors that could represent potential mining starter-pit opportunities. Beyond the intrusion itself, the hornfelsed sedimentary rocks surrounding Chicken Mountain represent an additional, untested and underexplored opportunity. At Black Creek, located 6 km away, drilling intersected 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 m with 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 m hosted in hornfels – the same prospective host rock that surrounds Chicken Mountain.”

“As we move forward, our focus is clear: continued step-out drilling to define the ultimate scale of the Chicken mountain RIRGS system, advancing metallurgical work toward a potential run-of-mine flowsheet, and progressing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate. Each of these workstreams is aimed at systematically de-risking Chicken Mountain while preserving its significant growth potential.”

Assay results from 16 drill holes are reported herein – 9 diamond core holes and 7 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes – representing approximately 3,535 metres (“m”) of drilling from the Company’s 18,373 m 2025 program. Drilling targeted step-out expansion and early-stage resource delineation in the central area of the Chicken Mountain intrusion. All assay results from the Companies 2025 drill program are now reported.

Drill Highlights

CMD25-031: Entire Drill Hole Mineralized

  • 0.70 g/t Au over 32.00 m, and

    15.05 g/t Au over 1.00 m, and

    1.14 g/t Au over 19.00 m, all within

    0.50 g/t Au over 272.00 m

    Diamond core drill hole; total hole length 303.58 m

CMD25-028:Entire Drill Hole Mineralized

  • 1.02 g/t Au over 11.00 m, and

    1.27 g/t Au over 13.00 m, and

    1.16 g/t Au over 12.00 m, within

    0.74 g/t Au over 61.00 m, and all within

    0.49 g/t Au over 277.55 m

    Ended in mineralization; total hole length 327.6 m (diamond core drill hole)

CMD25-021

  • 2.20 g/t Au over 14.00 m, within

    1.39 g/t Au over 24.00 m, all within

    0.44 g/t Au over 192.48 m

    Ended in mineralization with the final 5.00 m at 2.45 g/t Au; total hole length 297.48 m (diamond core drill hole)

CMD25-023

  • 2.33 g/t Au over 10.00 m, within

    1.09 g/t Au over 29.00 m, all within

    0.59 g/t Au over 120.00 m

    Diamond core drill holes; total hole length 306.63 m

CMD25-019

  • 0.82 g/t Au over 52.00 m, and

    1.18 g/t Au over 25.00 m, and

    0.92 g/t Au over 26.00 m, and

    0.92 g/t Au over 29.00 m, all within

    0.58 g/t Au over 186.06 m

    Diamond drill core total hole length 303.58 m

CMR25-118

  • 5.18 g/t Au over 4.57 m, within

    2.08 g/t Au over 12.19 m

    Ended in in mineralization; total hole 48.77 m (RC drill)

CMD25-018

  • 0.86 g/t Au over 23.00 m, and

    0.86 g/t Au over 17.00 m, all within

    0.49 g/t Au over 141.00 m

    Ended in mineralization; total hole length 361.00 m (diamond drill core)

CMD25-025

  • 0.77 g/t Au over 22.65 m, all within

    0.44 g/t Au over 144.00 m

    Ended in mineralization; diamond drill core total hole length 352.96 m

Chicken Mountain Video and Figures

2025 Drilling Successfully Transitions Chicken Mountain from Exploration Target into a Multi-kilometre Gold Resource Growth Opportunity

1. Scale & Continuity: Chicken Mountain is interpreted as a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System hosted within a receptive monzonitic intrusive complex. Drilling has defined a mineralized envelope measuring 3.3 km in strike, up to 700 m in width, and extending to 300 m vertical depth, see figure 1 and 2.

Multiple drill holes intersect ~275 m of continuous gold mineralization starting at surface and indicating a coherent body of mineralized rock, see figures 5 and 6.

While drilling to date has defined a significant envelope of mineralization, the broader Chicken Mountain system extends well beyond current drilling:

  • Gold-in-soil anomaly: ~4.0 km in length

  • Mapped intrusive (monzonitic) complex: ~4.5 km × 3.0 km

  • Geophysical intrusive footprint: ~6.5 km × 6.0 km

Untested Hornfels Target: The Chicken Mountain intrusion is surrounded by hundreds of metres of hornfels, a baked sedimentary rock that commonly hosts gold in intrusion-related systems. This prospective host rock remains entirely untested at Chicken Mountain but has been validated at Tectonic’s Black Creek intrusion target, located 6 km from Chicken Mountain, where recent drilling intersected 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 m, including 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 m (see January 29, 2025, news release) confirming the fertility of hornfels units at Flat.

2. Unconstrained Growth Potential: Mineralization remains open in all directions and is constrained only by drilling, not geology.

3. 100% Drill Success Rate Continues: 191 of 191 Chicken Mountain holes intersected gold mineralization.

4. 61% of all drill holes (117 of 191 holes) ended in mineralization, including today’s reported drill holes CMD25-021, which ended in 5.00 m of 2.45 g/t Au, and CMR25-120 which ended in 4.57 m at 1.94 g/t Au implying the ultimate depth and strike of the system have not yet been bracketed.

5. Reduced Exploration Risk: With 100% of the drill holes intersecting mineralization, the exploration risk regarding continuity is reduced. The system appears to be targetable, robust, and pervasive.

6. Higher-Grade Internal Architecture: The identification of higher-grade corridors, 6 in total now across the 3.3 kms of drilled strike, within the broader lower-grade envelope warrants drill follow up, see figure 4. These zones have the potential to represent, mining starter-pit opportunities for early capex payback.

7. Two Strategic Fences Drilled and Reported Today:

  • Results reported from two drill fences L1 (4 core holes) and L2 (6 RC and 4 core holes) drilled across the Chicken Mountain intrusion.

  • Width of mineralization envelope along both drilled sections is 700 m.

  • Core drilling on both sections confirms mineralization to 300 m vertical depth and remains open.

  • Multiple holes ended in mineralization (see Tables 1 and 2), supporting potential for down-dip and along-strike expansion.

Results Summary

A summary of the results released today for the 7 RC holes are presented by drill section in Table 1, and a summary of the 9 core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 7 RC and 9 core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results.

Chicken Mountain Video and Figures: Please watch a video highlighting the scale and potential of the Chicken Mountain: Click Here to View Video

Drill Plan Maps and Images: Click Here to View. Select images below.

Exploration Outlook 2026

Chicken Mountain/Alpha Bowl Drilling:

  • Expansion and targeted drilling of six identified higher-grade corridors for grade-tonnage optimization.

  • Systematic step-out drilling to define system limits and test depth extensions.

  • Infill drilling to support maiden mineral resource estimate.

Regional Target Testing:

  • Follow-up expansion drilling at Black Creek (4.50 g/t Au over 48.77m), Golden Apex and Jam – each representing kilometer-scale intrusive targets.

  • Surficial geochemical sampling across the property.

  • Demonstrate Flat as a potential district-scale gold camp, not a single-intrusion story.

Technical De-Risking:

  • Metallurgical optimization additional testing, including column testing, to evaluate crush size reduction and ROM potential.

  • 3D geological, geochemical, and structural modeling to refine drill targeting.

  • Continued engagement with independent mineral resource and engineering groups to advance pre-development studies.

To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Figure 1: Oblique view of Chicken Mountain and Alpha Bowl, drill results assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 1

Figure 2: Plan View, new drill results assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 2

Figure 3: Long Section View Looking Northeast, drill results assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 3

Figure 4: Plan View of Chicken Mountain, highlighting the higher-grade corridors, drilling lines, drill results assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 4

Figure 5: Cross Section Looking North of Drilling Line 1, highlighting drill results and higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 5

Figure 6: Cross Section Looking North of Drilling Line 2, highlighting drill results and higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 6

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 1*

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

CMR25-114

3.05

64.01

60.96

0.52

RC

including

13.72

59.44

45.72

0.62

TD=170.69m

with

25.91

48.77

22.86

0.92

End in Min: Yes

with

33.53

42.67

9.14

1.47

80.77

97.54

16.76

0.43

including

82.30

83.82

1.52

1.29

and including

88.39

97.54

9.14

0.48

with

96.01

97.54

1.52

1.83

102.11

170.69

68.58

0.43

including

105.16

138.68

33.53

0.51

with

105.16

108.20

3.05

0.70

and with

115.82

117.35

1.52

1.06

and with

137.16

138.68

1.52

4.20

and including

152.40

169.16

16.76

0.52

with

163.07

164.59

1.52

1.80

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 2*

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

CMR25-109

35.05

54.86

19.81

0.95

RC

including

39.62

47.24

7.62

2.17

L2

TD=82.97m

End in Min: No

CMR25-112

33.53

54.86

21.34

0.20

RC

including

33.53

35.05

1.52

0.50

L2

and including

42.67

44.20

1.52

0.79

TD=68.58m

End in Min :No

CMR25-115

0.00

16.76

16.76

0.20

RC

including

6.10

7.62

1.52

0.53

L2

and including

15.24

16.76

1.52

0.57

TD=99.06m

End in Min: No

36.58

41.15

4.57

0.35

47.24

48.77

1.52

0.62

59.44

74.68

15.24

0.31

including

70.10

71.63

1.52

2.10

CMR25-117

16.76

19.81

3.05

0.92

RC

including

16.76

18.29

1.52

1.71

L2

TD=115.82

70.10

115.82

45.72

0.33

End in Min: Yes

including

77.72

80.77

3.05

0.63

and including

105.16

112.78

7.62

0.76

with

109.73

112.78

3.05

1.44

CMR25-118

0.00

12.19

12.19

2.08

RC

including

4.57

9.14

4.57

5.18

L2

with

4.57

6.10

1.52

14.35

TD=48.77mm

End in Min: No

CMR25-120

9.14

65.53

56.39

0.45

RC

including

24.38

25.91

1.52

3.26

L2

including

30.48

65.53

35.05

0.49

TD=124.97m

with

35.05

41.15

6.10

0.63

End in Min: Yes

and with

56.39

62.48

6.10

1.11

Final 4.57m @ 1.94 g/t Au

70.10

115.82

45.72

0.50

including

70.10

108.20

38.10

0.53

with

73.15

86.87

13.72

0.77

and with

94.49

103.63

9.14

0.59

120.40

147.83

27.43

0.70

including

120.40

121.92

1.52

5.58

and including

141.73

147.83

6.10

1.08

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 1*

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

CMD25-020

7.00

8.00

1.00

1.96

DD

TD=230.73

14.00

23.00

9.00

1.95

End in Min: Yes

including

20.00

23.00

3.00

5.53

with

20.00

21.00

1.00

16.06

29.00

39.00

10.00

0.40

including

31.00

38.00

7.00

0.49

66.00

69.00

3.00

0.50

106.00

107.00

1.00

1.20

117.00

149.00

32.00

0.72

including

117.00

142.00

25.00

0.89

with

120.00

136.00

16.00

1.09

162.00

179.00

17.00

0.56

including

170.00

173.00

3.00

2.56

183.00

188.00

5.00

0.34

including

187.00

188.00

1.00

1.21

208.00

230.73

22.73

1.41

including

209.00

226.00

17.00

1.81

with

221.00

226.00

5.00

4.71

CMD25-025

28.00

35.00

7.00

0.36

DD

including

32.00

34.00

2.00

0.80

L1

TD=352.96m

78.00

90.00

12.00

1.48

End in Min: Yes

including

79.00

83.00

4.00

4.07

with

81.00

82.00

1.00

14.91

108.00

114.00

6.00

0.43

including

109.00

112.00

3.00

0.73

136.00

280.00

144.00

0.44

including

156.35

195.00

38.65

0.64

with

156.35

179.00

22.65

0.77

with

161.00

173.00

12.00

0.92

and with

188.00

195.00

7.00

0.60

and including

213.00

215.00

2.00

0.59

and including

219.00

229.00

10.00

0.62

and including

263.00

264.00

1.00

1.47

with

268.00

269.00

1.00

1.33

285.00

339.00

54.00

0.25

including

325.00

332.00

7.00

0.55

337.00

338.00

1.00

1.40

343.00

351.00

8.00

0.37

including

348.00

349.00

1.00

1.46

CMD25-28

0.45

278.00

277.55

0.49

DD

and including

5.00

8.00

3.00

0.61

L1

and including

15.00

19.00

4.00

0.79

TD=327.96

with

52.00

70.00

18.00

0.83

End in Min: Yes

or with

52.00

63.00

11.00

1.02

and with

76.00

78.00

2.00

1.63

and including

86.00

99.00

13.00

0.67

with

88.00

92.00

4.00

1.09

and with

96.00

98.00

2.00

0.96

and including

108.00

124.00

16.00

0.69

with

109.00

115.00

6.00

1.31

and including

128.00

131.00

3.00

0.77

with

130.00

131.00

1.00

1.84

and including

139.00

152.00

13.00

1.27

with

141.00

152.00

11.00

1.44

and including

171.00

179.00

8.00

0.52

and including

191.00

193.00

2.00

0.63

and including

201.00

205.00

4.00

0.57

with

203.00

205.00

2.00

0.74

and including

216.00

277.00

61.00

0.74

with

221.00

233.00

12.00

1.16

with

221.00

224.00

3.00

2.49

and with

238.00

242.00

4.00

0.88

and with

248.00

257.00

9.00

0.98

with

250.00

255.00

5.00

1.33

and with

262.00

277.00

15.00

0.73

with

264.00

268.00

4.00

0.92

and with

274.00

277.00

3.00

1.35

CMD25-030

2.00

33.00

31.00

0.25

DD

including

14.00

18.29

4.29

0.50

L1

TD=309.98

45.00

67.00

22.00

0.33

End in Min: No

including

52.00

59.00

7.00

0.70

79.00

90.00

11.00

0.32

including

79.00

80.00

1.00

1.06

and including

88.00

89.00

1.00

1.67

including

102.00

115.00

13.00

0.34

with

106.00

110.00

4.00

0.50

180.00

247.00

67.00

0.28

including

213.00

239.00

26.00

0.46

with

215.00

233.00

18.00

0.52

278.00

294.00

16.00

0.36

including

278.00

280.00

2.00

1.21

and including

288.00

289.00

1.00

1.49

CMD25-031

3.00

275.00

272.00

0.50

DD

including

52.00

84.00

32.00

0.70

L1

and including

89.00

95.00

6.00

0.96

TD=303.58

and including

99.00

109.00

10.00

0.64

End in Min: No

and including

124.00

130.00

6.00

3.20

with

124.00

125.00

1.00

15.05

and including

141.00

146.00

5.00

0.59

and including

163.00

171.00

8.00

0.79

and including

190.00

209.00

19.00

1.14

and including

215.00

217.00

2.00

0.60

and including

222.00

225.00

3.00

0.70

and including

233.00

238.00

5.00

0.63

and including

260.00

274.00

14.00

0.53

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.

Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 2*

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

CMD25-018

8.00

11.58

3.58

0.66

DD

L2

25.00

28.00

3.00

5.21

TD=361.00m

including

27.00

28.00

1.00

14.76

End in Min: Yes

57.00

198.00

141.00

0.49

including

66.00

95.00

29.00

0.56

with

66.00

68.00

2.00

0.65

and with

71.00

81.00

10.00

0.62

and with

86.00

96.00

10.00

0.56

and including

100.00

117.00

17.00

0.86

with

100.00

105.00

5.00

1.15

and with

112.00

117.00

5.00

1.40

and including

126.00

149.00

23.00

0.86

with

127.00

138.00

11.00

1.15

and with

141.00

146.00

5.00

1.01

and including

155.00

158.00

3.00

0.78

207.00

225.00

18.00

0.64

including

217.00

223.00

6.00

1.36

with

221.00

223.00

2.00

3.56

229.00

239.00

10.00

0.36

including

229.00

233.00

4.00

0.75

245.00

286.00

41.00

0.50

including

260.00

265.00

5.00

0.99

and including

269.00

274.00

5.00

1.63

and including

280.00

286.00

6.00

0.61

294.00

320.00

26.00

0.34

including

294.00

302.00

8.00

0.60

with

298.00

302.00

4.00

0.95

and including

307.00

308.00

1.00

1.39

CMD25-019

0.00

15.00

15.00

0.30

DD

including

14.00

15.00

1.00

1.45

L2

TD=334.06m

20.00

82.00

62.00

0.49

End in Min: Yes

including

20.00

21.00

1.00

2.01

and including

30.00

35.00

5.00

1.29

with

30.00

32.00

2.00

2.48

and including

47.00

51.00

4.00

0.57

and including

65.00

82.00

17.00

0.73

104.00

120.00

16.00

0.48

including

107.00

110.00

3.00

1.86

with

108.00

109.00

1.00

4.67

134.00

142.00

8.00

0.78

including

135.00

136.00

1.00

5.20

148.00

334.06

186.06

0.58

including

155.00

207.00

52.00

0.82

with

171.00

178.00

7.00

0.75

and with

182.00

207.00

25.00

1.18

with

187.00

204.00

17.00

1.48

and including

246.00

272.00

26.00

0.92

with

248.00

263.00

15.00

1.23

and including

285.00

314.00

29.00

0.92

with

285.00

287.00

2.00

1.44

and with

293.00

303.00

10.00

1.09

and with

308.00

314.00

6.00

1.68

CMD25-021

0.00

101.00

101.00

0.33

DD

and including

12.00

17.00

5.00

0.61

L2

with

14.00

17.00

3.00

0.78

TD=297.48

and including

21.34

24.00

2.66

0.88

End in Min: Yes

and including

48.16

49.00

0.84

1.28

*Final 5m@2.45 g/t Au

and including

78.00

86.00

8.00

1.03

with

78.00

81.00

3.00

0.97

with

85.00

86.00

1.00

4.45

and including

96.00

98.00

2.00

0.56

105.00

297.48

192.48

0.44

including

108.00

114.00

6.00

0.54

with

111.00

114.00

3.00

0.82

and including

160.00

173.00

13.00

0.51

with

162.00

166.00

4.00

0.80

with

171.00

173.00

2.00

0.63

and including

191.00

205.00

14.00

0.55

with

197.00

201.00

4.00

1.08

and including

209.00

214.00

5.00

0.51

and including

219.00

225.00

6.00

0.59

and including

249.00

254.00

5.00

0.56

and including

273.00

297.00

24.00

1.39

with

283.00

297.00

14.00

2.20

with

283.00

284.00

1.00

16.04

CMD25-023

0.00

120.00

120.00

0.59

DD

including

0.00

5.00

5.00

0.74

L2

and including

11.00

37.00

26.00

0.79

TD=306.63m

with

11.00

13.00

2.00

3.91

End in Min :No

and including

41.00

43.00

2.00

0.63

and including

74.00

103.00

29.00

1.09

with

85.00

95.00

10.00

2.33

and including

109.00

111.00

2.00

1.69

126.00

200.00

74.00

0.22

including

126.00

129.00

3.00

1.02

and including

150.00

153.00

3.00

0.45

and including

180.00

187.00

7.00

0.39

204.00

277.00

73.00

0.18

including

223.00

225.00

2.00

0.58

253.00

255.00

2.00

0.56

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.

Table 3. Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain

Hole No.

Type

Azimuth (o)

Dip (o)

Length (m)

UTM E

UTM N

Prospect

Purpose

CMD25-018

DDH

120

-55

364.85

552492

6917176

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-019

DDH

120

-55

334.06

552555

6917137

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-020

DDH

120

-55

230.73

552317

6917622

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-021

DDH

120

-55

297.48

552634

6917110

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-023

DDH

120

-55

306.63

552690

6917071

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-025

DDH

120

-55

352.96

552527

6917385

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-028

DDH

120

-55

327.97

552594

6917345

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-030

DDH

120

-55

309.98

552658

6917312

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-031

DDH

120

-55

303.58

552722

6917274

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-109

RC

120

-55

82.30

552256

6917368

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-112

RC

120

-55

68.60

552307

6917342

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-114

RC

120

-75

169.20

552661

6917366

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-115

RC

120

-55

99.10

552335

6917325

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-117

RC

125

-55

115.82

552380

6917298

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-118

RC

125

-75

48.80

552379

6917299

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-120

RC

125

-55

147.82

552435

6917268

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

Qualified Person  

Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. 

The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA’s Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA’s Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA).  Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. 

QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits  

Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.  

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc., 

Tony Reda 
President and Chief Executive Officer 

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.  

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

