Tectonic Metals Drilling Transforms Alpha Bowl from Discovery to Emerging Large-Scale Resource Growth Opportunity: 820 m × 600 m × 400 m Gold Footprint Defined

Alpha Bowl Drilling Now Connects to Chicken Mountain, Establishing > 3 km of Continuous Gold Mineralization: Open in all directions & Reinforcing Flat as a Large, Bulk-Tonnage, Open-Pit RIRGS Tier-One Mining Opportunity

Assay Results Pending from 76 Additional Drill Holes Across Multiple Targets

Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced additional assay results from 24 drill holes completed during the 2025 drill campaign at Alpha Bowl, located within the Company’s flagship ~99,800 acre Flat Gold Project (“Flat”) in Southwest Alaska.

The 24 drill holes reported herein – 9 diamond core holes and 15 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes – represent approximately 4,800 metres (“m”) of drilling from the Company’s 18,373 m 2025 program. All holes intersected gold mineralization, returning grades of up to 25.16 g/t Au (see assay table below), with 14 holes collaring in mineralization and 10 holes ending in mineralization, including the diamond drill hole CMD25-015, drilled to a depth of 392 metres.

These results confirm geological and mineralized continuity between Alpha Bowl and Chicken Mountain, establishing a gold system extending more than 3 kilometres along strike that remains open at depth and in all directions. Drilling continues to expand and define Alpha Bowl as a coherent three-dimensional mineralized body measuring approximately 820 metres along strike, 600 metres in width, and extending to at least 400 metres depth.

Alpha Bowl: From Blind Target to Volumetrically Significant Gold System in 12 Months

Alpha Bowl represents a significant exploration success and highlights the gold resource potential that Flat can deliver with systematic drilling. Prior to 2024, this target had never been drill tested in the history of the Flat Gold Project, despite hosting Flat Creek, one of Alaska’s richest placer producing creeks with over 650,000 ounces of recorded placer gold production¹.

Alpha Bowl is primarily blind to surface with limited to no outcrop exposure or direct surface expression. Through systematic geological interpretation, geophysical targeting and strategic drilling, Tectonic executed a drill program in 2024 yielding a brand-new discovery of 1.22 g/t Au over 65.53 m , including 6.01 g/t Au over 6.1 m with 21.72 g/t Au over 1.52 m (see Tectonic News Release, March 3, 2025).

Follow up 2025 step-out drilling on this discovery hole returned 2.23 g/t Au over 41.15 m , including 4.00 g/t Au over 21.34 m (see News Release, September 10, 2025), testing the eastern edge of the target where mineralization remains wide open.

In less than twelve months, Alpha Bowl has evolved from a blind drill target into a volumetrically significant gold system. The confirmed connection to Chicken Mountain establishes a district-scale mineralized corridor at Flat, reinforcing the project’s potential as a large, bulk-tonnage, reduced intrusion-related gold system (“RIRGS”) and supporting continued systematic drill expansion.

Key Geological Achievements and Characteristics:

1. Validated Geological Continuity Over 3 Kilometers of Drilled Mineralized Strike

Alpha Bowl is now confirmed via drilling as the northern extension of the Chicken Mountain intrusion, creating a continuous, coherent, 3-kilometer mineralized corridor from Chicken Mountain through the Adit Zone to the Alpha Bowl Zone. This continuity is fundamental to resource estimation and for consideration during the preliminary resource estimation study planned for late 2026.

2. Exceptional Drill Success Rate Validates Scale, Strength of The Chicken Mountain / Alpha Bowl System

134 out of 134 holes (100%) have intersected gold mineralization

Mineralization begins at or near surface (critical for open-pit economics)

73 of 134 holes (54.5%) ended in mineralization, indicating the system extends beyond current drill penetration

Mineralization remains open at depth and is constrained only by drill depth, not by geological boundaries

This extraordinary hit rate is rare in exploration and demonstrates that Tectonic’s geological team has developed a solid understanding of the mineralizing system. This significantly de-risks future drilling and resource expansion.

3. Alpha Bowl Significant and High-Grade Gold Intercepts to Date

While the system demonstrates bulk-tonnage potential, the presence of higher-grade intervals warrants infill and expansion drilling and presents the opportunity for multiple higher-grade starter pits that could significantly enhance project economics. These higher-grade intervals are not considered as random, current analysis models them with structural controls and fluid focusing mechanisms within the broader mineralized system. Examples of these higher-grade intervals at Alpha Bowl include new results released today and previously reported intervals:

CMD25-015

25.16 g.t Au over 0.60 m (5 flecks of visible gold observed), within

1.36 g/t Au over 39.00 m, all within

0.85 g/t Au over 74.00 m

Diamond drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 392.28 m

CMR25-045

1.56 g/t Au over 10.67 m, within

0.55 g/t Au over 73.15 m

RC drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 94.49 m

CMD25-009

1.07 g/t Au over 14.80 m, within

0.48 g/t Au over 94.00 m

CMR25-068

0.90 g/t Au over 7.62 m, within

0.44 g/t Au over 79.25 m

RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 128.00 m

CMD25-004

15.41 g/t Au over 1.26 m, within

1.76 g/t Au over 13.00 m

10.28 g/t Au over 1.0 0m, within

3.81 g/t Au over 3.00 m

CMR25-042

12.48 g/t Au over 1.52 m, within

1.29 g/t Au over 16.76 m

RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 110.34 m

CMR24-026 (previously announced)

21.72 g/t Au over 1.52 m, within

6.01 g/t Au over 6.1 m, all within

1.22 g/t Au over 65.53 m

RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 65.32 m

CMR25-035 (previously announced)

4.00 g/t Au over 21.34 m, within

2.23 g/t Au over 41.15 m

4. Substantial Resource Growth Potential Remains at Alpha Bowl

The System Remains Open in Multiple Directions

Current Defined Mineralized Footprint: 820 m (strike) x 600 m (width) x 400 m (depth)

Alpha Bowl Target Area: 1.5 km x 1.0 km (1,500,000 m²)

Percentage of Target Tested: Approximately 60% of the interpreted target, with mineralization depth constrained only by current drill hole length

Critical Growth Vectors:

Higher Grade Gold Concentration in Eastern Alpha Bowl: 3D geological modeling of recent drill assays combined with structural, alteration, and geochemical vectors demonstrates that gold tenor at Alpha Bowl increases in the eastern portion of the bowl, suggesting the core of the system may be situated to the east of the current drilling and remains open to drill testing. See Figure 4 (below) and Alpha Bowl Video. Grade Enhancement: Higher-grade intervals occurring within broader mineralized envelopes indicate strong potential for additional high-grade shoot discovery through continued testing of the structural framework and systematic infill drilling. Strike Extension (North): Pending drill assays testing an additional 500 m of strike potential could extend the defined mineralized corridor to 1.3+ km at Alpha Bowl alone, representing a nearly 60% increase in the zone’s along-strike footprint. Depth Extension: 54.5% of holes ended in mineralization, indicating strong potential for resource expansion below 400 m depth. Width Expansion: The 600 m width represents the tested extent; however, the intrusive body is interpreted to continue laterally well beyond current drill coverage

5. Classic RIRGS Characteristics Throughout the System

Alpha Bowl exhibits textbook Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) characteristics, directly comparable to world-class deposits including the Fort Knox Mine operated by Kinross Gold Corporation in Alaska (9+ million ounces produced, continuing operation2):

6. Validating a Prolific Gold System

Alpha Bowl hosts one of Alaska’s most productive placer gold creeks, with over 650,000 ounces of recorded historic placer production 1 . This extraordinary placer endowment provides independent validation of the potential gold inventory within the Alpha Bowl intrusion. The source of this placer gold is now being delineated in bedrock through systematic drilling.

Results Summary

A summary of the results released today for the 15 RC holes is presented in Table 1 and a summary of the 9 core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 15 RC and 9 core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results.

Assay Results From 76 Additional Holes Pending

Expansion and targeted high-grade gold drilling at Chicken Mountain to increase resource confidence

Extension drilling at Alpha Bowl testing the additional 500m strike potential

First-pass exploration drilling at Black Creek and Jam Intrusion targets

Follow up drilling at Golden Apex

Tectonic will provide further updates as results are received, interpreted and validated

To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Figure 1: Oblique view of the Alpha Bowl, Adit Zone, Chicken Mountain, Golden Apex, the Placer Gold Production1, and the gold-in-soil anomalous areas: https://www.tectonicmetals.com/_resources/news/nr-20260115-Figure1-with-title.png

Figure 2: Plan View and Long Section looking Northeast, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: https://www.tectonicmetals.com/_resources/news/nr-20260115-Figure2-with-title.png

Figure 3: Plan View of Alpha Bowl, highlighting the mineralization strike and openness of the target, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: https://www.tectonicmetals.com/_resources/news/nr-20260115-Figure3-with-title.png

Figure 4: Long Section looking Northeast of Alpha Bowl, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: https://www.tectonicmetals.com/_resources/news/nr-20260115-Figure4-with-title.png

Table 1. Significant Alpha Bowl RC Drill Results*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-036 91.44 115.82 24.38 0.51 including 91.44 105.16 13.72 0.76 with 91.44 100.58 9.14 0.99 CMR25-037 60.96 82.30 21.34 0.42 including 60.96 67.06 6.10 0.62 CMR25-038 13.72 38.10 24.38 0.45 including 13.72 25.91 12.19 0.70 with 13.72 21.34 7.62 1.00 79.25 88.39 9.14 1.88 including 79.25 83.82 4.57 3.50 CMR25-039 68.58 100.58 32.00 0.26 including 91.44 99.06 7.62 0.44 CMR25-040 13.72 42.67 28.96 0.32 including 15.24 19.81 4.57 0.85 with 18.29 19.81 1.52 2.16 86.87 106.68 19.81 0.50 including 96.01 105.16 9.14 0.88 with 99.06 100.58 1.52 4.13 CMR25-042 1.52 18.29 16.76 1.29 including 15.24 16.76 1.52 12.48 83.82 110.34 26.52 0.55 including 94.49 96.01 1.52 6.05 CMR25-043 28.96 51.82 22.86 0.29 including 28.96 35.05 6.1 0.36 with 44.2 47.24 3.05 0.79 70.1 76.2 6.1 0.87 including 71.63 76.2 4.57 1.13 with 73.15 76.2 3.05 1.52 CMR25-044 30.48 92.96 62.48 0.34 including 33.53 54.86 21.34 0.62 with 35.05 42.67 7.62 1.08 with 41.15 42.67 1.52 3.89 and including 89.92 92.96 3.05 0.84 CMR25-045 22.86 96.01 73.15 0.55 including 22.86 80.77 57.91 0.65 with 35.05 44.2 9.14 0.92 and with 56.39 67.06 10.67 1.56 CMR25-066 51.82 60.96 9.14 0.82 including 51.82 54.86 3.05 1.72 CMR25-068 0 79.25 79.25 0.44 including 1.52 13.72 12.19 0.78 and including 21.34 33.53 12.19 0.48 and including 39.62 47.24 7.62 0.9 and including 54.86 64.01 9.14 0.48 and including 71.63 74.68 3.05 0.72 102.11 123.44 21.34 0.32 including 102.11 108.2 6.1 0.4 and including 120.4 121.92 1.52 1.51

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.1m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 2. Significant Alpha Bowl Diamond Drill Core Assay Results*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMD25-004 130.00 155.00 25.00 0.33 including 132.00 141.00 9.00 0.60 with 132.00 137.00 5.00 0.78 219.00 232.00 13.00 1.76 including 226.04 227.30 1.26 15.41 296.00 299.00 3.00 3.81 including 298.00 299.00 1.00 10.28 CMD25-005 90.10 92.50 2.40 2.67 114.45 126.71 12.26 0.47 including 121.49 126.71 5.22 0.91 with 121.49 123.75 2.26 1.93 275.70 298.00 22.30 0.51 including 279.50 295.00 15.50 0.68 with 281.80 285.50 3.70 1.99 CMD25-007 12.50 178.61 166.11 0.19 including 17.00 20.00 3.00 0.42 and including 45.00 46.50 1.50 0.76 and including 67.50 70.41 2.91 0.32 and including 80.50 83.00 2.50 0.70 and including 120.00 122.00 2.00 0.49 and including 131.33 133.37 2.04 0.31 and including 156.00 157.28 1.28 0.65 294.00 345.73 51.73 0.30 including 299.40 302.84 3.44 1.51 and including 312.84 317.14 4.30 0.40 and including 334.05 340.16 6.11 0.47 and including 342.21 344.68 2.47 0.32 CMD25-009 3.35 29.00 25.65 0.23 33.83 99.00 65.17 0.32 including 44.50 54.00 9.50 0.43 with 46.50 50.50 4.00 0.55 And including 58.00 77.50 19.50 0.55 with 58.00 67.00 9.00 0.81 115.00 209.00 94.00 0.48 including 121.00 145.00 24.00 0.41 with 123.75 131.00 7.25 0.61 and with 140.00 142.00 2.00 0.57 and including 149.00 166.00 17.00 0.53 with 155.50 162.00 6.50 0.72 And including 173.00 199.90 26.90 0.79 with 180.53 194.50 14.80 1.07 296.00 303.00 7.00 0.53 including 301.00 302.00 2.35 2.35 CMD25-010 124.05 175.70 51.65 0.27 including 124.05 133.00 8.95 0.51 with 124.05 127.51 3.46 0.88 and including 170.00 171.00 1.00 1.21 180.00 236.50 56.50 0.37 including 184.00 194.00 10.00 1.03 with 190.00 194.00 4.00 1.98 and including 203.00 211.50 8.50 0.47 with 204.25 208.00 3.75 0.74 315.00 344.00 29.00 0.23 including 318.00 320.00 2.00 0.92 355.08 367.44 12.36 0.52 including 355.08 365.00 9.92 0.56 CMD25-013 61.00 113.00 52.00 0.15 including 70.00 74.07 4.07 0.26 and including 86.00 90.00 4.00 0.40 and including 102.00 106.00 4.00 0.29 186.39 206.00 19.61 0.52 including 190.00 205.00 15.00 0.63 210.00 253.00 43.00 0.16 including 229.00 236.00 7.00 0.22 275.00 300.00 25.00 0.29 including 289.00 300.00 11.00 0.47 with 295.00 298.00 3.00 0.86 304.00 343.51 39.51 0.43 including 306.00 312.00 6.00 0.39 and including 330.00 340.00 10.00 1.02 with 337.00 338.00 1.00 7.19 CMD25-015 43.00 106.00 63.00 0.19 including 43.00 44.00 1.00 0.84 and including 58.00 61.00 3.00 0.31 and including 72.00 75.00 3.00 0.37 and including 80.00 84.00 4.00 0.49 111.00 146.00 35.00 0.28 including 111.00 123.00 12.00 0.54 299.00 373.00 74.00 0.85 including 304.00 311.00 7.00 0.69 and including 327.00 366.00 39.00 1.36 with 331.00 354.00 23.00 1.80 and with 331.00 339.00 8.00 3.28 and with 331.00 332.65 1.65 11.59 and with 332.00 332.65 0.65 25.16 378.00 382.00 4.00 1.88 including 378.00 380.00 2.00 3.62 CMD25-017 188.00 190.00 2.00 3.44 215.00 219.00 4.00 1.31 including 216.00 217.00 1.00 3.69 238.00 249.00 11.00 0.58 including 238.00 245.00 7.00 0.81 283.00 286.00 3.00 0.93 291.00 303.00 12.00 1.30 including 296.00 303.00 7.00 1.89 with 298.00 303.00 5.00 2.30 307.00 328.00 21.00 0.60 including 317.00 327.00 10.00 0.96 with 319.00 322.00 3.00 2.31 CMD25-026 20.00 54.00 34.00 0.51 including 33.00 46.00 13.00 1.12 80.00 98.00 18.00 0.32 including 80.00 83.00 3.00 1.26 184.00 210.00 26.00 0.54 including 190.00 196.00 6.00 0.74 and including 205.00 209.00 4.00 1.91 with 208.00 209.00 1.00 6.80 295.00 300.00 5.00 1.25 336.00 350.00 14.00 0.52 including 340.00 346.00 6.00 0.86 with 341.00 342.70 1.70 2.31

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.1m continuous below cut-off inclusion.

Table 3. Details of Phase One and Two Alpha Bowl Drill Holes at Chicken Mountain

Hole No. Type Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect Purpose CMD25-004 DDH 270 -55 332.84 552268 6918637 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-005 DDH 110 -55 364.54 551979 6918723 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-007 DDH 110 -55 367.60 552011 6918529 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-009 DDH 110 -55 358.44 552177 6918467 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-010 DDH 110 -55 367.60 552083 6918342 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-013 DDH 110 -55 343.60 552056 6918242 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-015 DDH 110 -55 392.28 552232 6918188 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-017 DDH 110 -55 346.25 552310 6918076 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMD25-026 DDH 110 -65 352.65 552272 6918637 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-036 RC 110 -55 125.00 551911 6918669 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-037 RC 110 -55 84.73 551967 6918382 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-038 RC 110 -55 126.50 551984 6918645 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-039 RC 110 -55 134.10 552016 6918365 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-040 RC 110 -55 134.00 552051 6918620 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-042 RC 110 -55 110.30 552123 6918596 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-043 RC 110 -55 88.41 552195 6918566 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-044 RC 110 -55 105.20 552242 6918554 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-045 RC 110 -55 96.00 552333 6918511 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-046 RC 110 -55 97.50 551931 6918291 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-051 RC 110 -55 141.73 551977 6918276 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-052 RC 110 -75 94.50 551977 6918276 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-066 RC 110 -55 65.50 552426 6918113 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-067 RC 110 -75 44.20 552426 6918114 Alpha Bowl Exploration CMR25-068 RC 110 -55 129.50 552486 6918092 Alpha Bowl Exploration

Footnotes and References:

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA’s Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA’s Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.

QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits

Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

