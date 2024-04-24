Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Transformational $34M Capital Raise in 2025 Fuels Rapid and Aggressive Two-Phase Drill Campaign Positioning Flat for Growth Toward a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and Year-Round Operational Capacity

Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced the successful completion of Phase Two drill program marking 2025 as the most technically ambitious exploration program to date at the Company’s flagship Flat Gold Project (“Flat”) in southwestern Alaska – a transformational 18,372 m, 125-hole campaign that represents the largest and most cohesive drilling effort in the project’s history.

The 2025 field season, which concluded in late October, saw Tectonic execute a rapid expansion from a single-phase program to a comprehensive two-phase, multi-rig operation – fuelled by exceptional investor demand that raised $33.9M and enabled the Company to accelerate its path toward defining what management believes could become a tier-one, free-milling, heap-leachable gold system in one of North America’s most prolific gold districts.

THE OPPORTUNITY: SCALE AND A SHARED VISION

Flat spans 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Limited, one of Alaska’s largest Native Regional Corporations and Tectonic’s second-largest shareholder – creating a uniquely aligned partnership that streamlines project advancement, community engagement and permitting pathways.

Located near Donlin Gold – one of the world’s largest undeveloped gold deposits recently designated a FAST-41 high-priority infrastructure project by the U.S. government(a federal program providing mandatory schedule certainty and coordination for complex permitting)1 – Flat is rapidly emerging as a compelling value proposition in the same mineral belt by offering:

Free-milling gold with multiple processing scenarios

Chicken Mountain amenable to heap leachability with gold recoveries up to 96% 2

Potential for low-capital, low-energy development pathway

Interpreted bedrock source of >1.4 million ounces of historic placer gold 3

Over 3 kilometres of drilled mineralized strike to a vertical depth in excess of 300 m

Exploration upside – Six intrusion related gold targets

Proven Leadership Team: Tectonic’s leadership brings a demonstrated record of disciplined execution across exploration, development, permitting, and operations – collectively responsible for multiple successful discoveries, project advancements, and corporate transactions, including the $520M transformation and sale of Kaminak Gold Corporation4. This is a team that has consistently built value and delivered returns.

2025 FIELD SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Capital Raised: $33.9M (vs $20.5M targeted)

Total Metres Drilled: 18,372 m Phase One: 7,718 m (vs 7,000 m budgeted) Phase Two: 10,654 m (vs 9,000 m budgeted)

Total Drill Holes: 125 (Phase One: 48, Phase Two: 77)

Objectives: Discovery, expansion drilling along strike and at depth, resource delineation and metallurgy

Targets Tested: Alpha Bowl, Chicken Mountain, Golden Apex, Black Creek and Jam.

Assay Results: All Phase One and Two samples have been received by the accredited analytical facilities. Assays are subject to Tectonic’s quality assurance and quality control protocols and expected to be reported sequentially. While we are currently experiencing lab delays, our intention is to issue drill results in a meaningful and contextual manner in the coming weeks and months.

Budget: Final reconciliation pending; program tracking at or below budget

Advancing Year-Round Capability: Camp operated from May through October; infrastructure improvements are progressing toward full winterization and eventual continuous operation.

Labour: 4,476 person days, consisting of 53,712 person hours

Safety: Zero Lost Time Injuries (LTI’s)

Environmental: Zero reportable spills or incidents

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Tectonic Metals, commented:

“The 2025 season was a defining moment for Tectonic. We set out with a bold plan at a time when market conditions suggested it couldn’t be done. Yet through disciplined execution, collective resilience, and a relentless commitment to our company and the belief that Flat has what it takes to become a tier-one mining opportunity, we raised $34 million and delivered the largest and most cohesive drill program in the history of Flat – and we did it in remarkably short order.”

“This was not luck. It was the outcome of a clear vision, a strong strategy, and a team that executes and refuses to settle for average. From mobilizing a third drill rig in real time, to expanding and winterizing camp infrastructure, to shifting Flat to year-round operational capacity, to completing more than 18,000 metres of drilling safely and efficiently, our team demonstrated what is possible when great people rally around a shared purpose. Flat has never been a drill play. This is a mining play. Game on. I am incredibly proud of what we achieved in 2025 and even more energized by what lies ahead.”

PHASE ONE ACHIEVEMENTS

Tectonic’s 2025 Phase One program (7,718 m in 48 holes) delivered strong initial results at Alpha Bowl, with hole CMR25-035 intersecting 2.23 g/t Au over 41.15 m, including 4.00 g/t Au over 21.34 m with 13.25 g/t Au over 4.57 m. This hole represented a significant 250-metre step-out from the 2024 Alpha Bowl discovery hole, confirming the system remains open in multiple directions and validating the presence of high-grade gold mineralization at scale.

Table 1: Phase One Drilling Summary

Intrusion Target Drill Type # Holes Metres Alpha Bowl Diamond 8 2,873 RC 16 1,749 Chicken Mountain Diamond 5 1,013 RC 5 798 Golden Apex Diamond 1 265 RC 2 201 Black Creek RC 9 616 Jam RC 2 203 Total Drill Holes & Metres 48 7,718*

*Total drilled meterage.

For full Phase One program details, see Company’s news release dated September 10, 2025.

PHASE TWO ACHIEVEMENTS

Phase Two was strategically designed to:

Advance the Chicken Mountain intrusion as a primary resource-definition centre Test northern Alpha Bowl extensions and follow up on the initial 2025 high-grade gold drill result mentioned above Expand camp and infrastructure, enabling the project to shift towards year-round operations and larger future drill campaigns. This included the following:

Wheeled loader to facilitate offloading and loading of aircraft

Hard sided core-cutting building, 2 additional electric core saws and generator

New core logging facility, existing core logging tent converted to RC processing facility

New, larger office tent, existing office tent moved and converted to sleeper

Additional small sleeper tents

An additional 5 TransCube Contract fuel tanks to bring total bulk fuel storage to 11,000 gallons

Additional 220-gallon double wall helicopter portable fuel tanks

Acquired grader to support airstrip snow removal and drill road construction, enabling rapid mobilization for the 2026 drill program

Table 2: Phase Two Drilling Summary

Intrusion Target Drill Type # Holes Metres Chicken Mountain (Expansion & Resource Delineation) Diamond 15 4,555 RC 54 4,414 Alpha Bowl Diamond 3 963 RC 4 646 Water Well RC 1 76 Total Drill Holes & Metres 77 10,654*

*Sum of drilled hole depths.

STRONG INVESTOR RESPONSE FUELS RECORD DRILL CAMPAIGN

Tectonic’s ability to rapidly scale from a single-phase program to a full two-phase, multi-rig campaign was powered by exceptional investor demand:

April 2025: Initial $7M financing, anchored by $5M+ from Crescat Capital, institutions, and long-term, supportive shareholders 5

May 2025: Financing oversubscribed by 80% , closing at $12.7M 6

July-August 2025: Additional financings raised $21.2M (vs. $13.5M targeted), with new strategic support from VanEck (Vaneck Global Gold Fund and VanEck International Investors Gold Fund) and Franklin Templeton (Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund) 7

Total 2025 capital raised:~$33.9M

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

The completion of Phase Two, involving nearly 54,000 person hours, without incident or work-related injury, is a testament to the skill and dedication of our carefully curated operations team, contractors, and vendors, whose exemplary efforts to ensure a safe and successful continuation of drilling into the fall 2025 season have primed the Company for success in 2026.

NEAR -TERM CATALYSTS

Assay Release: The Company expects a continuous flow of assay results from the remaining Phase One and Two drill holes over the remainder of Q4 2025 and into 2026.

Updated geological models incorporating structural, lithological, and geochemical data.

Geological Interpretation: The data is currently undergoing internal QA/QC before analysis and integration, which will inform the design of the 2026 Drill Program, targeted to begin April/May 2026.

UPCOMING CONFERENCES AND INVESTOR ENGAGEMENT

Precious Metals Summit, Zurich: November 10-11, 2025

European Roadshow: November 12-19, 2025

Swiss Mining Institute (SMI), Zurich: November 19-22, 2025

THE PATH FORWARD: 2026 AND BEYOND

With robust financial backing, significant upgrades moving operations towards year-round capability, and a continuous pipeline of assay results expected over the coming months, Tectonic is positioned to:

Accelerate toward a maiden mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

Execute a larger 2026 drill campaign informed by 2025 data

Continue expanding the footprint of high-grade gold mineralization

Advance metallurgical studies and processing pathway optionality

Build momentum toward defining a tier-one gold system in Alaska

Footnotes and References:

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

