Tectonic Metals Announces Virtual Drill Core Shack and Completion of Phase One Drill Program at Flat Gold Project

7,718 Metres Drilled Across 48 Diamond and RC Drill Holes

Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced the successful completion of its 2025 Phase One drill program at the Company’s flagship Flat Gold Project (“Flat“) in southwestern Alaska. Together with the upcoming and fully funded Phase Two drill program, the 2025 drilling campaign represents the largest and most comprehensive ever undertaken at Flat, establishing a new benchmark for exploration activity on the property and far surpassing all previous campaigns in both scope and intensity.

As part of the Phase One drill program, a total of 7,718 metres were drilled across 48 holes using both core and reverse circulation (“RC“) drilling methods. Phase One drilling targeted multiple intrusion-related gold systems, including Alpha Bowl, the majority of the drilled metres, as well as Chicken Mountain, Golden Apex, Black Creek and Jam. Complementing the drilling, Tectonic also completed a 2,125 line-kilometre high-resolution drone airborne magnetic survey, providing the first modern coverage of all six priority, district-scale intrusive targets at Flat.

Drill samples are being processed at accredited analytical facilities, with assay results to be reported as they become available.

Tectonic’s First-Ever Virtual Drill Core Shack

In response to the interest in the 2025 exploration campaign, Tectonic is pleased to host its inaugural “Virtual Drill Core Shack,” an open webcast accessible to all interested parties. The event is designed to replicate the experience of an analyst site visit, offering participants an informal, technical-only discussion of the rocks and drill core observations from the 2025 Phase One drill program at Flat.

During the webcast, Tectonic’s Technical Team will showcase photographs of drill core highlights and discuss key geological observations in an interactive format. The presentation materials that will be referenced during the webcast can be accessed in advance HERE .

The webcast will take place on Thursday September 4, 2025, at 07:00 AM Pacific Time, 08:00 AM Mountain Time and 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To register for access to the Virtual Drill Core Shack, please use this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/O_pelracTliDVW4hgRQhMg

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Tectonic Metals, commented:

“What began as a $7 million financing for Phase One drilling in May 2025 quickly expanded into an 85% oversubscribed $12.7 million raise, giving us the foundation to execute a three-rig, Phase One drill program in record time. While assays are still pending, I am proud to report that every single Phase One objective has been successfully achieved. This disciplined execution not only validates our approach but also sets the stage for Phase Two and introduces a new Company objective – the delivery of Tectonic’s first-ever maiden inferred resource. This will be supported by the 2025 and next year’s drilling, as we continue to systematically de-risk Flat on its path toward potential development.”

2025 Phase One Drill Program Highlights:

Tectonic successfully delivers on every objective set out at the start of the 2025 Phase One drill program (see Tectonic News Release June 02, 2025 ), advancing Alpha Bowl, Chicken Mountain, Golden Apex, and for the first time, testing Black Creek and Jam, two new district-scale intrusion targets.

Drill plan maps and select core photo can be viewed HERE .

Alpha Bowl

Drilling tested for scale, grade and continuity

Oriented drill core collected ; structural and alteration controls being defined

Key drill core observations : Visible gold observed in a number of quartz veins Multiple generations of veining, including sheeted, brecciated and late-stage carbonate veins Clear structural overprinting (cross-cutting veins, brecciation, faulting) Strong sericite (potassic) alteration halos associated with mineralized veins



Chicken Mountain

Metallurgy : 660 metres, in 4 holes, core drilled for additional heap leach column tests, including 2″ crushed material; complements prior heap leach recoveries of 96% and 91% on 3/4″crushed material.

Key drill core observations : Widespread sheeted quartz and quartz-carbonate-sulfide veining Strong pervasive sericite alteration overprinting the quartz monzonite host Observed structural complexity with multiple vein generations and late-stage faulting Intervals of oxidation with iron-oxide staining

Oriented drill core collected : Oriented drill core collected for ongoing refinement of the structural model

Potential starter pits: near surface, higher-grade mineralized corridors drill tested

Golden Apex

Step-out core drilling completed near historic 2003 drill hole GA03-02

Stratigraphy logged; oriented core collected for structural analysis

Portable XRF analysis confirms bi-modal pathfinder associations (Cu+Bi and As+W)

Key drill core observations : Alteration associated with intense fracturing and abundant veining Observed sulfide mineral assemblages include chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite and pyrite.



Geophysics

High resolution drone magnetics survey completed – a proven and critical tool for targeting blind intrusion systems at Flat. Data interpretation ongoing, will be utilised in Phase 2 and 2026 drill programs.

Looking Ahead

Phase Two drilling will advance Chicken Mountain towards a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate, follow up drilling at Alpha Bowl and potentially unlock other intrusion targets.

Phase Two drilling has commenced and a dedicated Phase Two program news release will be issued in the coming weeks.

Table 1. Summary of Phase One 2025 drilling by target area and drill type.

Intrusion Target Drill Type # Holes Metres Alpha Bowl Diamond 8 2,873 RC 16 1,749 Chicken Mountain Diamond 5 1,013 RC 5 798 Golden Apex Diamond 1 265 RC 2 201 Black Creek RC 9 616 Jam RC 2 203 Total Drill Holes & Metres 48 7,718

Alpha Bowl Intrusion Target – Phase One Drilling

The Alpha Bowl target, interpreted as a potential large, reduced intrusion-related sheeted quartz vein gold system (“RIRGS“), was the principal focus of Tectonic’s 2025 Phase One drill program. Drilling followed up on the Company’s 2024 discovery, which identified bedrock gold-bearing zones beneath surficial cover and within areas historically disturbed by placer mining (see Tectonic news release, March 3, 2025 ).

Phase One drilling at Alpha Bowl totalled approximately 4,600 m across 24 drill holes, utilizing both diamond core and RC drill methods. The program tested an area measuring roughly 600 m by 700 m, with drill fences arranged in parallel lines spaced approximately 100 m apart. Drilling specifically targeted sheeted quartz vein systems developed within granitoid intrusions – a hallmark setting of reduced intrusion-related gold systems. Diamond drill holes were completed to maximum depths of up to 392 m.

Alpha Bowl Rock Types

The rocks at Alpha Bowl are mainly coarse-grained monzonite to syeno-monzonite intrusions, which sometimes contain xenoliths of dark fragments of other rock types. Narrow dikes of varying composition cut through the main intrusive bodies. Tectonic observed multiple generations of mineralized quartz and carbonate veins in all logged rock types, indicating the system was long-lived and repeatedly active.

Vein Types and Potential Mineralization Indicators

Drilling has revealed three main types of potentially gold-related veins:

Sheeted quartz-sulfide veins – closely spaced, consistently oriented veins of quartz with sulfides (chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, molybdenum) and occasionally visible gold Quartz-carbonate-arsenopyrite veins – larger veins with alteration halos (sericite, carbonate, arsenopyrite) that can appear brecciated (broken and resealed). These veins are chemically distinct, marked by arsenic, antimony, mercury, tungsten and molybdenum. They often align with the finer-grained dikes, suggesting repeated pulses of mineralizing fluids. Arsenopyrite stringers – zones dominated by arsenopyrite occurring as dense networks of fine- to coarse-grained veins.

Later generations of calcite-rich veins cut across all three of these earlier vein types, occasionally showing oxidation and secondary copper minerals (like chalcocite and copper oxides).

Geological Significance

The presence of multiple cross-cutting vein types in drill core indicates that the Alpha Bowl system displays multiple fluid phases and was active over an extended period, with early high-temperature mineral assemblages subsequently overprinted by later, lower-temperature mineralization. This telescoping of mineralizing events is a recognized feature of intrusion-related gold systems and highlights that Alpha Bowl possesses key attributes of a large, long-lived mineralizing environment. In addition, the observation of repeated “crack-and-seal” textures within quartz-carbonate veins confirms that mineralizing fluids circulated through the system in multiple pulses.

Chicken Mountain Intrusion Target – Phase One Drilling

The Chicken Mountain intrusion is interpreted to be roughly 6.5 km x 6.0 km in size and currently the most advanced target at Flat. Chicken Mountain has been the focus of past drilling on the property. During Phase One 2025, Tectonic completed 1,013 m of core drilling in five holes and 798 m of RC drilling in five holes.

The program was designed to test for potential extensions of known mineralization in the underexplored northern and eastern portions of the target. In addition, 660 m of core drilling in four holes was completed as infill within areas of established quartz monzonite-hosted mineralization as a continuation of Tectonic’s metallurgical testwork. Objectives included the collection of oriented PQ core for structural analysis and metallurgical sampling. Of this, 450 m was drilled as PQ-sized core, providing 2-inch diameter material for coarser crush column testing to advance heap leach metallurgical studies.

Drilling intersected variably altered and oxidized quartz monzonite hosting varying densities of planar sheeted quartz, quartz-carbonate, and quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins (arsenopyrite + pyrite, locally with stibnite), together with oxidized vein assemblages. These features are consistent with the previously observed multi-phase intrusion-related gold system documented at Chicken Mountain.

Golden Apex Intrusion Target – Phase One Drilling

The Golden Apex target is interpreted to be a ~2.5 km x 2.5 km blind reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) situated some 3000 metres to the northeast of Chicken Mountain, offset between the Alpha Bowl target to the south and the exposed Black Creek stock to the north. Drilling completed at Golden Apex in 2025 totals 470 m, comprising 269 m from one core hole and 201 m from two RC holes. The RC holes were drilled northeast of Alpha Bowl to evaluate a possible eastward offset of the Alpha Bowl intrusion along the right-lateral Golden Apex Fault.

Core hole CMD25-006 was drilled as a 65 m eastward offset from historic hole GA03-02, which intersected multiple gold-bearing intervals within intermediate volcanic rocks (see Tectonic News Release, September 5, 2024 ). The objectives of CMD25-006 were to refine the geometry of the host volcanic stratigraphy, assess strike and depth extent of mineralization, and collect structural data from oriented core to guide future drilling. The hole intersected predominantly fine-grained, dark massive volcanic rocks characterized by fine plagioclase and altered pyroxene phenocrysts.

Veining is extensive and erratic, occurring as fine carbonate stringers and fracture fill, with localized zones of quartz and quartz-carbonate-sulfide stringers. Bleaching of the volcanic host is commonly associated with zones of increased density of veining. Sulfide minerals identified include chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, and pyrite. Portable handheld XRF analysis of sulfide-bearing vein material indicates a bimodal elemental association, with Cu + Bi and As + W as dominant pairings.

Black Creek Intrusion Target – Phase One Drilling

The Black Creek stock hosts multiple mineralization styles, including monzonite-hosted RIRGS mineralization within the main intrusive body and vein-style mineralization developed along its margins, where gabbro/monzodiorite phases intrude Kuskokwim sediments and associated hornfels.

As part of the 2025 Phase One drill program, Tectonic drilled 616m in nine RC holes along a 300 m fence across the eastern margin of the stock. This drilling was designed to test the hornfels and vein-hosted mineralization adjacent to marginal intrusion phases. The fence was positioned approximately 50 m south of historic hole F79-02 (which intersected 73.76 m grading 0.72 g/t Au) to specifically evaluate hornfels to the east of the historic hole, as well as gabbro/monzodiorite phases to the west.

Drilling in 2025 intersected highly oxidized, hornfelsed Kuskokwim sediments with felsic dykes across the first ~175 m of strike, transitioning into the expected mafic intrusive phases over the final ~125 m of the fence.

Jam Intrusion Target – Phase One Drilling

The Jam target represents one of six RIRGS targets currently being evaluated at Flat. During the 2025 Phase One drill program, two RC holes were drilled from a single pad, totalling 203 metres. The program was designed to test both the northern extension of an historically mined high-grade, narrow quartz vein hosted in augite basalt (previously accessed by shallow shafts and adits), as well as the potential presence of a felsic intrusion interpreted to underlie the Jam area.

The two holes were drilled to vertical depths of up to 95 m, with both intersecting variably oxidized, altered, and veined augite basalt throughout. Within the unoxidized sections, chip logging observed sulfide assemblages comprising arsenopyrite, pyrite and chalcopyrite.

While the targeted felsic intrusion was not intersected, the pervasive veining and alteration observed in drilling is considered highly suggestive of a local intrusive source at depth.

High Resolution Drone Magnetics Survey Completed – Critical Tool for Targeting at Flat

As part of the 2025 Phase One drill program, Tectonic completed a 2,125 line-kilometre high-resolution drone magnetic survey across prospective lithological assemblages of the Flat volcano-plutonic complex. Final processed data magnetic maps have been received, with 3D inversion modelling expected in the coming weeks.

This survey provides the first modern district-scale magnetic coverage of Flat, designed to define intrusions, alteration zones, and structural corridors that may control gold mineralization. The results will refine drill targeting, generate new prospects, and accelerate discovery across the ~99,000-acre project.

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

