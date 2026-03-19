Technology Consultant Tamar Toledano Warns Quantum Computing Could Challenge Blockchain Security

Blockchain technology has long been praised for its strong cryptographic foundations and resistance to tampering. However, emerging developments in quantum computing are raising questions about whether today’s blockchain encryption methods will remain secure in the decades ahead. According to Silicon Valley-based technology consultant Tamar Toledano, organizations relying on blockchain systems should begin preparing now for a future in which quantum computers could undermine traditional cryptographic protections.

Tamar Toledano , who specializes in artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and large-scale digital transformation, says the issue is not immediate but is significant enough that businesses, developers, and policymakers should be paying close attention. “Current blockchain networks rely on cryptographic algorithms that were designed in a world where classical computers were the only threat,” Toledano explained. “Quantum computing introduces a fundamentally different level of computational power. If these systems reach the scale researchers anticipate, they could potentially break many of the encryption schemes that secure digital transactions today.”

Most major blockchain networks rely on cryptographic tools such as elliptic curve cryptography and hash-based security mechanisms. These systems protect digital wallets, verify transactions, and maintain the integrity of decentralized ledgers. The challenge, according to cybersecurity researchers, is that powerful quantum computers could eventually use algorithms such as Shor’s algorithm to solve mathematical problems that are currently considered computationally infeasible.

If that scenario emerges, attackers with access to sufficiently advanced quantum machines could theoretically derive private keys from public keys on certain blockchain networks. This could allow them to forge signatures, access digital wallets, or alter transaction records.

While large-scale quantum computers capable of performing such attacks do not yet exist, research in the field is accelerating rapidly. Governments, universities, and major technology companies are investing billions of dollars in quantum computing development. Breakthroughs in error correction, qubit stability, and scaling architectures are steadily pushing the technology forward.

Tamar Toledano emphasizes that the blockchain industry should treat quantum threats as a long-term infrastructure challenge rather than an immediate crisis. “The timeline for practical quantum attacks on cryptographic systems is uncertain,” she said. “But infrastructure planning always requires thinking ahead. Financial systems, supply chains, and digital identity networks built on blockchain may operate for decades. Security frameworks need to be designed with that lifespan in mind.”

One of the most important responses now underway is the development of post-quantum cryptography. These cryptographic systems are specifically designed to resist attacks from both classical and quantum computers. Researchers are exploring several approaches, including lattice-based cryptography, hash-based signatures, multivariate cryptographic systems, and code-based encryption models.

Standardization efforts are also advancing. Global cryptography experts are working to define formal post-quantum standards that can eventually replace or supplement existing encryption protocols across industries. These standards are expected to guide the transition toward quantum-resistant digital infrastructure.

Tamar Toledano believes blockchain developers have a unique opportunity to lead in this area because many blockchain protocols can evolve through network upgrades. “One advantage of blockchain ecosystems is that they are built on open protocols,” she explained. “Through community governance and software upgrades, networks can transition toward quantum-resistant algorithms over time. That flexibility is an important tool for long-term resilience.”

Several blockchain projects are already researching quantum-safe architectures. Some are experimenting with hybrid cryptographic systems that combine traditional encryption with quantum-resistant methods. Others are exploring entirely new blockchain frameworks designed from the start with post-quantum security in mind.

However, Toledano cautions that upgrading global digital infrastructure will require collaboration across multiple sectors. “This isn’t just a blockchain issue,” she said. “Quantum security affects banking systems, government databases, telecommunications networks, and cloud platforms. Preparing for the quantum era will require coordination between cryptographers, engineers, regulators, and technology companies.”

For businesses exploring blockchain adoption, Toledano recommends building systems that can adapt to evolving cryptographic standards. Modular security architecture, flexible key management systems, and upgrade-ready protocols can make future transitions easier.

She also encourages executives to stay informed about developments in both quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography. “Technology risk rarely comes from what we see today,” Toledano said. “It comes from what we fail to anticipate tomorrow. Organizations that start thinking about quantum resilience now will be far better positioned as the technology landscape evolves.”

Despite the challenges quantum computing may introduce, Toledano remains optimistic about blockchain’s long-term potential. “Blockchain remains one of the most important trust technologies of the digital era,” she said. “The goal isn’t to abandon it because new risks emerge. The goal is to strengthen it so it can continue to support secure, transparent systems for decades to come.”

As research continues and post-quantum standards take shape, experts believe the next generation of blockchain networks may ultimately become even more secure than those in operation today. According to Toledano, the key lies in proactive innovation. “The technologies shaping the future will always evolve,” she said. “The systems that endure will be the ones designed to evolve with them.”

To learn more visit: https://tamartoledanosf.com/

Contact: tamar@tamartoledano.com

SOURCE: Tamar Toledano

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire