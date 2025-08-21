TechCollect Announces Seamless Free Trial Integration with FRONTSTEPS

First-of-its-kind integration brings AI-powered collections directly into the FRONTSTEPS dashboard.

TechCollect, the only AI-powered accounts receivable (AR) solution for community associations, today launched a seamless Free Trial Integration within the FRONTSTEPS platform. Management company owners can now begin a no-hassle free trial directly from their existing FRONTSTEPS platform.

“We know how important speed and simplicity are for our clients,” said Gar Liebler, CMCA, Founder of TechCollect. “Embedding free trial access directly into FRONTSTEPS eliminates the typical barriers, letting people dive into the full suite of tools without setup delays.”

“Our goal has always been clarity, confidence, and convenience for our clients,” added David Bradley, Vice President of Product for FRONTSTEPS. “This embedded solution gives management companies a hands-on FRONTSTEPS experience, right from their dashboard, along with the tremendous benefits of TechCollect’s AR recovery solution. It’s faster, safer, and richer, and allows them to experience the benefits firsthand.”

TechCollect: Putting Community First, Not the Past Due

For decades, HOAs and COAs have struggled to manage delinquent accounts in a compassionate manner with the personal needs of the homeowner in mind. What’s more, traditional communication patterns to delinquent homeowners are often overlooked, and frequent changes to state legislation have burdened Boards and management companies with significant effort in keeping up with new regulations.

Liebler founded TechCollect in 2020 to help management companies recover more, work less, and cut legal costs-all through smart automation. Key features include:

AI-Powered Collections: Every delinquency gets a custom communication plan that speeds up recovery while protecting homeowner relationships.

Massive Time Savings: Automates outreach and follow-up, saving the equivalent of a full-time employee for every 10,000 doors.

Fewer Legal Referrals: Through TechCollect, over 90 percent of accounts resolve before attorneys are ever involved, reducing risk and legal fees.

Predictive Insights: Real-time dashboards show which accounts will pay, how long it’ll take, and when to escalate.

“We built TechCollect because the community deserves to come before conflict,” said Liebler. “For too long, collections have been handled with outdated tools and impersonal tactics. Our goal is to give management companies the ability to resolve delinquencies faster and more compassionately, without sacrificing time, money, or relationships. That’s the high calling of community, and it’s why we do what we do.”

Another Leap Forward in FRONTSTEPS’ Tech-Driven Vision for Community Living

Management companies using FRONTSTEPS can now launch a free trial of TechCollect directly from their dashboard with no fragmented setup, extra logins, or delays. This first-of-its-kind integration creates a seamless handoff between FRONTSTEPS’ robust community management tools and TechCollect’s AI-powered recovery engine.

“FRONTSTEPS has always been committed to modernizing the homeowner experience through state-of-the-art technology,” said Bradley. “This integration is the next step in that evolution, making AR recovery more seamless and less stressful for everyone involved, while helping communities operate with greater financial health.”

About TechCollect

TechCollect is the only AR recovery solution in the community association management industry that leverages the power of generative AI to revolutionize the delinquency process for community association management companies. Designed to make recovery more humane and efficient through personalized communication plans, TechCollect empowers associations to manage delinquencies with a cutting-edge approach that prioritizes both financial health and community harmony. With its innovative technology, TechCollect is setting a new standard in the industry, helping associations achieve success without compromising on compassion. For more information, visit www.techcollect.ai .

Contact:

Kim Pitsko

kpitsko@techcollect.net

404-304-4955

SOURCE: TechCollect I Equity Experts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire