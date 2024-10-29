TeamViewer launches AI-powered features for smarter remote support and faster decision-making, supported by new research findings

61% of decision-makers agree that the AI hype is over, emphasizing the need for actionable solutions that deliver business results.

A quarter of respondents believe that not adopting AI risks falling behind competitors and foresee increased costs due to a lack of automation.

AI helps IT professionals save around 16 hours each month already today, suggesting even more productivity enhancements in the future.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany , Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Session Insights, offering IT teams powerful tools to boost efficiency and streamline operations. These features automatically summarize remote support sessions and provide analytics, enabling faster handovers and smarter decision-making. By optimizing resources and capturing valuable knowledge, the new capabilities empower IT support teams to resolve issues faster, improve customer satisfaction, and scale expertise, even with limited staff.

Ahead of the launch, TeamViewer conducted global research among IT, OT, and Business decision-makers to gauge current attitudes toward AI. The findings were clear: 75% of respondents agreed that AI is essential for boosting business efficiency. The AI Opportunity Report underscores the growing need for automation solutions like Session Insights, with 69% of respondents believing AI will drive the biggest productivity boom in a century.

As AI adoption grows, the results and benefits are becoming increasingly evident. For instance, IT professionals are leading the way in utilizing AI tools, currently saving an average of 16 hours each month, compared to the six hours saved by public sector employees with less advanced AI adoption. This evidence indicates a vast potential for additional productivity improvements as AI adoption continues to rise.

Moreover, AI appears crucial for enhancing organizations’ financial outcomes. Sixty-one percent believe that AI will have a favourable impact on revenue in the coming year, with participants indicating that the technology could enable an average revenue increase of 211%.

Despite the enthusiasm for AI, decision-makers are becoming more pragmatic about its use. The majority (61%) agree that the AI hype cycle is over, and businesses now want practical applications that deliver real-world results. Meanwhile, 26% of respondents warn that failing to adopt AI will lead to falling behind competitors, and 25% foresee higher costs due to a lack of automation—challenges no organization can afford to ignore in today’s business climate.

TeamViewer’s new AI-powered features directly address these concerns, offering practical benefits that can significantly enhance IT support operations. Automated case documentation addresses the critical yet time-consuming task of report writing, which often requires rigorous standards and can be a significant challenge for organizations. By streamlining this process, TeamViewer enables teams to capture and share collective expertise efficiently, enhancing overall productivity and allowing them to scale their capabilities, even with limited staff. The standardized session documentation speeds up troubleshooting and handovers, reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR) and boosting customer satisfaction.

Additionally, powerful analytics dashboards allow businesses to track and meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs), identify recurring issues and troublesome applications, drive improvements, and optimize resources. By leveraging these features, companies can stay competitive and ensure their teams continuously improve through data-driven insights.

“AI adoption is growing rapidly as businesses increasingly recognize its tangible benefits in driving productivity and streamlining operations. Our research reveals that 79% of decision-makers now engage with AI at least weekly, a notable rise from last year’s 52%. With the launch of TeamViewer’s new AI-powered Session Insights, we’re enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and optimize processes while adhering to the highest security and data privacy standards. We uphold stringent encryption practices to safeguard customer data, ensuring secure processing, while also providing admins the control to enforce company-wide policies and keeping users informed every step of the way” said Mei Dent, CPTO, TeamViewer.

Beyond productivity benefits, AI is also proving pivotal for career advancement. According to the survey, 72% agree that AI allows them to focus on more high-level strategic work, while 70% say it has helped them acquire new skills they otherwise wouldn’t have learned. Furthermore, 73% view AI as a key skill for enhancing their careers, highlighting how the technology can both ease daily tasks and foster professional growth.

