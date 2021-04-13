TeamViewer Engage: New browser-based Customer Engagement Suite offering a fully digital interaction from contact to contract

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TeamViewer , a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology, today announced the launch of TeamViewer Engage. The customer engagement suite – originating from the acquisition of Austrian startup Xaleon earlier this year – is a great addition to TeamViewer’s solution portfolio. TeamViewer Engage provides a complete feature set to interact with customers online and thus enabling digitalization of sales, customer support and service processes across all industries. The product is available in customizable modules that can be tailored to the needs of large enterprises as well as SMEs.

TeamViewer Engage can be integrated into existing websites enriching them with real-time communication capabilities or be used via an invitation link for scheduled appointments such as online video consultations. As a true end-to-end solution, the suite of features enables various use cases in conversational commerce, digital customer service and online consultation. Integrated on a website, a chatbot can proactively engage with a customer and instantly answer routine queries. Conversations can seamlessly be transitioned to a live chat agent who has further options of escalation like video chat and co-browsing for an even more personal customer experience. On top of that, the new TeamViewer Engage platform includes specialized features for advanced video consultations like co-browsing of uploaded documents to walk prospects through a contract, with whiteboard and chat functionality at hand. To complete the digital consultation process, TeamViewer Engage provides a legally binding eSignature feature to sign contracts online, offering a fully digital consultation process, from contact to contract.

“We are proud to launch the new TeamViewer Engage suite as a standalone product within the TeamViewer portfolio after having joined the TeamViewer family only recently. The new offer brings a whole new set of features to the table, enabling TeamViewer customers to enhance their online presence and digitalize their sales and service processes to replace physical customer interaction in a secure, convenient and relationship-building way”, says Mathias Holzinger, General Manager Customer Engagement at TeamViewer. “Right after the implementation of Xaleon’s co-browsing solution in TeamViewer Tensor last year we have seen a strong demand from our customers and decided to launch a dedicated customer engagement suite to further strengthen our enterprise offering along the entire value-chain”, Alexander Post, Director Product Management at TeamViewer, adds.

TeamViewer Engage has a unique, easy-to-use approach as it is fully browser-based and therefore highly compatible with any system. The visiting customer can use the software without the need for any installation beforehand, removing all barriers for interaction.

