Michael Piccola, a leading mortgage lender in Cincinnati, OH, helps homebuyers access Ohio’s $100 million affordable housing fund to secure mortgages in 2025.

Ohio’s Affordable Housing Development Fund, expanded in July 2025, allocates $100 million to build affordable homes in Cincinnati, addressing housing shortages. Team Piccola Loans – Mortgage – Michael Piccola Powered By ME-Home Loans, a premier mortgage lender in Cincinnati, OH, is guiding clients to capitalize on this initiative and secure affordable mortgages in Hamilton County’s vibrant market.

Ohio’s Housing Fund: More Homes for Cincinnati

The fund, managed by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, supports new developments priced below Cincinnati’s $260,000 median home price in 2025, per the Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors (Ohio Housing Finance Agency, 2025). Michael Piccola helps buyers in Over-the-Rhine or Mt. Adams access these homes with tailored financing solutions.

Expert Mortgage Solutions

Michael Piccola specializes in affordable lending. “This fund makes Cincinnati more accessible,” says a company spokesperson. As a mortgage lender in Cincinnati, OH, he compares rates from top mortgage brokers to offer FHA, VA, and CMHC-insured loans, perfect for new builds in Hyde Park or Walnut Hills. His expertise ensures clients thrive in Cincinnati’s competitive market.

Why Act Now?

With homes selling in 40 days in Cincinnati, fund-supported projects are in demand. Michael Piccola pairs this with Ohio Housing Finance Agency grants for down payment aid. At 6% rates in 2025, securing a mortgage now locks in affordability near Findlay Market or Smale Riverfront Park.

Call to Action

