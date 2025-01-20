TDG Gold Extends IP Anomaly Across Boundary from Aurora(1) Discovery and Identifies a Nearby New Geophysical Anomaly, Drilling About to Commence

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG)(OTCQX:TDGGF) (the “Company” or “TDG”) is pleased to provide an update on the recently initiated reconnaissance and characterization Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey to the west of Freeport McMoran-Amarc Resources’ (“Freeport-Amarc”) AuRORA1 gold-rich copper porphyry discovery. AuRORA1 lies immediately adjacent to the Company’s 100% owned Greater Shasta-Newberry (“GSN”) project in the evolving Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

IP anomaly (“AuWEST”) identified that is contiguous to and may be indicative of an extension of Freeport-Amarc’s AuRORA 1 mineralization;

Phase I drilling program anticipated to begin July 17, 2025, at TDG’s AuWEST;

Mapping, soil sampling, and other geological studies are underway with the objective of identifying new targets or to better define existing ones;

TDG is fully funded to conduct an extensive exploration program in 2025.

Figure 1. Plan Map of IP Anomalies at GSN relative to TDG’s model for the AuRORA1 mineralization.



2025 Induced Polarization Reconnaissance and Characterization Survey

IP geophysical surveys are known to be an effective technique in identifying disseminated- and stockwork-style sulphides that are often associated with porphyry copper-gold-silver (“Cu-Au-Ag”) mineralization, manifesting as a chargeability anomaly. The GSN project has never been surveyed with IP methods and, to date, the data from three wide-spaced lines completed adjacent to, and to the west of, AuRORA1 have been deemed fit for purpose and utilized for targeting at AuWEST, a potential extension to the AuRORA1 mineralization. The first line is located ~75 metres (“m”) from the Freeport-Amarc boundary with 250 m spacing between the remaining lines (Figure 1). The purpose of this work was to better understand the geophysical signature of the AuRORA1 Cu-Au-Ag mineralization, to test for possible extensions of AuRORA1 onto TDG’s mineral tenure, and provide a model for drill targeting potential AuRORA1 analogues along the 12 kilometre (“km”) structural corridor identified on TDG’s mineral claims (news release Mar 03, 2025).

A chargeability anomaly in excess of ~23 millivolts per volt (“mV/V”) on strike and apparently contiguous with the AuRORA1 mineralization has been identified near surface, and extending to a vertical depth of ~350 m. At surface along the property boundary, the anomaly has a north-south extent of ~320 m and has an apparent plunge to the west. Additional lines are necessary to determine true strike length of the anomaly. This anomaly may represent a potential extension to the AuRORA1-style mineralization at TDG’s AuWEST target (news release May 07, 2025) and southwest within GSN (Figure 2). Given the nearby AuRORA1 mineralization, this anomaly clearly merits drill testing. Further, a second chargeability anomaly has been identified with a similar signature, exceeding 23 mV/V, underlying the IP anomaly associated with AuWEST (Figure 2).

Data from additional infill and reconnaissance IP lines are currently being processed and interpreted. Surveyed areas that generate similar anomalous geophysical responses to that associated with AuRORA1 will be followed up with infill surveys to provide enhanced detail prior to drilling.

Figure 2. Cross Section A-A’ (From Figure 1) illustrating > 23 mV/V IP anomalies adjacent to TDG’s model for the AuRORA1 mineralization.



Drill Mobilized to Project Site

Drill crews and equipment for a helicopter-supported drill program have begun mobilizing to the project site. Initial drill holes will test for potential mineralized western extensions of the AuRORA1 mineralization, on to TDG’s mineral claims, guided by the new geophysical data set. Drilling is expected to begin shortly after July 17, 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101

Notes

1Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company’s properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company’s properties.

aAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces Additional Drill Results from the AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 20, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).

In 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the ‘Baker Complex’ (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) targets.

TDG’s other Toodoggone projects within the property package include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

In July 2025, TDG closed the acquisition of Anyox Copper Ltd. (“Anyox”, news release July 14, 2025) which holds a combination of crown grants (100% owned and optioned) and mineral claims totaling over 10,000 hectares including the former producing Hidden Creek copper-gold mine – all located within the Anyox peninsula at the southern tip of BC’s Golden Triangle. Exploration at Anyox will commence in late 2025 and gives TDG a first mover advantage to a VMS horizon within a significant past-producing district with copper-gold-lead-zinc-silver potential.



Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "represent", "expect", "anticipate", "evolve" "identify", "anomaly", "effective", "potential", "constitute", "extend", "extension", "merit", "manifest", "possible" "associate", "objective", "indicative" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements.

