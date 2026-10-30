TCS-Partnered Marathons Generate US$3.2 Billion for Host Cities and Raise US$315 Million for Charity, According to Brand Finance

Second edition of the Brand Finance Marathons 50 report reveals the growing economic and social impact of the world’s leading marathons, as more than half a million people run their first marathon each year and AI reshapes how runners train and race.

Ten TCS-partnered marathons rank among the world’s 50 leading marathon brands, including seven of the top 10 and the top three: the TCS London Marathon, TCS New York City Marathon and Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America.

TCS-partnered races generated $3.2 billion in economic impact in 2025, up 28% year-on-year, and raised $315 million for charity, up 13%.

Runners clocked an estimated 46 million hours of training for TCS-partnered races in 2025, highlighting the impact of marathons well beyond race day.

AI adoption is accelerating across the sport: 37% of marathon organizers already use AI, while 59% expect it to have a high impact.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) partnered marathons account for more than half of the economic impact and nearly three-quarters of the charitable giving generated by the world’s leading marathons, according to the second edition of Brand Finance’s Marathons 50 report. In 2025, the world’s top 50 marathons generated $6 billion in economic impact for their host cities and raised $434 million for charity. TCS-partnered races accounted for 53% of the economic impact and 73% of charitable fundraising.

The findings underline the growing economic, social and charitable value of the world’s leading marathons and the role of major marathon partnerships in delivering benefits that extend far beyond the finish line.

The impact is growing. TCS-partnered marathons generated a 28% increase in economic impact in 2025 compared to 2024 and raised an additional 13% for charity over the same period.

David Haigh, Chairman, Brand Finance, said: “Marathons are among the most powerful sports properties we study, combining mass participation with significant economic, social and charitable impact. Long-term partners like TCS have helped accelerate that value by going beyond traditional sponsorship, bringing technology, innovation and sustained investment to evolve what marathons can deliver for runners, host cities, charities and communities to extend their impact long after the last runner has crossed the finish line.”

The benefits of marathons extend beyond the economic contribution to host cities. Marathon running can support physical and mental health, foster a sense of belonging, build resilience and improve productivity. These reported benefits were 3.1 times greater for marathoners, who also devoted an estimated 46 million hours to training for TCS-partnered races during the year.

The global running boom is also bringing new participants to the sport. An estimated 520,000 people ran their first marathon in 2025, including nearly 157,000 new runners at TCS-partnered races. Around one in three runners said they had been inspired to take part by another runner, highlighting the influence of the running community in encouraging more people to participate.

Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said: “Marathons are integral to our global marketing strategy, combining the power of participation with tangible impact: $3.2 billion of economic uplift for host cities and $315 million raised for charity in 2025 is a fantastic achievement. Few other sports partnerships bring people together in quite the same way. You don’t just watch a marathon; you run it, volunteer, cheer, and get inspired. Notably, 36% of marathon runners are business executives. We’re proud to help shape what comes next for the sport along with supporting so many of our clients and employees who run with passion every day.”

The report also measures the impact of marathon sponsorship. Among marathon runners, familiarity with TCS rises to 56%, four times the general-public level and the largest relative uplift of any sponsor studied. TCS-partnered races also reach senior leaders: 18% of marathon runners hold c-suite or board roles, compared with 7% of recreational runners.

The research also points to technology’s next frontier. It finds the marathon industry has largely mastered collecting data but is at an earlier stage in using it. While 37% of race organizers use AI tools, 59% expect AI to have a high impact. Integrating systems is the most cited technology barrier after budget, named by 63% of organizers. Spectators are the least well-served group: 59% of organizers are confident their technology meets runners’ needs, compared with just 30% for spectators. Runners want more, with 68% rating smartwatches as very or extremely important to their training and 63% prioritizing an official race app with live tracking on race day.

TCS began supporting marathons nearly two decades ago and currently partners with 14 marathons and running events worldwide, including five of the eight Abbott World Marathon Majors. TCS-partnered races lead the rankings for both brand strength and economic impact. The TCS London Marathon is the world’s strongest marathon brand followed by the TCS New York City Marathon, which also leads among international runners and generated the most economic impact of any marathon, an estimated $857 million.

Altogether TCS-partnered marathons and running events engaged nearly 700,000 runners in 2025, creating a global platform for TCS to connect clients, partners, employees and communities while showing how technology can enhance human experiences.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a preferred technology partner for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its founding in 1968, TCS has maintained the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service.

Its goal is to become the world’s largest AI-powered technology services company, enabling customers to transform across the entire AI value chain, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the Tata Group’s long-standing tradition, TCS is focused on creating long-term value for its clients, investors, employees, and the communities it serves. With a highly skilled workforce operating across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers worldwide, the company has been recognized as one of the best places to work across six continents. By rapidly applying and scaling emerging technologies, TCS has built long-term partnerships with customers, helping them become perpetually adaptive enterprises.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, the TCS London Marathon, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, and the TCS Sydney Marathon, with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and stronger communities.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US$30 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

For more information, visit www.tcs.com

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