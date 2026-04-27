TaxBandits Supports Filers Ahead of April 30 Form 941 Deadline, Marking First 941 Deadline With Protection Plus

Filers can e-file Form 941 with end-to-end support, including post-filing protection through TaxBandits’ Protection Plus partnership.

TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is supporting filers’ e-filing ahead of the April 30 Form 941 deadline, marking the first 941 deadline with Protection Plus available through the platform.

“The April 30 deadline is almost here, and we know filers are working under tight timelines where accuracy is critical,” said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. “With Protection Plus now available, we’re enhancing our post-filing support so filers can move forward with confidence after filing.”

TaxBandits enables users to e-file 941 returns ahead of the deadline to maintain compliance and avoid late-filing penalties.

The platform supports submissions with features designed for accuracy and efficiency, including bulk data upload, built-in error checks and one-click zero reporting. Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) tax payment support is available for a more connected filing workflow.

Filers with tax professional accounts also have access to team and client management tools, including role-based access and a client portal with branded email communications and document sharing.

In addition to federal filing, TaxBandits enables filers to manage state withholding, unemployment insurance reporting and new hire reporting, supporting payroll compliance across federal and state requirements.

This is the first Form 941 deadline with Protection Plus available through TaxBandits, extending support beyond submission. Through this partnership, filers have access to up to $1M in tax protection services for IRS audits on Forms 941 and 940 filed through the platform.

“Dealing with IRS matters can be a stressful and intimidating experience for anyone,” said Daniel Brinegar, director of partnerships at Protection Plus. “Protection Plus is able to remove that burden, giving taxpayers and professionals the confidence to file their returns knowing they have support if something goes wrong. We are extremely excited to launch this partnership and serve the TaxBandits community.”

Protection Plus services complement The Bandit Commitment, which includes free corrections and retransmissions for submitted forms.

Protection Plus is a tax resolution and identity theft service provider that partners with more than 50,000 tax professionals and their clients.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 Type II compliant and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits’ parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Vice President of Operations Charles Hardy at charles@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire