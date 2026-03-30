TaxBandits Provides E-Filing Support for 1099 and ACA Series Forms to Avoid Penalties as the March 31 E-Filing Deadline Approaches

Filers can manage electronic filing for 1099 and ACA series forms through TaxBandits as the March 31 deadline nears.

TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is offering e-filing support to prevent late-filing penalties for 1099 and ACA series forms due on March 31, 2026.

“With the March 31 deadline approaching, filers of all sizes are feeling the pressure it brings,” said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. “From business owners and CPAs to enterprises, TaxBandits provides every user with scalable solutions and API integrations to simplify 1099 and ACA filing, keeping the process straightforward and compliant.”

Late filings may result in IRS penalties, making timely and accurate submission critical as the March 31 deadline approaches.

TaxBandits provides 1099 and ACA series form e-filing support with compliance-focused features designed to assist users before and after submission.

Before submission, W-9 management, bulk-data upload, built-in error checks, USPS address validation and TIN Matching are offered to reduce manual errors or delays. Recipient copy distribution is also available through an online access portal, with trackable mailing offered via TaxBandits’ partnership with Pitney Bowes .

Additionally, tax professionals have access to team management features such as role-based permissions, account assignment and a shared credit card. Client management is also available through a secure portal, including document sharing and branded emails.

After submission, users can track filing and delivery statuses and make corrections or retransmissions at no additional cost through The Bandit Commitment, providing continued support beyond filing.

Forms due March 31 include Forms 1099-MISC, 1099-K, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-G, 1099-PATR, 1099-SA, 1099-OID, 1099-Q, 1099-A and 1099-LTC, as well as Forms 1098-T, 3921, 3922, 1095-B and 1095-C.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 certified and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits’ parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Vice President of Operations Charles Hardy at charles@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire