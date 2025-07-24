Tax1099 Alerts Employers: 7 Days Left to File Form 941 Q2 2025 Returns 

Employers and businesses have until July 31 to e-file Q2 Form 941. Tax1099 offers a fast, compliant solution to file within minutes and avoid hefty penalties.

Employers have just one week left to file Form 941 for the second quarter of 2025. The IRS deadline to submit the quarterly return is Wednesday, July 31, 2025. IRS-authorized e-filing provider Tax1099 is reminding businesses, payroll processors, and tax professionals to submit their returns on time to avoid penalties.

Form 941, also known as the Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return, is required from businesses that withhold federal income tax, Social Security, and Medicare taxes from employee wages. The Q2 form covers wages paid between April 1 and June 30, 2025.

Important 941 Deadline Information

The IRS mandates that Form 941 must be filed by the last day of the month following each calendar quarter. For Q2, that means July 31, 2025.

Missing this deadline may result in late filing penalties starting at 5% of the unpaid tax per month, up to a maximum of 25%, along with late payment penalties between 2% and 15%, depending on how long payment is overdue.

What Employers Need to Prepare Before filing, employers must ensure that all federal payroll tax deposits for the quarter have been made. The IRS requires deposits to be submitted before the return is filed. To prepare, employers will need: Payroll data of Q2 2025 (April-June) Total wages paid and federal tax withheld Employee tax withholding records Prior quarter deposit confirmations Business identification details (e.g., EIN)

