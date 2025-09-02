Tax Form 2290 E-Filing Deadline Extended to September 2, 2025 on Tax2efile.com

Tax2efile.com, an IRS-authorized e-filing provider, reminds truck owners to file Form 2290 HVUT by the extended deadline of September 2, 2025.

The deadline for filing Form 2290 typically falls on August 31 each year. However, since August 31, 2025, falls on a weekend and September 1 is Labor Day, the due date has been extended to Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

As Lui Ariza from Tax2efile.com noted, heavy vehicle owners and operators who have a taxable vehicle with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more must file a Form 2290 HVUT return for each vehicle that has been in service during the year.

The IRS tax Form 2290, which is also known as Truck Tax, Heavy Vehicle Use Tax, or HVUT Tax, must be filed by September 2nd, 2025, for truck owners to receive their Schedule 1.

No matter how many trucks an owner owns, Tax2efile makes it fast and secure to e-file Form 2290 online. As an IRS-authorized provider, Tax2efile’s intuitive platform also automatically checks your form for errors before submission, ensuring a smooth and accurate filing experience.

Tax Form 2290 e-filing can be done in three steps at Tax2efile.com.

1. Create a free account and enter Form 2290 details.

2. Review and submit the form to the IRS.

3. Receive a Stamped Schedule 1 within minutes.

With the Tax2efile Easy Bulk Filing option, truck owners can conveniently e-file multiple 2290 forms from a single account and receive instant status notifications via text or email.

“At Tax2efile, we also have an amazing, US-based bilingual Customer Support team that can assist you with any questions during the e-filing process,” Mr. Luis Ariza noted.

About Tax2efile

Tax2efile offers an IRS-approved online tax filing service to help individuals and businesses file their federal tax returns and extensions. With Tax2efile.com, taxpayers are able to file their taxes electronically without hassle and are expedited through the taxing process. For more information, https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-2290-form

