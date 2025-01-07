Tata Elxsi and National Aerospace Laboratories Sign Strategic Partnership for Advanced Air Mobility

MoU to Accelerate Innovation in UAVs, UAM, and eVTOLs for Global Markets

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Strategic Partnership for Advanced Air Mobility. This collaboration is focused on driving innovation in emerging areas such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Urban Air Mobility (UAM), and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The partnership combines NAL’s deep aeronautical expertise and Tata Elxsi’s technological capabilities in electrification, AI/ML, sensor fusion, and certification processes to support global and Indian markets.

The global market for UAVs and UAM is rapidly evolving, with applications spanning industries such as logistics, agriculture, defence and urban transportation. This partnership will accelerate product development cycles for these sectors by providing access to advanced testing infrastructure, methodologies, and expertise. Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL will jointly focus on technologies such as aerodynamic design, autonomous systems, and secure communications to address the unique needs of both manned and unmanned air mobility systems.

India presents significant opportunities through initiatives like Make in India, indigenisation, and the growing demand for advanced air mobility solutions. The partnership will contribute to building a robust ecosystem of precision manufacturing, component suppliers, and tool vendors. It will also help shape industry regulations and standards, fostering a sustainable framework for innovation and commercialisation in India.

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO at Tata Elxsi, said: “We believe the future of aerospace innovation lies in technologies like UAVs and Urban Air Mobility. This strategic partnership with NAL combines our strengths to push the boundaries of innovation and accelerate the development of next-generation air mobility solutions for our customers globally.”

Dr. Abhay A Pashilkar, Director at CSIR-NAL, said: “Partnering with Tata Elxsi marks a crucial development in our mission to innovate within the aerospace sector. CSIR-NAL’s deep expertise in aerospace research and testing, along with Tata Elxsi’s advanced technology and design expertise, will help us to develop innovative, scalable, and sustainable solutions that will shape the future of urban transportation.”

As part of this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL also envision creating a robust ecosystem that integrates precision manufacturing, tools, components, and vendor partnerships. This ecosystem aims to bring together key stakeholders to foster innovation, enhance scalability, and address the unique requirements of advanced air mobility systems.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Aerospace, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation.

Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com

About CSIR-NAL

National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), India, established in the year 1959 is the only government aerospace R&D laboratory in the country’s civilian sector. CSIR-NAL is a high-technology oriented institution focusing on advanced disciplines in aerospace. The mandate of CSIR-NAL is to develop aerospace technologies with strong science content, design and build small and medium-size civil aircraft and support all national aerospace programmes. For more information, visit www.nal.res.in

