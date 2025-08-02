Taste of Asia 2025 Finale in Los Angeles Marks a Defining Moment for Asian Food Brands in North America

The North American Asian Food & Hospitality Industry Association (NAAFIA), in partnership with MenuSifu, will host the final and most anticipated edition of the 2025 Taste of Asia (TOA) Summit from August 3 to 5 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The summit will be held in conjunction with the California Restaurant Show (CRS), offering participants a dual-access experience that brings together deep strategic insight with one of the largest foodservice expos on the West Coast.

The Los Angeles summit marks the culmination of TOA’s nationwide tour, which began earlier this year with impactful stops in New York, Seattle, Chicago, and Houston. Each edition explored a different angle of the North American Asian food business, from brand growth and capital access to innovation in supply chain and technology. The Los Angeles event brings these discussions together and pushes them forward at a pivotal moment for the industry. As Asian restaurants continue to grow in both style and scale, the summit offers a powerful starting point for investors and partners ready to be part of what’s next.

The summit brings together some of the most influential voices across the Asian food landscape, and co-hosts with California Restaurant Show, CHIHUO, AC Marketing, The Restaurateur, and WEFOOD for their collaborative support. The support from partners lineup includes Botrista, GRIZZL (Grizzl Teppanyaki officially enters the North American market with its new-generation “Smokeless, Odor-Free, Silent, Electric-Heating” series, offering quieter, cleaner, and more visually refined solutions tailored for open kitchens and high-end hospitality spaces), Chubby Group, Curtis Su Associates, Essent Capital, NewQuest, Supreme Dumplings, Hui Lau Shan, T&T Supermarket, WSD, Workstream, Boduo Group U.S. Corp, Ebisu, and Jianmen.

Over two days, attendees will hear from executives and founders on how automation and intelligent operations are redefining the financial model of Asian restaurants; how chain design and brand identity can scale cultural authenticity; and how cross-border investment and supply chain partnerships are being structured in a more dynamic, post-pandemic business environment. One of the highlights of the summit will be the release of the 2025 North America Asian F&B White Paper, offering insights into market dynamics, consumer trends, and emerging business models.

What sets this last stop summit apart is not just its content or speaker lineup, but its format. By integrating with the CRS, TOA creates an ecosystem where strategic discussion and operational innovation coexist under one roof. Participants will be able to engage directly with vendors, systems providers, and solution partners while also participating in thought leadership sessions focused on growth, branding, and business transformation.

There’s no better time for this event. A new wave of second-generation founders is taking the lead, investors are showing real interest, and technology is changing how restaurants hire, operate, and grow. The TOA summit brings all these changes into one place, creating space for honest conversations about culture, business, and growth. As the final stop of this year’s tour, the Los Angeles edition will highlight the most important ideas and challenges shaping the future of the industry.

Following packed events in New York, Chicago, and Houston, the Los Angeles edition of Taste of Asia 2025 is expected to be the biggest and most dynamic stop yet. Hundreds of professionals from across the U.S. and beyond are expected to attend.

With one ticket granting full access to both the TOA summit and the California Restaurant Show, space is limited and demand is high. Registration is now open. This year’s summit is co-produced by NAAFIA, MenuSifu, AC Marketing, and CHIHUO, with support from CRS. Together, these organizations continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible for Asian food entrepreneurs in North America-creating a space where identity, scale, and innovation come together to shape the future of an industry.

