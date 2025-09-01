Tarzan Roars in Times Square: Gorilla’s Sad Eyes Deliver Urgent Call to Save the Species

KANUNGU, Uganda and NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gorilla51 Megazine has launched a powerful global awareness campaign with a striking video and photograph captured in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. The work has seized worldwide attention after appearing on the massive billboards of New York’s Times Square. Opening with the iconic roar of Tarzan, the video captivates passersby before delivering a sobering message alongside powerful images of endangered mountain gorillas:

“Our Cell Phone, Their Grief: Save the Gorillas.”

Far beyond a simple photograph, the campaign exposes the environmental destruction hidden behind modern technology and ignites urgent awareness of the biodiversity crisis threatening gorilla survival.

The Hidden Tragedy in Bwindi

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, spans 321 km² of dense lowland and montane forest. Located 13 hours from Uganda’s Entebbe Airport, it is home to roughly 400 mountain gorillas—nearly half the world’s remaining population. These gorillas live under strict protection across four sectors (Buhoma, Ruhija, Rushaga, and Nkuringo) managed by the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

Yet their survival is under grave threat. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), three of the four gorilla subspecies are critically endangered. A key driver is habitat loss linked to smartphone production: tantalum, a mineral used in phones, is mined from coltan in Central Africa, destroying gorilla forests and erasing their last refuges.

A Gorilla’s Eyes in Times Square

The Times Square campaign centers on a haunting image by UNESCO-designated photographer Ji Young-Bin, created in partnership with Conservation Through Public Health (CTPH). The gorilla’s eyes, captured against relics of discarded technology, highlight the paradox of modern progress accelerating wildlife extinction.

“My collaboration with Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka inspired me to reflect deeply on the conflict between conservation and human innovation,” said Ji Young-Bin. “Smartphones represent progress, but their production is devastating gorilla habitats. This is not just art—it is a call to action for a sustainable future. We must change now so future generations can witness gorillas in the wild.”

Set to the soundtrack “Mayday”, the video juxtaposes humanity’s view of the world with the tearful gaze of the last gorilla, leaving a lasting emotional impact.

A Global Movement Begins

The campaign extends far beyond Times Square, spreading rapidly across social media and digital platforms. In partnership with Gorilla51 Megazine, Ji Young-Bin has pledged ongoing support for gorilla conservation with CTPH. An online exhibition is also live at www.gorilla51.art, inviting global audiences to join the cause.

The project was conceived by chief planner Ji Haesoo, with photography by Ji Young-Bin, cinematography by expedition filmmaker Kyeho Kim, and music composed by Jo Woo-Jin, known for collaborations with Hyoshin Park, Tei, and Jiyoung Baek.

This powerful work challenges audiences to consider how everyday choices—such as smartphone use—contribute to the silent extinction of species. In an era driven by artificial intelligence and technology, the campaign poses a haunting question:

How many lives are we willing to sacrifice for convenience?

