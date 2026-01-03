Taru Group, a global deep-technology and sovereign innovation powerhouse, is rapidly establishing itself as a strategic force in next-generation energy systems, scientific sovereignty, and advanced technological infrastructure. Operating across the United States, Africa, and Asia, the company has committed approximately €147.5 million toward global research initiatives, launched close to 100 innovation ventures, and created an estimated $3.75 billion valuation impact – reinforcing its role as a trusted partner to governments and institutional clients worldwide.

Behind Taru Group’s rise stands Founder and President Matthias Siems – a new-energy billionaire, autodidact genius, and visionary architect of sovereign innovation. His journey of resilience and relentless determination has paved the way for what he defines as the beginning of a new era in global energy transformation. Taru Group is actively inviting governments, policymakers, and decision-makers worldwide to engage in strategic collaboration as it advances revolutionary energy sovereignty initiatives. Supported by major achievements including an $8.77 billion contract portfolio and an estimated $2.2 billion wealth footprint attributed to Siems’ technological leadership, Taru Group stands as a defining force in building tomorrow’s independent energy infrastructure.

A cornerstone of Taru Group’s ecosystem is its venture capital and innovation segment, Neo7even, which accelerates breakthrough technologies, deep-tech startups, sovereign infrastructure programs, and energy innovations. Neo7even plays a critical role in empowering scientific talent, funding frontier technology companies, and strengthening strategic partnerships with governments and institutions. Through this investment platform, Taru Group not only develops proprietary technology but also nurtures global innovation ecosystems capable of reshaping industries.

Siems’ journey toward innovation began from tragedy and transformed into purpose. At the age of five, witnessing the loss of his brother ignited an unwavering commitment to solve some of humanity’s most complex challenges. Through years of struggle, financial sacrifice, and personal endurance, he built the foundation for what would become one of the world’s most ambitious sovereign technology platforms.

His relentless pursuit of excellence led to the development of TAP – Total Autonomous Power, one of Taru Group’s most defining technological achievements. TAP represents a leap forward in energy sovereignty, aiming to provide independent, sustainable, and scalable power solutions to nations and industries worldwide.

Today, Matthias Siems not only stands as a technologist and global innovator but as a symbol of perseverance. His mission extends beyond invention – he is committed to empowering the next generation, sharing knowledge, experience, and belief that young innovators can achieve even greater milestones.

Through Taru Group and its innovation engine Neo7even, Siems continues shaping a future rooted in technological independence, responsible scientific progress, and truly sovereign energy solutions – proving that out of adversity can rise world-changing innovation.

