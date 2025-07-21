Taran Therapeutics Presents Promising Data from PREACH-M Trial for Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia and Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment

– Of 34 CMML treatment-naïve participants enrolled and treated with lenzilumab plus azacitidine, 22 have evaluable responses in the first twelve months of follow-up

– Building upon previously reported positive clinical responses, these data in CMML demonstrate statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements in hematologic outcomes, along with improvements in inflammatory markers, that occur in the early months after treatment initiation and appear durable

– Additional data in AML, and other conditions adjacent to CMML, may lead to development of treatment for multiple myeloid conditions and a lenzilumab revenue franchise, if approved and commercialized

Taran Therapeutics (“Taran”) a privately held company focused on hematology/oncology, announced additional, statistically significant hematologic improvements and reductions in inflammatory markers from lenzilumab, its investigational drug, in a Phase 2/3 trial of treatment-naïve participants with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and RAS-pathway mutations, building on data presented at the European Hematology Association meeting recently held in Milan, Italy.

The additional data demonstrate that in participants with at least three months of treatment with both lenzilumab and azacitidine, blood monocyte count decreased approximately fivefold, the percentage of blast cells and pro-monocytes decreased more than twofold, and C-reactive protein decreased more than threefold with improvements noted after both 3 months and 6 months of this combination treatment. These results suggest lenzilumab may normalize hematologic and inflammatory aberrations in CMML and improve the condition of participants. Almost all participants had a rapid clinical response, and 15 participants have been on therapy for more than 12 months, five for two years or more, and three for three years or more with one participant at four years of therapy with no clinical relapse.

CMML is a rare, aggressive cancer in which levels of monocytes, blast cells, and pro-monocytes are significantly elevated from normal levels. These pathologic changes are accompanied by significantly elevated pro-inflammatory markers, including C-reactive protein. Current treatment options for CMML patients are limited to blood transfusions, hydroxyurea, and supportive care alongside the current standard of care, which includes hypomethylating agents such as azacitidine and decitabine, which have limited response rates of 7% to 18%1, 2, 3 with no proven increase in overall survival.

In the last 30 years, no new medicines with a novel mechanism of action have been approved for CMML patients who are at high risk of death or disease progression.4 Only about 20% of patients diagnosed with CMML survive for three years.5

Principal investigator Daniel Thomas, MD, PhD, program leader for blood cancer research at SAHMRI and an associate professor of medicine at the University of Adelaide, also presented data in secondary AML. This included clinical data on a patient who become resistant to venetoclax as part of a dual regimen with azacitidine and then with the addition of lenzilumab saw a decrease in bone marrow blast percentages from 20% to ~7% over three months/three cycles of triple therapy (comprising lenzilumab, azacytidine and venetoclax) and has now received ten cycles of therapy and is doing well clinically.

“The PREACH-M trial findings to date, indicate that lenzilumab may improve treatment response in CMML,” said Taran Therapeutics Founder Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA. “The study is now almost 95% enrolled and we are seeing clinical responses that mirror those previously reported as earlier stages of the study. These results and those in secondary AML, may create the possibility for lenzilumab development in a range of myelodysplastic leukemias. We are also seeing encouraging data in RAS MDS and various other conditions, suggesting the possibility that lenzilumab may play a valuable role across the spectrum of myeloid disorders and offer a revenue franchise opportunity if approved and commercialized.”

“Patients with CMML are normally treated with hypomethylating agents such as azacitidine, with reported response rates of just 7% to 18%, usually of limited duration,” continued Dr. Durrant. “Treating patients with lenzilumab appears to be improving clinical parameters, quality of life and systemic inflammation in the patients studied so far, and patients appear to be tolerating lenzilumab well. Critically, clinical responses appear to occur early, prior to the fourth monthly treatment cycle. We also hope to be able to demonstrate that treatment with lenzilumab will increase overall survival, which existing agents do not appear to.”

Lenzilumab, a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) neutralizing antibody, prevents GM-CSF from binding to receptors on hematologic progenitor cells. When GM-CSF binds to those receptors, it triggers normal myelocyte proliferation and maturation. In the presence of RAS-pathway mutations, GM-CSF contributes to the proliferation of myelocytes in myelodysplastic leukemias such as CMML, juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML), and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).6,7,8 Therefore, lenzilumab’s ability to prevent GM-CSF binding to its receptor may inhibit the proliferation in these conditions.

PREACH-M (PREcision Approach to CHronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia), a non-randomized, open-label trial, is being conducted at multiple sites in Australia in treatment-naïve patients. It is sponsored by the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), with grant funding from the Australian government and the study drug supplied by Taran.

About the PREACH-M Trial

PREACH-M (PREcision Approach to CHronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia) is a Phase 2/3, non-randomized, open-label clinical trial investigating precision medicine for treatment-naïve adults with CMML.9 This trial investigates treatment response rates determined by the Savona Criteria for patients with CMML after administration of lenzilumab alongside azacitidine in patients with RAS pathway mutations. The study also measures the patients’ quality of life, using the MPN Symptoms Assessment Form: Total Symptom Score.

During the active treatment phase of the study, participants are required to attend clinic visits on Days 1 & 15 of the first cycle, and then on Day 1 of each subsequent 28-day cycle to assess how the participant is tolerating the therapy and ensure ongoing safety.10 In addition to regular safety blood tests throughout each cycle, participants’ disease response assessments are scheduled after 3, 6, 12 and 24 cycles of therapy to measure their disease response.10 Such assessments include blood tests, bone marrow aspirate and trephine, ultrasound of the spleen, physical exam and assessment of transfusion requirements and clinical symptoms.10

Participants who complete 24 cycles of active treatment enter the follow-up phase of the study where they are followed up every 6 months for 24 months for survival, disease status and further CMML-related treatment.9 For patients with confirmed progressive disease or relapse during the active treatment phase of the study, further study treatment will cease. Patients remain on study and are followed up for disease status, survival, and further CMML-related treatment every 6 months until 48 months from Cycle 1, Day 1.9 During the follow-up period, participants no longer receive any investigational drugs but are permitted to receive any CMML treatment at the discretion of the treating clinician.

As part of the screening process, participants are required to have a bone marrow aspirate and trephine to test for certain acquired mutations that can be present in CMML.9 The study is seeking participants with TET2 and/or RAS pathway mutations. Participants with RAS pathway mutations or both TET2 and RAS mutations, receive azacitidine (administered subcutaneously at a dose of 75mg/m2 on Days 1-5, 8-9 or Days 1-7 for a total of 7 doses per 28-day cycle) in combination with lenzilumab (administered intravenously at a dose of 552mg on Days 1 & 15 of Cycle 1. Day 1 only for all subsequent cycles).9

The trial is sponsored by the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (“SAHMRI”) and funded by a Medical Research Future Fund grant from the National Health and Medical Research Council of the Australian government to the University of Adelaide. Taran provides lenzilumab for use in the study through its Australian subsidiary.

Enrollment is open to newly diagnosed CMML patients who haven’t received any treatment and people interested in learning more about the study, or obtaining additional information could visit the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry (www.anzctr.org.au).

About Taran Therapeutics

Taran Therapeutics (“Taran”), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing lenzilumab, a first-in-class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. Taran is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for multiple myeloid disorders and also exploring the use of lenzilumab to prevent toxicities associated with CAR-T therapy through investigator-initiated trials. Taran is also developing several antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) utilizing its EphA-3 targeted monoclonal antibody ifabotuzumab (“IFAB”) for solid tumors. For more information, visit www.tarantherapeutics.com.

References

