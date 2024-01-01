Taqtile and Hololight Stream Detailed Work Instructions in Low-Bandwidth Environments at AES

Joint Solution Delivers Exceptional Scalability and Data Security to Aerospace and Defense Users

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taqtile, Inc., the leader in augmented reality (AR)-based work instruction software, incorporates the Hololight streaming solution into the Manifest® work instruction platform, overcoming low-bandwidth locations and making low-bandwidth devices more useful. Detailed, exceedingly usable augmented information for inspections, assembly, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and other industrial processes, enhances service quality and improves employee safety while leveraging hardware commonly used in aerospace and defense settings. The highly secure, joint solution will be on display at the Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES) in Dallas, October 15-17, in the Hololight booth 300.





Hololight provides a pair of technologies that benefit Manifest users: Hololight Hub and Hololight Stream. The Hololight Hub is an enterprise-grade XR platform for hosting, managing, and streaming AR/VR applications to XR and mobile devices—in the cloud or from on-premises servers. The Hololight solution provides centralized application management and secure access to 3D content from anywhere, on any XR device.

The Hololight Stream is a remote rendering SDK to run Unity-built XR applications on a powerful workstation, local server, or cloud-based infrastructure. With Hololight Stream, users can securely stream AR or VR applications to all major AR/VR glasses and iOS devices to visualize high-fidelity content without down-sampling data.

Benefits of the Manifest / Hololight solution

Quality – Reduction of errors and scrap, as well as increased workforce consistency.

– Reduction of errors and scrap, as well as increased workforce consistency. Delivery – Superior speed of repairs results in increased production and improved on-time delivery.

– Superior speed of repairs results in increased production and improved on-time delivery. Engagement – Reliable delivery of work instruction content boosts product usage.

– Reliable delivery of work instruction content boosts product usage. Cost – Production savings and heightened ROI.

– Production savings and heightened ROI. Safety – Access to work instructions that enable deskless staff to complete tasks safely.

– Access to work instructions that enable deskless staff to complete tasks safely. Security – Stream over networks and protect critical data by never storing it on the device.

“With Hololight, we’re delivering superior levels of scalability, performance, and control, enabling customers to deploy Manifest in low-bandwidth environments with confidence,” said John Tomizuka, CTO, Taqtile. “We’re already demonstrating the effectiveness of Manifest in enhancing accuracy, consistency, and operational efficiency for clients including British Airways and the U.S. Army, Navy, and Airforce, and Hololight will take us to the next level with customers like these.”

“Our collaboration with Taqtile marks a significant advancement in digital work instruction and remote spatial collaboration,” said Florian Haspinger, CEO of Hololight. “By joining forces, we are empowering companies to use a single platform for training, just-in-time learning, and on-the-job guidance. This ensures that expertise is accessible anytime, anywhere.”

Powered by Hololight Hub, Manifest enables defense and aerospace customers to securely scale work instruction solutions, including expert remote assistance, for deskless staff. Centralized device management on the Hololight Hub makes it easy for organizations to manage Manifest’s spatial work instructions, delivering critical knowledge whenever and wherever the job requires. This integration ensures seamless access to Taqtile’s tools, delivering high-quality, secure, and interactive training and support in low-bandwidth environments.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years – 2021, 2022, and 2023. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

About Hololight

Hololight is the leading provider of enterprise augmented and virtual reality (XR) software, infrastructure, and streaming technology. The company’s Hololight Hub XR streaming platform ensures that the management and deployment of augmented and virtual reality applications is not only secure, but also seamless, regardless of scale. Complemented by proprietary XR streaming technology and an engineering-focused XR application, Hololight enables organizations to drive innovation in product development, manufacturing, training, and more. Founded in 2015, Hololight proudly serves the global market from offices in Germany, Austria, and the United States. Discover Hololight’s transformative XR solutions at www.hololight.com.

