Tap Systems Launches TapXR – A Wrist Worn Keyboard/Controller For AR and VR

Packed with 100+ commands, TapXR lets you control any digital device

A Breakthrough in User Interaction Technology

The TapXR is the first wrist-wearable device that allows users to type, input commands, and navigate menus. It allows fast, accurate, discreet, and eyes-free texting and control with any bluetooth device, including phones, tablets, smart TVs, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. TapXR works by sensing the user’s finger taps on any surface, and decoding them into digital signals.

Speed and Accuracy in AR/VR/XR without Fatigue

While conventional hand gestures are slow, error prone and fatiguing, tapping is fast, accurate, and does not cause visual or physical fatigue. Tap users have achieved typing speeds of over 70 words per minute using one hand. While hand tracking supports relatively few gestures and has no haptic feedback, TapXR has over 100 unique commands, and is inherently tactile.

“TapXR solves a critical problem with mass adoption of AR/VR/MR. Up until now there has been no way for users to comfortably interact with these headsets. Users will now be able to type, select menus and interact faster, without fatigue, and with tactile feedback,” said Dovid Schick, Tap CEO. “This enables far wider usage of XR for things such as productivity, commerce and the metaverse.”

Features of the TapXR include:

– Full keyboard emulation

– Over 99% accuracy

– 10 hours of battery life, plus 14 days standby

– Tap on any surface

– Pairs to any Bluetooth enabled device

– 6 DOF IMU for hand and finger tracking

– Over 100 customizable commands

– Open Source SDKs

– Two sizes, fits all

More Than Just A Controller for VR/AR/MR

TapXR is fully programmable, making it a versatile super controller for artists, musicians, streamers, and creators of all types. It is fully customizable so users can create, share and save their own macros, hotkeys and presets – or they can download any of the thousands of user created maps for languages, apps and utilities.

The TapXR is available to pre-order on https://www.tapwithus.com/product/tap-xr .

To learn more, visit TapWithUs.com.

