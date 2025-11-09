Tampa Bay Hosts the Southeast’s Largest Alternative Wellness Gathering
TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Tampa Bay is officially emerging as the Southeast’s epicenter for innovation in mental health, plant medicine, and integrative wellness. On November 9, 2025, the region will host the Cannadelic Global Summit – the largest alternative wellness and psychedelic education gathering in the Southeastern United States.
Held at 2201 1st Ave S in St. Petersburg, Cannadelic Global brings together the nation’s leading clinicians, researchers, policy advocates, athletes, trauma specialists, and integrative practitioners to explore the next frontier of mental wellness – one that includes psychedelics, cannabis science, somatic medicine, neurodivergent-forward care, and trauma-informed transformation.
This year’s event features a landmark partnership with the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI), Bionic Bloom’s national education + clinical innovation division – signaling a major shift toward inclusive, empowerment-based treatment models designed for real modern nervous systems.
Featured Keynotes include:
-
Dr. Angela Fisher – From Blushing to Bonding: Erotic Neurobiology + The New Language of Love
-
Heather Riley Heemstra – Sexual Healing and the Endocannabinoid System
-
Rebecca Neisler, Neuroscientist – Controlled Hallucinations: The Neuroscience of Psychedelic Perception
-
Cheryl Moore – Regression & The Brain’s Healing Code
-
Michael Minardi, Esq. – Who Is Winning the Drug War?
-
Alli Williams – From Athlete to Alchemist
-
Dr. Lauren Leiva – Real-Life Magic: Transforming Healing Into Prosperity
-
Pete Sessa – Unlocking Radical Human Connection for Societal Change
Why It Matters to Tampa Bay
This summit is not a fringe gathering. It represents economic force, clinical disruption, research acceleration – and culture shift.
Florida is rapidly becoming a national leader in psychedelic + cannabis policy evolution. Tampa Bay is positioning itself as the center of this movement – blending science, spirituality, trauma healing, entrepreneurship, and integrative neuro-wellness under one roof.
Event Details:
Cannadelic Global Summit 2025
November 9, 2025
2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tickets: https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/
Media Contact: ethan@bionicbloom.org
Contact:
Ethan Owens
ethan@bionicbloom.org
Tampa Bay, FL
https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/
SOURCE: Bionic Bloom
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire