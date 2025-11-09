Tampa Bay Hosts the Southeast’s Largest Alternative Wellness Gathering

Tampa Bay is officially emerging as the Southeast’s epicenter for innovation in mental health, plant medicine, and integrative wellness. On November 9, 2025, the region will host the Cannadelic Global Summit – the largest alternative wellness and psychedelic education gathering in the Southeastern United States.

Held at 2201 1st Ave S in St. Petersburg, Cannadelic Global brings together the nation’s leading clinicians, researchers, policy advocates, athletes, trauma specialists, and integrative practitioners to explore the next frontier of mental wellness – one that includes psychedelics, cannabis science, somatic medicine, neurodivergent-forward care, and trauma-informed transformation.

This year’s event features a landmark partnership with the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI), Bionic Bloom’s national education + clinical innovation division – signaling a major shift toward inclusive, empowerment-based treatment models designed for real modern nervous systems.

Featured Keynotes include:

Dr. Angela Fisher – From Blushing to Bonding: Erotic Neurobiology + The New Language of Love

Heather Riley Heemstra – Sexual Healing and the Endocannabinoid System

Rebecca Neisler, Neuroscientist – Controlled Hallucinations: The Neuroscience of Psychedelic Perception

Cheryl Moore – Regression & The Brain’s Healing Code

Michael Minardi, Esq. – Who Is Winning the Drug War?

Alli Williams – From Athlete to Alchemist

Dr. Lauren Leiva – Real-Life Magic: Transforming Healing Into Prosperity

Pete Sessa – Unlocking Radical Human Connection for Societal Change

Why It Matters to Tampa Bay

This summit is not a fringe gathering. It represents economic force, clinical disruption, research acceleration – and culture shift.

Florida is rapidly becoming a national leader in psychedelic + cannabis policy evolution. Tampa Bay is positioning itself as the center of this movement – blending science, spirituality, trauma healing, entrepreneurship, and integrative neuro-wellness under one roof.

Event Details:

Cannadelic Global Summit 2025

November 9, 2025

2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Tickets: https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/

Media Contact: ethan@bionicbloom.org

Contact:

Ethan Owens

ethan@bionicbloom.org

Tampa Bay, FL

SOURCE: Bionic Bloom

