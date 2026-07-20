Tamar Toledano Says Rising Unauthenticated Cyberattacks Demand a Fundamental Shift in Enterprise Cybersecurity

Silicon Valley technology consultant Tamar Toledano explains why faster patch management, resilient security architecture, and AI-driven threat detection are becoming essential as unauthenticated cyberattacks accelerate.

More than half of the vulnerabilities actively exploited in 2025 required no authentication, according to recent cybersecurity research. With 56% of tracked vulnerabilities allowing attackers to gain access without usernames, passwords, or other login credentials, technology consultant Tamar Toledano says organizations must rethink how they defend their digital infrastructure.

Toledano, a Silicon Valley technology consultant specializing in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital transformation, believes the trend signals a broader shift in how cybercriminals operate. Instead of targeting employees through credential theft alone, attackers are increasingly exploiting unpatched software and internet-facing systems that provide direct entry into corporate environments. “For years, identity protection has been one of the cornerstones of cybersecurity,” said Toledano. “It still matters, but attackers are finding ways to bypass authentication entirely. That means organizations need to place just as much emphasis on reducing exploitable vulnerabilities as they do on protecting user accounts.”

The growing prevalence of unauthenticated exploits has raised concerns in both the public and private sectors, as they significantly reduce the effort required for attackers to compromise systems. Rather than stealing passwords or defeating multi-factor authentication, threat actors can simply exploit software flaws that remain unpatched or improperly configured.

According to Toledano, the speed of modern cyberattacks has also changed the equation. “The window between a vulnerability being disclosed and being actively exploited continues to shrink,” she said. “Security teams cannot afford lengthy patching cycles anymore. Organizations need better visibility into their environments and faster processes for identifying and remediating critical weaknesses.”

Many enterprises continue to struggle with patch management despite investing heavily in cybersecurity. Large organizations often operate thousands of applications across cloud environments, on-premises infrastructure, remote endpoints, and third-party platforms. That complexity makes it difficult to identify every vulnerable system before attackers do.

Toledano believes organizations should move away from treating patching as a routine maintenance task and instead recognize it as a strategic business priority. “Every delayed security update creates an opportunity for attackers,” she explained. “The challenge is no longer knowing that patches exist. The challenge is having the operational discipline and technical visibility to deploy them quickly without disrupting the business.”

She also argues that organizations should not rely on patching alone. Effective cybersecurity requires multiple layers of defense that continue protecting critical assets even if a vulnerability is successfully exploited. “Security should assume that some controls will eventually fail,” Toledano said. “The goal is to prevent a single vulnerability from becoming a company-wide incident. Strong network segmentation, least-privilege access, continuous monitoring, and rapid incident response all help contain attacks before they spread.”

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly valuable tool in achieving that goal. As organizations manage growing numbers of systems and software assets, AI can help security teams detect unusual behavior, prioritize vulnerabilities based on real-world risk, and automate routine security tasks that would otherwise overwhelm analysts. “AI allows security teams to shift from reacting to threats toward anticipating them,” Toledano said. “Instead of manually reviewing thousands of alerts, organizations can focus their attention on the vulnerabilities and behaviors that present the greatest risk.”

At the same time, she cautions against viewing artificial intelligence as a standalone solution. “Technology enhances security, but it does not replace good governance,” she said. “Organizations still need clear accountability, regular security assessments, tested incident response plans, and leadership that treats cybersecurity as a continuous business function rather than a compliance exercise.”

Toledano also believes the latest findings reinforce the importance of designing resilient systems rather than relying on a single security control. “Cybersecurity has become an exercise in resilience,” she explained. “Attackers only need one weakness. Organizations need security strategies that anticipate failure, detect attacks early, and limit the damage when incidents occur.”

As digital transformation continues across every industry, the number of internet-connected systems and software platforms will only continue to grow. While these technologies create opportunities for innovation and efficiency, they also expand the potential attack surface available to cybercriminals.

For Toledano, the lesson is clear. Organizations can no longer assume that authentication alone will stop attackers. “When more than half of exploited vulnerabilities require no authentication, cybersecurity priorities have to evolve,” she said. “Organizations that combine rapid patch management with resilient architecture and continuous monitoring will be in a much stronger position to withstand the next generation of cyber threats.”

Contact

Tamar Toledano:

toledano@tamartoledano.com

SOURCE: Tamar Toledano

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire