Tamar Toledano Highlights the Growing Gap Between Agentic AI Pilots and Production Deployment

The shift from successful AI experiments to reliable, scalable deployment is exposing new challenges in integration, governance, security, and measurable business value.

Agentic artificial intelligence and autonomous systems are advancing rapidly. It is on this basis that organizations are increasingly experimenting with technologies capable of making decisions, executing tasks, and operating with less direct human intervention. However, this comes with its own set of challenges. Technology consultant Tamar Toledano is highlighting the challenges businesses face in moving promising AI initiatives beyond controlled pilots and into reliable, production-scale environments.

According to Toledano, the difficulty is no longer simply determining whether agentic AI can perform a particular task. Organizations must also determine whether these systems can operate consistently within complex business environments, interact safely with existing infrastructure, and deliver measurable value at scale. The transition from an impressive demonstration to a dependable operational system requires a fundamentally different approach. “An AI system can perform exceptionally well in a controlled pilot and still encounter significant challenges when introduced into a real business environment,” said Toledano. “Production deployment introduces issues around data, infrastructure, security, governance, monitoring, integration, and accountability that cannot always be identified during an early experiment.”

Agentic AI differs from conventional software and many earlier AI applications because it can take actions based on changing information and predefined objectives. Instead of simply generating an answer or making a recommendation, an AI agent may interact with multiple systems, make decisions, initiate workflows, and adapt its actions based on the results it receives.

That additional autonomy can create substantial opportunities for organizations seeking greater efficiency. It can also introduce operational complexity. Businesses need to understand what an AI agent is permitted to do, what information it can access, when human intervention is required, and how its actions can be reviewed after the fact.

Toledano believes organizations should therefore treat production readiness as a separate objective from successful experimentation. A pilot can demonstrate technical feasibility, but scaling the technology requires organizations to build the supporting operational framework.

One important consideration is integration with existing systems. Many organizations operate on a combination of legacy platforms, cloud applications, proprietary databases, and third-party software. An autonomous system may perform well in isolation but struggle when required to navigate these interconnected environments. Production deployment requires significant work on APIs, data pipelines, permissions, system architecture, and workflow design.

Data quality is another critical consideration. Autonomous systems depend on accurate and appropriately structured information to make decisions. Inconsistent, outdated, incomplete, or poorly governed data can undermine an otherwise sophisticated AI system. Organizations may discover during deployment that improving their underlying data infrastructure is just as important as improving the AI model itself.

Security and governance also become more important as AI systems gain the ability to take action. Companies need controls that limit access, establish authorization boundaries, monitor activity, and create mechanisms for intervention when an agent behaves unexpectedly. These safeguards are particularly important when autonomous systems interact with financial, customer, operational, or other business-critical processes.

Toledano also points to measurement as an essential part of the transition to production. Organizations should establish clear performance indicators before expanding an AI initiative. These may include operating costs, processing times, error rates, employee productivity, customer outcomes, or other metrics directly connected to the business objective. “Scaling AI should not be about deploying the most sophisticated system available,” Toledano said. “It should be about creating a system that is reliable, measurable, governable, and economically valuable in the environment where it will actually operate.”

The pilot-to-production gap may become increasingly significant as organizations pursue more ambitious applications of agentic AI. Rather than viewing experimentation and deployment as a single process, businesses may benefit from establishing specific readiness criteria before moving an AI system into critical operations.

Toledano argues that organizations that approach autonomous technology as an operational transformation, rather than simply a software project, will be better positioned to capture its potential. The technology itself may continue advancing quickly, but successful implementation will depend on whether businesses can build the infrastructure, processes, controls, and organizational capabilities required to support it.

As agentic AI moves from experimentation toward broader commercial adoption, the ability to bridge that gap could become one of the most important differentiators between organizations that demonstrate AI capabilities and those that successfully turn them into sustained business value.

Contact: toledano@tamartoledano.com

SOURCE: Tamar Toledano

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire