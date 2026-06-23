Tamar Toledano Explains Why Edge Computing Could Make Artificial Intelligence More Efficient

Artificial intelligence continues to transform industries ranging from healthcare and finance to manufacturing and logistics. As organizations deploy increasingly sophisticated AI systems, many are discovering that traditional cloud-based infrastructure can pose challenges with speed, cost, and scalability. According to technology consultant Tamar Toledano , edge computing may provide a solution that makes AI significantly more efficient and practical for real-world applications.

Edge computing refers to processing data closer to where it is generated rather than sending all information to centralized cloud servers. This approach reduces latency, improves responsiveness, and enables faster decision-making. As AI applications become more demanding, Tamar Toledano believes edge computing will play an increasingly important role in supporting next-generation intelligent systems. “AI systems are only as effective as the infrastructure supporting them,” says Tamar Toledano. “As organizations generate larger volumes of data, moving every piece of information to a distant cloud environment becomes increasingly expensive and inefficient. Edge computing allows businesses to process critical data locally, reducing delays and improving performance.”

The growth of AI has led to an explosion in data generation. Smart factories, connected vehicles, healthcare devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors continuously produce information that AI models must analyze in real time. In many cases, waiting for data to travel to and from a centralized data center can create unacceptable delays.

Tamar Toledano notes that industries requiring immediate responses stand to benefit the most from edge-based AI deployments. Autonomous vehicles, for example, must process information instantly to make safe driving decisions. Manufacturing equipment relies on real-time analytics to identify defects or predict maintenance needs. Medical devices often require immediate analysis to support patient care. “Milliseconds matter in many AI applications,” Toledano explains. “The closer the computation occurs to the source of the data, the faster organizations can respond to changing conditions. That speed can improve outcomes, reduce risks, and create better user experiences.”

Beyond performance improvements, edge computing can also help organizations control infrastructure costs. Transferring massive datasets to cloud environments requires bandwidth and storage resources that can become expensive at scale. By filtering, processing, and analyzing data locally, businesses can reduce the amount of information that must be transmitted and stored.

According to Tamar Toledano , this selective approach to data management creates greater operational efficiency while allowing organizations to focus cloud resources on high-value tasks. “Not every piece of data needs to be stored indefinitely or processed in a centralized environment,” she says. “Edge computing allows companies to determine what information is important and act on it immediately. This can lower costs while maintaining the performance required for advanced AI workloads.”

Security and privacy considerations also contribute to the growing interest in edge computing. As regulations surrounding data protection continue to evolve, organizations face increasing pressure to safeguard sensitive information. Processing data closer to its source can reduce exposure by limiting the movement of sensitive information across networks.

While edge computing is not a replacement for cloud infrastructure, Toledano views it as a complementary technology that creates a more balanced and efficient architecture. In many cases, organizations can combine cloud computing, edge devices, and AI models to create hybrid systems that deliver both scalability and speed. “The future is not cloud versus edge,” Toledano says. “The most successful organizations will leverage both. Cloud platforms provide enormous computational power and storage capacity, while edge computing enables immediate action and real-time intelligence. Together, they create a stronger foundation for AI innovation.”

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, businesses are increasingly focused on maximizing the return on their technology investments. Toledano believes organizations that carefully evaluate their infrastructure strategies today will be better positioned to capitalize on future advancements in artificial intelligence.

Her experience advising companies on digital transformation has shown that infrastructure decisions often determine whether emerging technologies deliver meaningful business value. Organizations that align AI deployment with efficient computing architectures can improve performance, reduce costs, and create more resilient operations. “AI is moving from experimentation to mission-critical business applications,” Toledano concludes. “To support that transition, companies need infrastructure that is fast, efficient, secure, and scalable. Edge computing has the potential to become one of the most important enablers of the next generation of artificial intelligence.”

About Tamar Toledano

Tamar Toledano is a Silicon Valley-based technology expert and consultant specializing in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and large-scale digital transformation. With a master’s degree in computer engineering and extensive experience helping organizations implement emerging technologies, she advises companies on improving operational performance, decision-making, and long-term scalability. Her career includes work with high-growth Silicon Valley startups and enterprise organizations seeking practical applications for advanced technologies.

To learn more visit: https://tamartoledanosf.com/

Contact Tamar Toledano: toledano@tamartoledano.com

SOURCE: Tamar Toledano

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