Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2023

GAAP net revenue increased 62% to $1.4 billion

GAAP net loss per share was $1.54

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the six-months ended September 30, 2022 was $155.4 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the six-months ended September 30, 2022 was $(17.1) million

Net Bookings grew 53% to $1.5 billion

Company updates outlook for fiscal year 2023, including Net Bookings of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today reported strong results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2023, ended September 30, 2022, reflecting its first full quarter of operations since the combination with Zynga earlier this year. In addition, the Company revised its outlook for fiscal year 2023, ending March 31, 2023, and provided its initial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ending December 31, 2022. For further information, please see the second quarter fiscal 2023 results slide deck posted to the Company’s investor relations website at take2games.com/ir.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP net revenue increased 62% to $1.4 billion, as compared to $858.2 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter. Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in game purchases and in-game advertising) increased 95% and accounted for 79% of total GAAP net revenue. Digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue increased 69% to $1.3 billion, as compared to $779.1 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 95% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA® 2K22 and NBA 2K23; Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Empires & Puzzles™; Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio; Toon Blast™; Red Dead Redemption® 2 and Red Dead Online; Words With Friends™; Merge Dragons!™; and Toy Blast™.

GAAP net loss was $257.0 million, or $1.54 per share, as compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

During the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $155.4 million, as compared to $283.7 million in the same period last year. During the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash, was $(17.1) million, as compared to $56.1 million in the same period last year (please see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information). As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $1.3 billion and debt of $3.3 billion.

The following data, together with a management reporting tax rate of 18%, are used internally by the Company’s management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Data GAAP Statement of Operations Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Amortization of acquired intangibles Business acquisition Gain on fair value adjustments, net Total net revenue $1,393.5 111.3 Cost of revenue 713.9 10.6 (8.0) (201.4) Gross profit 679.6 100.7 8.0 201.4 Operating expenses 932.1 (99.9) (119.0) (25.8) (Loss) income from operations (252.5) 100.7 107.9 320.4 25.8 Interest and other, net (50.5) 3.5 12.6 (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net 1.9 (1.4) (0.5) (Loss) income before income taxes (301.1) 104.2 107.9 320.4 37.0 (0.5) Non-GAAP EBITDA 65.3 100.7 107.9 37.0

In order to calculate net income per diluted share for management reporting purposes, the Company uses its fully diluted share count of 168.6 million.

Operational Metric – Net Bookings

Net Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.

During fiscal second quarter 2023, total Net Bookings grew 53% to $1.5 billion, as compared to $984.9 million during last year’s fiscal second quarter. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 76% and accounted for 80% of total Net Bookings. Digitally-delivered Net Bookings were up 62% to $1.4 billion, as compared to $876.1 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 94% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K22; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio; Empires & Puzzles; Toon Blast; Words With Friends; Merge Dragons!; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; and Toy Blast.

Management Comments

“We posted another consecutive quarter of solid results, with Net Bookings of $1.5 billion, underscoring our ability to launch exciting new games and content updates across our portfolio,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “We continue to make excellent progress with our integration of Zynga, and we remain highly optimistic about the vast, long-term growth potential for the mobile industry, which is expected to reach over $160 billion in gross bookings within the next four years.”

“We now expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.4 to $5.5 billion in Fiscal 2023. Our reduced forecast reflects shifts in our pipeline, fluctuations in FX rates, and a more cautious view of the current macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in mobile.”

“Despite these headwinds and their effect on our guidance for the year, we remain highly confident in our diverse and extensive development pipeline that we expect will deliver us sequential years of growth and record performance. Take-Two has a proven strategy and consistent track record of success, driven by our core tenets: we aspire to be the most creative, the most innovative, and the most efficient entertainment company in the world. As we strive to capitalize on the numerous opportunities ahead of us, we are committed to creating significant long-term value for our shareholders.”

COVID-19 Update

At Take-Two, our number one priority has remained the health and safety of our employees and their families. The majority of our global offices have reopened. We continue to follow protocols from local governments and health officials to ensure that we are adhering to their safety standards.

Business and Product Highlights

Since July 1, 2022:

Rockstar Games:

Rockstar Games continued to provide an array of free content for their vast and growing online communities, including:

Throughout the period, Rockstar Games continued to support Grand Theft Auto Online with new gameplay additions and vehicles, as well as weekly rewards, bonuses, and special seasonal events.

with new gameplay additions and vehicles, as well as weekly rewards, bonuses, and special seasonal events. Starting July 26, Grand Theft Auto Online launched its latest major update, The Criminal Enterprises , introducing expanded gameplay across the Criminal Careers of Executives, Bikers, Nightclub Owners, and Gunrunners, as well as the opportunity to work with federal agents to uncover a criminal conspiracy in the new Operation Paper Trail series of Contact Missions. The update also featured a range of new vehicles, and more, including the new Community Series, showcasing some of the most fun and unique experiences created by players across the globe. This major update also delivered a host of overall improvements to the gameplay experience, including increased payouts across a wide array of activities and several other player-requested features.

launched its latest major update, , introducing expanded gameplay across the Criminal Careers of Executives, Bikers, Nightclub Owners, and Gunrunners, as well as the opportunity to work with federal agents to uncover a criminal conspiracy in the new Operation Paper Trail series of Contact Missions. The update also featured a range of new vehicles, and more, including the new Community Series, showcasing some of the most fun and unique experiences created by players across the globe. This major update also delivered a host of overall improvements to the gameplay experience, including increased payouts across a wide array of activities and several other player-requested features. To celebrate Halloween, Grand Theft Auto Online delivered a month-long schedule of events and gameplay, including the Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode, enhanced rewards and payouts, spooky items, and more.

delivered a month-long schedule of events and gameplay, including the Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode, enhanced rewards and payouts, spooky items, and more. Through the GTA+ membership program, enrolled members benefit from a rotation of numerous exclusive in-game benefits, including vehicles, upgrades, and gear every month.

membership program, enrolled members benefit from a rotation of numerous exclusive in-game benefits, including vehicles, upgrades, and gear every month. Rockstar Games continued to support Red Dead Online with new telegram missions, showdown maps, and seasonal content, including a new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission, new All Hallows’ Call to Arms locations, The Halloween Pass 2, and more.

2K:

On September 9 th , released NBA 2K23 , the latest iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series of the past 21 years. NBA 2K23 offers an authentic and hyper-real basketball experience showcasing all-new gameplay innovations and animations, the coveted return of the Jordan Challenge mode, an immersive online community experience, and so much more. Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker, is featured on this year’s Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition. The iconic Michael Jordan – a six-time NBA Champion and five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time – appears on the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the brand-new NBA 2K23 Championship Edition retailing for $149.99, which for the first time ever, includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, among other perks. In the U.S. and Canada, players can purchase the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition , which features Phoenix Mercury’s two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, along with Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, 13-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird. This marks the second cover in which NBA 2K celebrates WNBA athletes.

, released , the latest iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series of the past 21 years. offers an authentic and hyper-real basketball experience showcasing all-new gameplay innovations and animations, the coveted return of the Jordan Challenge mode, an immersive online community experience, and so much more. Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker, is featured on this year’s Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition. The iconic Michael Jordan – a six-time NBA Champion and five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time – appears on the and the brand-new retailing for $149.99, which for the first time ever, includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, among other perks. In the U.S. and Canada, players can purchase the , which features Phoenix Mercury’s two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, along with Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, 13-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird. This marks the second cover in which NBA 2K celebrates WNBA athletes. Continued to drive engagement for NBA 2K23 with the launch of seasons that feature new songs by top artists, apparel, themed events, and more.

with the launch of seasons that feature new songs by top artists, apparel, themed events, and more. On October 18 th , 2K released NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition , the authentic mobile experience for the NBA 2K basketball game on Apple Arcade. The experience includes the all-new “The Greatest” mode, which features 20 of the “Greatest of All-Time” NBA players from the current NBA season at launch, along with official NBA commentary for a more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay experience. This is in addition to a variety of features and modes that offer more ways to play, including Association Mode, where aspiring coaches can play out becoming the GM or Head Coach of their favorite NBA Franchise or build out their dream team.

, 2K released , the authentic mobile experience for the NBA 2K basketball game on Apple Arcade. The experience includes the all-new “The Greatest” mode, which features 20 of the “Greatest of All-Time” NBA players from the current NBA season at launch, along with official NBA commentary for a more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay experience. This is in addition to a variety of features and modes that offer more ways to play, including Association Mode, where aspiring coaches can play out becoming the GM or Head Coach of their favorite NBA Franchise or build out their dream team. On October 14 th , 2K released PGA TOUR® 2K23 , the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. PGA TOUR 2K23 included 20 licensed courses at launch, including the industry-leading Course Designer, offering players the opportunity to build their dream courses and share them with a global online community. PGA TOUR 2K23 also offers new casual modes to help new players get into the game, while giving seasoned players new challenges and opportunities to work on their skills. The introduction of Topgolf offers a unique experience emulating the popular golf entertainment phenomenon, where players can aim for targets and try to earn the highest score. Training mode offers multiple ways to develop skills, including swing calibration, lessons, chipping practice, a driving range and a putting green.

, 2K released , the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. included 20 licensed courses at launch, including the industry-leading Course Designer, offering players the opportunity to build their dream courses and share them with a global online community. also offers new casual modes to help new players get into the game, while giving seasoned players new challenges and opportunities to work on their skills. The introduction of Topgolf offers a unique experience emulating the popular golf entertainment phenomenon, where players can aim for targets and try to earn the highest score. Training mode offers multiple ways to develop skills, including swing calibration, lessons, chipping practice, a driving range and a putting green. On July 19 th , 2K introduced its fifth DLC pack for WWE 2K22 , entitled the Whole Dam Pack .

, 2K introduced its fifth DLC pack for , entitled the . On October 5 th , WWE Supercard released a Halloween-themed content drop featuring the infamous Chucky character from the Child’s Play horror film franchise, which coincided with the Season 2 premiere of the Chucky TV series on USA/Syfy.

, released a Halloween-themed content drop featuring the infamous Chucky character from the Child’s Play horror film franchise, which coincided with the Season 2 premiere of the Chucky TV series on USA/Syfy. On August 11 th , 2K and Gearbox Software continued to support their successful new franchise, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands , with the fourth DLC pack for the title, Shattering Spectreglass .

, 2K and Gearbox Software continued to support their successful new franchise, , with the fourth DLC pack for the title, . On September 9 th , 2K and Marvel Entertainment announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch on December 2 nd for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and will be preceded by five Prequel Shorts that detail the backstory of the young core of the Midnight Suns and the otherworldly evil they’re up against in Lilith. The announcement was made as part of the Disney and Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE and featured a new gameplay trailer that highlights the full breadth of what players can do in Marvel’s Midnight Suns .

, 2K and Marvel Entertainment announced that will launch on December 2 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and will be preceded by five Prequel Shorts that detail the backstory of the young core of the Midnight Suns and the otherworldly evil they’re up against in Lilith. The announcement was made as part of the Disney and Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE and featured a new gameplay trailer that highlights the full breadth of what players can do in . On October 21 st , 2K and Gearbox Software launched New Tales from the Borderlands , a standalone, choice-based interactive narrative adventure set in the Borderlands universe. The title contains a number of compelling narrative dynamics and features that bring the cinematic experience to new heights.

, 2K and Gearbox Software launched , a standalone, choice-based interactive narrative adventure set in the universe. The title contains a number of compelling narrative dynamics and features that bring the cinematic experience to new heights. On October 24th, 2K and Supermassive Games launched a new Halloween-themed DLC for The Quarry featuring a classic makeover with new character outfits inspired by ‘50s horror. Entitled the 50s Throwback Character Outfit DLC, the update was free for new and returning players for a limited time, after which it was available for individual purchase.

Private Division:

On August 15 th , Private Division announced that they signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known for their work on Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books. The title is in early development and is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2024.

, Private Division announced that they signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known for their work on Middle-earth for film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books. The title is in early development and is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2024. On August 16 th , Private Division and Roll7 launched Rollerdrome , an all-new, wildly imaginative third-person shooter-skater. Rollerdrome brings together arena combat, fluid movement and technical tricks to create “flow-state mayhem.” This new IP comes from Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning London based studio famous for making beloved and remarkable games like OlliOlli, OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, OlliOlli World, Laser League , and NOT A HERO .

, Private Division and Roll7 launched , an all-new, wildly imaginative third-person shooter-skater. brings together arena combat, fluid movement and technical tricks to create “flow-state mayhem.” This new IP comes from Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning London based studio famous for making beloved and remarkable games like , and . On October 21st, Private Division and Intercept games announced that they will launch Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the beloved rocket building sim, in Early Access for PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, and other digital storefronts. Those that purchase KSP2 in Early Access will help inform the future development of the game by providing feedback directly to Intercept Games leading up to the full launch of the title.

Zynga:

On July 19 th , Words With Friends celebrated its 13 th anniversary.

, celebrated its 13 anniversary. On August 31 st , Merge Dragons! introduced Treasure Tower, a new feature where players can climb a magical tower floor-by-floor, revealing mystery rewards and magical creatures.

, introduced Treasure Tower, a new feature where players can climb a magical tower floor-by-floor, revealing mystery rewards and magical creatures. Zynga Poker celebrated its 15 th anniversary with an action-packed 21-day event in September, capped off with a giveaway of 15 billion chips to a few lucky players.

celebrated its 15 anniversary with an action-packed 21-day event in September, capped off with a giveaway of 15 billion chips to a few lucky players. On September 1 st , Socialpoint partnered with AMC Networks to bring new The Walking Dead experiences to its Dragon City and Monster Legends games. As part of the collaboration, a new VIP Family has appeared in-game, comprising six playable dragons and monsters, respectively, with unique attributes based on iconic characters from The Walking Dead .

, Socialpoint partnered with AMC Networks to bring new experiences to its and games. As part of the collaboration, a new VIP Family has appeared in-game, comprising six playable dragons and monsters, respectively, with unique attributes based on iconic characters from . On September 6 th , FarmVille 2 (web only) celebrated its 10 th anniversary with a 26-day celebration of pre-anniversary teaser videos, in-game events, and real-world giveaways.

, (web only) celebrated its 10 anniversary with a 26-day celebration of pre-anniversary teaser videos, in-game events, and real-world giveaways. On September 12 th , Zynga completed the acquisition of Storemaven, a world leader in mobile growth and App Store Optimization technologies. The Storemaven team will combine its innovative mobile technologies with Zynga’s expansive global portfolio and Chartboost’s advertising platform. With this acquisition, Zynga aims to enhance its usage and investment in state-of-the-art growth technologies, augment its leadership position in reaching mass audiences, and further its mission to connect the world through games.

, Zynga completed the acquisition of Storemaven, a world leader in mobile growth and App Store Optimization technologies. The Storemaven team will combine its innovative mobile technologies with Zynga’s expansive global portfolio and Chartboost’s advertising platform. With this acquisition, Zynga aims to enhance its usage and investment in state-of-the-art growth technologies, augment its leadership position in reaching mass audiences, and further its mission to connect the world through games. On September 16 th , CSR2 exclusively unveiled Pagani’s new multi-million-dollar hypercar – only their third model – named ‘Utopia’.

, exclusively unveiled Pagani’s new multi-million-dollar hypercar – only their third model – named ‘Utopia’. On September 20 th , Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrated its second anniversary with a slate of in-game events while revealing magical milestones such as players forming over 649,000 in-game clubs and completing more than 5.2 billion puzzles since launch.

, celebrated its second anniversary with a slate of in-game events while revealing magical milestones such as players forming over 649,000 in-game clubs and completing more than 5.2 billion puzzles since launch. Rollic surpassed 2 billion lifetime downloads worldwide and has now launched 19 titles that have reached the #1 or #2 most downloaded game position in the U.S. App Store.

Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Take-Two is revising its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, and is providing its initial outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2022:

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $5.41 to $5.51 billion

GAAP net loss is expected to range from $674 to $631 million

GAAP net loss per share is expected to range from $4.22 to $3.95

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 159.8 million

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 161.6 million (1)

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $630 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $650 million (2)

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $150 million

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $5.4 to $5.5 billion

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) is expected to range from $465 to $514 million

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 18%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2023 Financial Data $ in millions Outlook (3) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Loss on long-term investments, net Amortization of acquired intangibles Business acquisition GAAP Total net revenue $5,410 to $5,510 $(10) Cost of revenue $2,611 to $2,642 $10 $14 $(694) Operating expenses $3,398 to $3,418 $(323) $(332) $(153) Interest and other, net $176 $(5) $(48) $(13) (Loss) income before income taxes $(775) to $(726) $(15) $309 $48 $1,026 $166 Non-GAAP EBITDA $465 to $514 $(20) $309 $48 $153

Third Quarter Ending December 31, 2022

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $1.43 to $1.48 billion

GAAP net loss is expected to range from $160 to $142 million

GAAP net loss per share is expected to range from $0.95 to $0.85

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 167.7 million

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 169.2 million (4)

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $1.41 to $1.46 billion

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) is expected to range from $164 to $185 million

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 18%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ending December 31, 2022 Financial Data $ in millions Outlook (3) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Amortization of intangible assets Business acquisition GAAP Total net revenue $1,430 to $1,480 $(20) Cost of revenue $690 to $710 $10 $(2) $(198) Operating expenses $897 to $907 $(80) $(97) $(5) Interest and other, net $31 $(1) (Loss) income before income taxes $(188) to $(168) $(30) $82 $294 $6 Non-GAAP EBITDA $164 to $185 $(30) $82 $5

1) Includes 159.8 million basic shares and 1.8 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants and the potential dilution from convertible notes. 2) Adjusted for changes in restricted cash 3) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously. 4) Includes 167.7 million basic shares and 1.5 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants and the potential dilution from convertible notes.

Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company’s outlook include: the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; continued consumer acceptance of Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as continued growth in the installed base of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on PC, mobile and other platforms; factors affecting our performance on mobile, such as player acquisition costs; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” below.

Product Releases

The following have been released since July 1, 2022:

Label Product Platforms Release Date Rockstar Games The Criminal Enterprises Summer Update PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC July 26, 2022 2K Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Shattering Spectreglass (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam & Epic Games Store) August 11, 2022 Private Division Rollerdrome PS4, PS5, PC (Steam) (digital only) August 16, 2022 2K NBA 2K23 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch September 9, 2022 2K PGA TOUR 2K23 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam) October 14, 2022 2K NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition Apple Arcade October 18, 2021 2K New Tales From The Borderlands PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam & Epic Games Store), Switch October 21, 2022 Private Division OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch (Digital Only) November 2, 2022

Take-Two’s future lineup announced to-date includes:

Label Product Platforms Release Date 2K Marvel’s Midnight Suns PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) December 2, 2022 Private Division Kerbal Space Program 2 (Early Access) PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, other digital storefronts) February 24, 2023 2K WWE 2K23 TBA Fiscal 2023 Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition iOS, Android TBA 2K Marvel’s Midnight Suns PS4, Xbox One, Switch TBA Zynga Star Wars Hunters iOS, Android, Switch TBA

Conference Call

Take-Two will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review these results and discuss other topics. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available by visiting http://ir.take2games.com and a replay will be available following the call at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.

Contacts

(Investor Relations)



Nicole Shevins



Senior Vice President



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-3005



[email protected]

(Corporate Press)



Alan Lewis



Vice President



Corporate Communications & Public Affairs



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



[email protected]

Read full story here