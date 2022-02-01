Taiwan Excellence’s “Improving Lives, Together” Pavilion Showcases Products Shaping New Standards of Care for Modern Day Orthopaedics at AAOS Annual Meeting

Four companies to present at Innovation Theater; booth will demo the world’s first smart surgical glasses with AR and MR, hand diagnostics radiography imaging, knee replacement, limb salvage, and cartilage repair systems

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AAOS—AAOS – With the theme “Improving Lives, Together,” Taiwan Excellence – the symbol of the best and most innovative Taiwanese products – will exhibit next-generation innovations that are bringing about positive change for a better life at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2023 Annual Meeting, March 7 – 11 in Las Vegas. The Pavilion will showcase products from four Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies: the world’s first smart surgical glasses with AR and MR from Taiwan Main Orthopaedics; hand diagnostics radiology imaging from NanoRay; a limb salvage system from United Orthopedic, and one-step cartilage repair technology from BioGend. These products are shaping new standards of care while improving people’s healthcare experiences and outcomes.





The Taiwan Excellence awards are awarded by the Taiwan Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

“Taiwan Excellence and our exhibiting companies are excited to engage with the orthopaedic surgeon community at AAOS to address growing demand for solutions that enhance the overall surgical experience,” said Michael Liou, Director, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles. “As aging populations and their healthcare needs continue to rise in the U.S. and around the world, innovations in orthopaedics will play a pivotal role in improving lives. Taiwan’s e-health and medical technology industry stand committed to supporting the medical and orthopaedics community to achieve excellence.”

Company Presentations at Innovation Theater Booth #6643

Company executives from Taiwan Excellence’s four exhibiting companies will deliver presentations at the Innovation Theater at AAOS Booth #6643.

Thursday, March 9

14:30 – 14:50: “Caduceus Surgical Glass for Spine Navigation,” presented by Taiwan Main Orthopaedics.

Friday, March 10

11:00 – 11:20: “USTAR II Limb Salvage System,” presented by United Orthopedic.

12:00 – 12:20: “RevoluX Hand Diagnostics Radiology Imaging System,” presented by NanoRay.

13:30 – 13:50: “RevoCart One-Step Cartilage Repair Technology,” presented by BioGend.

Visit Taiwan Excellence Pavilion Booth #1855

From March 8 to March 10, the four companies will showcase and demo their products at the Taiwan Excellence “Improving Lives, Together” pavilion located at Booth #1855:

1. BioGend – RevoCart®Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Technology

BioGend’s One-Step Autologous Cartilage Repair System, RevoCart®, is an innovative cartilage repair procedure and a milestone for knee cartilage surgery. As exercise gains more popularity and society continues to age, the number of people suffering from degenerative arthritis and sports-related joint injuries has been increasing. With a one-step minimally invasive procedure, this innovative technology has assisted many patients in successful autologous knee cartilage repair.

2. NanoRay – Revolux Hand Diagnostic Radiology Imaging System

The world’s first point-of-care low-dose benchtop hand radiography system, RevoluX, integrates NanoRay’s innovative Transmission X-Ray tube and an advanced flat-panel detector. The compact benchtop hand radiography system can be deployed in the general area without the need for radiation shielding, thus saving space and cost for healthcare facilities. RevoluX can provide fast, safe, and accurate analysis of the bone age growth curve of children. It can also be used in bone mineral density detection, rheumatoid joint disease, and additional early diagnosis research.

3. Taiwan Main Orthopaedics – Smart Surgical Glasses

Redefining the future of surgery, Taiwan Main Orthopaedics’ Caduceus smart glasses are the world’s first to combine mixed reality and high precision surgical navigation technologies, enabling surgeons to see through a patient’s body and visualize a 3D model of the anatomy of the patient’s organs. Caduceus is a surgical guidance system incorporated with core technologies to assist in positioning specific entry points and revealing necessary angles for fixing screws in spinal surgery. Surgeons can see the exact position of the needle insertion without taking their eyes off of the patient to look at any other instrumentation. For patients, it means smaller incisions during the procedure, resulting in quicker recovery times. Additionally, the Caduceus S augmented reality spine navigation system, which the smart glasses are a part of, recently received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration and is expected to be available in the US in the first quarter of 2023.

4. United Orthopedic – USTAR II Knee Hinge and Limb Salvage System

United Orthopedic’s United Segmental Total Articular Reconstruction System (USTAR II) is a limb salvage system designed for the extensive reconstruction of the hip and knee joint after revision or tumor removal surgery. USTAR II offers surgeons a simple solution for complex salvage cases through its innovative mechanisms and modular design. It offers a variety of choices in terms of proximal femoral components, segment lengths, and extension stems. It requires less resection, offers more preservation, and is safe and long lasting.

